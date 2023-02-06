Creator Dan Jurgens is a comic book legend, and he's worked on a seemingly endless list of some of Marvel and DC's best and brightest over the decades. Yet, one of his greatest contributions to comics has to be Booster Gold, a time-traveling hero who taps his knowledge of the past to create opportunities for himself to grandstand in hopes of becoming the greatest hero of our era. That description might make Booster come off as a little bit morally questionable (he definitely is) but underneath all the bravado, there's ... even more bravado, and then under that, there's a heart of, well, gold. A card-carrying Justice League member and best friend to the occasional Blue Beetle Ted Kord, Booster has had time to show us that, when he really wants to be, he is genuinely a good guy and an effective hero.

16 HOURS AGO