Spider-Man: Noir's Live-Action Series Will Be The Webslinger's Darkest Outing Ever (If It Follows The Comics)
In the seedy underbelly of New York City, politicians and cops converge with gangsters and goons in speakeasies, spending their blood money on lapdances and nefarious activities. Criminals rule the streets and society's most powerful institutions, using intimidation, bribery, blackmail, and brutality to keep people in check. Meanwhile, kids starve on the streets, families live in caves, and good people get hurt. This is the world of "Spider-Man: Noir."
Booster Gold's Powers And Abilities Explained
Creator Dan Jurgens is a comic book legend, and he's worked on a seemingly endless list of some of Marvel and DC's best and brightest over the decades. Yet, one of his greatest contributions to comics has to be Booster Gold, a time-traveling hero who taps his knowledge of the past to create opportunities for himself to grandstand in hopes of becoming the greatest hero of our era. That description might make Booster come off as a little bit morally questionable (he definitely is) but underneath all the bravado, there's ... even more bravado, and then under that, there's a heart of, well, gold. A card-carrying Justice League member and best friend to the occasional Blue Beetle Ted Kord, Booster has had time to show us that, when he really wants to be, he is genuinely a good guy and an effective hero.
The Last Of Us Is Doing Great Or Nobody Is Watching (Depending On How You Want To Spin The Numbers)
Although video game fans have experienced a lot of heartbreak in recent years with projects like "Assassin's Creed," "Monster Hunter," and any of those live-action "Resident Evil" attempts, there are plenty of must-watch upcoming adaptations. It seems like the video game genre is creeping up to dethrone superhero movies as studios' go-to, and there's one adaptation that's everyone's recipe for success: "The Last of Us."
The US Fawlty Towers Remake Needs To Ditch The Comedy And Go Full Horror
They're trying to make a US version of "Fawlty Towers" once again — this time with John Cleese himself in collaboration with Castle Rock Entertainment, and with a focus on an older Basil Fawlty (per Deadline). On paper, at least, it's a pretty neat idea. It's also going to fail miserably.
Fast & Furious Fans Latch Onto The Family Focus In Fast X's First Trailer
The "Fast and Furious" series has truly set itself apart from every other blockbuster franchise. They go where others are too afraid to. They do what others can't. But, most importantly, family comes first, no matter what. Today, Universal dropped the trailer for the 10th — yes, 10th — film...
The Battlestar Galactica Legend Who Was In The Running To Play NCIS' Abby Sciuto
It's safe to say that "NCIS" features a rather colorful cast of agents, but few have popped off the screen more than Pauley Perrette's Abby Sciuto. A forensic scientist with an oddball mixture of a gothic aesthetic and a happy-go-lucky attitude, Abby was a mainstay of the show's main NCIS team all the way from the beginning of the show up until Season 15. Though some "NCIS" fans have a love-hate relationship with Abby, it's undeniable that the character was a foundational part of the procedural's identity for many years — and that significance has a lot to do with Perrette's performance.
Small Details You May Have Missed In The Legend Of Vox Machina Season 2
Amazon Prime's "The Legend of Vox Machina" is a must-see for fans of fantasy and tabletop roleplaying games alike. The adult-oriented animated series is rife with drama, adventure, and romance — along with plenty of graphic violence and vulgar humor. In Season 1, we meet our colorful cast of characters, including the gnomes Pike and Scanlan, Grog the half-giant, half-elf twins Vax'ildan and Vex'ahlia, Percy the human gunslinger, and the elf druid Keyleth.
The Village: Facts About M. Night Shyamalan's Most Misunderstood Film
In 2004, M. Night Shyamalan once again proved to the world he's more of an auteur than a filmmaker with the release of "The Village." On the surface, it looks like the story of a village trying to keep safe from the unknown and dangerous monsters in the woods; however, in typical Shyamalan fashion, there's a twist in the tale. This time, though, it wasn't as well-received by critics and audiences as "The Sixth Sense" or "Unbreakable," as the film only garnered a 43% critical approval and 57% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
A Spartacus Sequel Series In The Works At Starz
The Starz series "Spartacus" premiered at a time when historical TV epics were both interesting and barbaric. Originally led by late actor Andy Whitfield, the 2010 debut season of Steven S. DeKnight's "Spartacus" franchise still gets talked about to this day — with television fans longing for a proper follow-up since the show ended in 2013. Well, according to reports, that day has finally come. "@spartacus_starz is coming back LFG!" wrote Twitter user @Titancrazy1992.
You Showrunner Sera Gamble Teases A Fifth Season, But That Might Be It
Love can be a beautiful emotion that brings out the very best of us, or it can manifest as something far more sinister. For most people, love is something to strive for, to build for, and ultimately be at peace with, but for some, like Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) in "You," love becomes something else entirely. This is because Joe may or may not experience love but rather grows increasingly obsessive over somebody, combing through their social media accounts and stalking them.
The Scarpetta Book Series Is Getting An Amazon Prime Adaptation With Two Hollywood Hotshots
Patricia Cornwell's 26 Kay Scarpetta books have been around since 1990, but they've never made their way to the silver screen — until now. Starting with "Postmortem," the series boasts a concept that was always ripe for a star-powered television series. Kay Scarpetta herself is a character that any ambitious actress would want to play: In the series, she's a genius and forensic pathologist who uses her knowledge of forensics to solve crimes. Meanwhile, her flaky sister Dorothy complicates her life in more ways than one. However, Cornwell has always been protective of her beloved IP, thus making its journey to the screen a long one. In fact, it wasn't until 2021 that any major studio was even able to buy it (via The Hollywood Reporter).
Who Did The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air's James Avery Play On That '70s Show?
For a generation of TV viewers, James Avery was synonymous with Uncle Phil on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." He was the strict, gruff disciplinarian in the Banks household, but he wasn't above showing off his softer side when the situation called for it. However, the actor had a lengthy resume filled with live-action and animated roles and left his mark before his tragic passing in 2013.
Netflix's You Season 4 Part 1 Ending Explained
Netflix's "You" is back for a pulse-pounding Season 4, and this time, the show takes Joe (Penn Badgley) and the viewer way outside their comfort zones. Joe has relocated to jolly old England in search of both a fresh start and his love interest Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle). However, Joe — operating under the guise of Professor Jonathan Moore — soon finds himself roped into yet another social circle rife with conflict and insecure rich people. As time goes on, the dead bodies of members of this wealthy social circle begin to pile up. Soon, Joe finds himself in the crosshairs of a stalker. He must solve the mystery of this mass death and reclaim his peaceful European getaway, all while avoiding detection from those around him.
Melanie Lynskey Wouldn't Change A Thing About The Last Of Us' Script, Claiming It's 'Perfect'
Even with the incredible watch that "The Last of Us" has become as the series has progressed, some fans have debated the creative choices applied in its adaptation from loading screen to television. Co-creator of the HBO series and original creator of the game, Neil Druckmann, anticipated that some viewers wouldn't be happy with the deviations made in the show saying, "I've learned to expect backlash from sneezing" (via Variety). With that said, one person has stood firm in the writing of the scripts, even if it includes some changes from the game.
Why Adam From You Season 4 Looks So Familiar
Old habits die hard for Joe Goldberg — especially when his sociopathic wife was fanning the flames of their mutual violent streaks. By the end of "You" Season 3, Love doesn't stand a chance (in either sense of the word), and Joe sets his suburban life ablaze to find the newest subject of his attraction, Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle).
Keira Knightley's Parents Didn't Want Her To Audition For Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
Before going on swashbuckling adventures alongside Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise and stealing our hearts in "Pride and Prejudice," Keira Knightley got her start in the movie industry in a galaxy far, far away. Following a collection of minor roles in various television movies and shows, Knightley's big-screen debut came in 1999 with the release of the long-awaited "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace."
Don't Expect The Criminal Minds: Evolution Love Triangle To End Anytime Soon
"Criminal Minds: Evolution" premiered to Paramount+ in November of 2022, amending a new subtitle to the "Criminal Minds" name but otherwise serving as a direct continuation of the canceled mainline series that concluded in February of 2020. Thanks at least in part to this quick turnaround, most of its main cast — notably sans Spencer Reid actor Matthew Gray Gubler — was ale to return for the series' revival. Kirsten Vangsness discussed reprising her role of Penelope Garcia in an interview with Looper, touching at one point on her real-life friendship with Adam Rodriguez, who portrays FBI agent Luke Alvez. "We are close, and we've been doing a lot of scenes together in this series. I don't want to give anything away, but we do a lot of stuff together and we bond in different ways," Vangsness said.
Patricia Highsmith's Ripley Series Is Moving From Showtime To Netflix
With her chilling, economic prose and celebrated body of work, Patricia Highsmith is considered a master of the psychological thriller genre. Hollywood caught on early, and since the adaptation of her first novel, "Strangers on a Train," into the 1951 Alfred Hitchcock film of the same name, Highsmith's bibliography has been a deep well of source material for countless films and television series. Her 1952 romance novel, "The Price of Salt," inspired Todd Haynes' "Carol." More recently, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas brought "Deep Water" to the screen.
You Fans Are Loving The Fresh Turn Of Events In Season 4
If someone were to ask "You" star Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) if he's an optimist in love, the answer would be a firm yes. Despite the fact that, in reality, he's a serial killer who becomes obsessed with the women he "loves," and the situation usually spirals out of control and ends with Joe murdering many people, Joe sees himself as a hopeless romantic. Even in Season 4, Episode 1 ("Joe Takes a Holiday"), when he corners Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle), he seems shocked when she cries that she just wants to go home to her daughter. Even when she confronts him about his killings and the fact that he's a murderer, Joe is offended and tells her, "You're wrong about me."
The Winchesters Fans Are Losing It Over Charles Shaughnessy's Appearance In Season 1
"The Winchesters" serves as a prequel series to the beloved dark fantasy drama "Supernatural," which focused primarily on the monster-hunting duo of Sam and Dean Winchester (played by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, respectively). "The Winchesters" takes us back to the 1970s to explore how Sam and Dean's parents, John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly), first fell in love amid a monster hunting adventure to find their missing fathers.
