Kansas City, MO

Chiefs place Mecole Hardman on IR, activate Clyde Edwards-Helaire

By Mike Coutee
KSN News
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The Kansas City Chiefs made some big roster moves Monday before Super Bowl LVII.

The team has placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on injured reserve once again. In addition, the Chiefs activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve.

In the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Hardman re-aggravated his pelvis injury causing him to miss practice last week . Head coach Andy Reid stated that it would be a stretch for him to play in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Hardman missed most of the second half of the season due to injuries, beginning with an abdomen injury in week nine against the Tennessee Titans before his pelvis injury to end the regular season.

Chiefs GM Brett Veach credits Mahomes for long-term Super Bowl window

Edwards-Helaire returns to the 53-man roster after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11.

Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon have been the Chiefs’ backfield leaders since Edwards-Helaire’s injury.

It remains unclear if CEH will start in the Super Bowl and how many touches he’ll get against Philadelphia.

