AEW Fight Forever Officially Rated Teen By The ESRB
AEW Fight Forever has received its official ESRB rating as the game draws closer to its release. AEW Fight Forever will be the first console video game offering from All Elite Wrestling. Recently, it was reported by Matt Black of WrestleZone that the game had not received an official release date because they were unable to acquire a Teen rating from the ESRB.
Daniel Garcia: J.A.S Is Running A Train On Ricky Starks On Cable TV, AEW Control Center | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, February 8, 2023. - Daniel Garcia says the Jericho Appreciation Society is going to run a train on Ricky Starks tonight:. - Tony Schiavone Gets You Ready for Championship Fight Night! AEW Control Center: El Paso, 2/8/23:. - Vinny Pacifico continues his...
2/7 WWE NXT Records Decrease In Viewership, Key Demo Rating For Second Straight Week
Viewership numbers for the February 7, 2023 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, NXT on February 7, 2023 drew 562,000 viewers. This number is down from the 587,000 viewers the show drew last week. NXT recorded a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 key demo,...
Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Ronda Rousey, And More Officially Confirmed For WWE 2K23 Roster
Multiple staples of the WWE roster are confirmed to be returning to the roster of WWE 2K23. WWE and 2K Games have officially confirmed the inclusion of Roman Reigns and WWE 2K 23. Roman was one of the first Superstars shown in early footage of the game. Roman is the top star in WWE and has been WWE Universal Champion for nearly 900 days. Other names confirmed to be joining the upcoming game's roster on Friday, February 10, include Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan, GUNTHER, and Drew McIntyre.
Bianca Belair Says She And Montez Ford Started Filming Hulu Reality Series At WWE Royal Rumble 2023
Bianca Belair provides an update on her reality show with Montez Ford. Belair has cemented her status as one of WWE's top stars in recent years. She won the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble and defeated Sasha Banks to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE WrestleMania 37. She later defeated Becky Lynch to win the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38, and she has held the title ever since. Her husband, Montez Ford, has enjoyed plenty of success as well; he and his tag team partner, Angelo Dawkins, have held the tag team titles on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. Nick Khan previously announced during the 2022 third quarter earnings call that Belair and Montez Ford will star in a new series that is coming to Hulu in 2023.
Jeff Jarrett: It Will Take Time For People To Understand How Unique Brock Lesnar Is
Jeff Jarrett speaks highly of Brock Lesnar. Lesnar signed with WWE in 2000 and quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with following his debut in 2002. He won the WWE Championship a SummerSlam that year. He later won the world title for a second time at WrestleMania XIX, but he left WWE following WrestleMania XX in 2004. Following a brief venture into the NFL, Lesnar competed in Japan and also kicked off a successful MMA career; he won the UFC Heavyweight Championship. He returned to WWE in 2012 and has remained one of the company's top stars ever since, albeit on a part-time basis. He is now a 10-time world champion, and he also ended The Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania.
Drew McIntyre Loves To Play With Himself, John Cena Featured In First Fast X Trailer | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, February 10, 2023. - Drew McIntyre likes to play with himself... on WWE 2K games:. - The first trailer has been released for the upcoming Fast X movie, which will star John Cena. Fans can see the full trailer linked above. -...
Jim Ross Gives Small Update On Jerry Lawler, Says His Prognosis Is Positive
Jim Ross gives a small update on Jerry 'The King' Lawler. Back on February 7, 2023, it was reported the Jerry Lawler was taken to the hospital after suffering from a stroke. Since the news was first reported, there have been a few small updates on Lawler's current condition, with most of them being positive.
STARDOM Triangle Derby I Day 10 Results (2/11/23): Queen's Quest vs. Rebel X Enemy
STARDOM was back at it on Saturday with Triangle Derby I action as Day 10 took place from Niigata. The main event saw Queen's Quest face off with Rebel X Enemy for the first time. Full results from the show are below. STARDOM Triangle Derby I Day 10 Results (2/11/23)
Fred Rosser On New Format For NJPW STRONG: This Is The Way To Get More Eyes On The Product
Fred Rosser shares his thoughts on the new format for NJPW STRONG. NJPW launched NJPW STRONG in 2020 and held tapings in the United States. The brand started to grow and hold events that doubled as tapings throughout the country. These matches would air weekly on NJPW World. NJPW recently announced that NJPW STRONG will shift to a dual format, where events will air live, and they will also be available on demand, starting with NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18.
Bianca Belair Remembers Freaking Out Before Her WWE Ladder Match With Bayley
Bianca Belair discusses her first ever Ladder match. Throughout the long history of WWE, there have only been four one-on-one women's Ladder matches. Three of those bouts came under the NXT brand, while the first women's singles Ladder match came back at the Extreme Rules premium live event in October 2022.
Taya Valkyrie Talks Her MLW Return, Says Being The First Woman In The Battle Riot Was 'Really Cool'
Taya Valkyrie discusses her return to MLW. Upon her return to the promotion in 2022, Taya Valkyrie quickly made history in MLW, as she became the company's first ever Featherweight Women's Champion. Since winning the title, Valkyrie has went on to have bouts against Brittany Blake, Trish Adora, and Billie Starkz.
WWE Morale After Royal Rumble Was "A Dream Compared To Last Year's Nightmare"
One year can change a lot. In the recent Inside The Rumble 3 feature, we spoke heavily about how our contacts within and around WWE had stated that morale had never been lower in the company than it was around the time of the Royal Rumble in 2022. That's shifted significantly based on the follow ups from this year.
A Rough Night For Matt Cardona, The Build To IMPACT No Surrender Continues | IMPACT Fight Size
Here is your fight size update following IMPACT Wrestling on February 9, 2023:. - Tonight was not a good night for Matt Cardona. He had to change in the parking lot and came up short in his effort to dethrone Joe Hendry as Digital Media Champion. To top it all off, his favorite song played at the end of the night.
Paul Wight Talks Injury Status, Says He Hopeful To Be Back In The Ring In March
Paul Wight gives an update on his current injury status. Despite doing commentary for the promotion every week on AEW Dark: Elevation, Paul Wight hasn't wrestled a match in All Elite Wrestling since March 2022. That match, which was fittingly on a episode of Dark: Elevation, was held in Wight's hometown of Columbia, South Carolina.
Trish Stratus Names Five Men & Women To Be On Her Dream Survivor Series Teams
Trish Stratus picks five women and five men to put on dream Survivor Series teams. Throughout the history of the match concept, there have been many Survivor Series teams that have been filled to the brim with top tier talent. Both fans and wrestlers will often make up their own dream teams and pit them against one another.
Mark Briscoe In Action, Texas Tornado Tag, Women's Triple Threat, More Set For 2/15 AEW Dynamite
AEW is loading up the card for the February 15 episode of AEW Dynamite. As announced during the February 10 episode of AEW Rampage, Mark Briscoe will face Josh Woods. Briscoe previously debuted on the January 25 episode, which came a week after his brother, Jay Briscoe, passed away in a car accident. Mark, the co-holder of the ROH World Tag Team Championship, defeated Jay Lethal in the main event of the January 25 show in a match that was a tribute to Jay. On Friday night, Mark appeared in a backstage promo, and after he turned down Mark Sterling's offer to work together, Woods confronted him, and a match between the two was confirmed for Wednesday.
Bronson Reed Was The First To Open The Line Of Communication With Triple H Ahead Of WWE Return
Bronson Reed reflects on the phone call with Triple H that landed him back in WWE. Following his WWE release in 2021, Bronson Reed continued to make a name for himself in promotions such as IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Along the way, NJPW showed great faith in the...
Michelle McCool Recalls Pitching WWE Divas Title, Torrie Wilson Helping Out
WWE introduced the WWE Divas Championship in 2008 with Michelle McCool becoming the inaugural champion. The title was part of the SmackDown brand as Raw had the WWE Women's Championship. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, McCool recalled pitching to bring the Divas Title to SmackDown. "You get (an idea) rejected...
Bianca Belair On Why She Freaked Out Before Her First Ladder Match, Being Ms. WrestleMania, Wargames | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks with WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
