Final five days to claim one-time payment of up to $800 – see if you qualify for bonus cash
STRUGGLING Americans have only days remaining to claim a one-time rebate worth up to $800. Officials in South Carolina have warned that taxes must be filed by February 15 if residents want to receive the payment. The second round of payments will begin in March and taxpayers can pocket up...
IRS Says Many State Rebates Aren't Taxable at the Federal Level. Some May Face Filing Struggle, Tax Pros Warn
The IRS on Friday issued federal tax guidance for millions of Americans who received state rebates or payments in 2022. Taxpayers in more than a dozen states won't need to report these payments on federal tax returns. The IRS on Friday issued federal tax guidance for millions of Americans who...
Liquor Before Beer: Spirits Beat Brews in New Market Data
Producers of spirits have new bragging rights in the age-old whiskey vs. beer barroom debate. New figures show that spirits surpassed beer for U.S. market-share supremacy, based on supplier revenues, a spirit industry group announced Thursday. The rise to the top for spirit-makers was fueled in part by the resurgent...
