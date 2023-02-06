Read full article on original website
Related
I'm a mom living in the Netherlands. I wish American parents knew that some of their problems are global ones.
The author says that despite living in the Netherlands, she struggles with a lot of the same issues as American parents struggle with.
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
Nasty Courtroom War: Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister Demands Duchess Of Sussex Turn Over Private Emails With Oprah As Part Of Defamation Battle
Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha has demanded the Duchess of Sussex turn over private communications with the royal family as part of their ongoing court battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Samantha Markle has fired off a list of documents that she wants Markle to turn over immediately. Back in March 2022, Samantha sued the Duchess of Sussex for defamation. In her lawsuit, she took issue with comments that Meghan has made both publicly and during her interview with Oprah Winfrey and the 2020 biography Finding Freedom, written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. Samantha accused...
DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Died Without A Will, His Widow Allison Files Petition To Receive Half Of His Estate
DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss died without a will and now his widow Allison Holker has asked a court to award her half of his estate, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Holker has filed a spousal property petition.The filing asked the court for a “confirmation of property belonging to the surviving spouse,” according to the petition obtained by TheBlast.com.Holker said her late husband did not have a ton of assets when they married in 2013. “At the date of marriage decedent (tWithch) owned only personal effects of little value,” Holker told the court....
SVG
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
585K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0