ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCBS News Radio

The motivations for the Chinese balloon shot down over the weekend still unclear

By Natalia Gurevich
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lEXUm_0keIbv7P00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A Chinese balloon was shot down off the coast of South Carolina over the weekend, after floating its way across parts of the United States.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

It's still unclear what the exact purpose of the balloon was, as it is possible to collect intelligence through other ways, like satellites.

"It had more symbolic significance," said Bruce Jentleson, a professor of public policy and political science at Duke University and former foreign policy advisor under Bill Clinton and Barack Obama on KCBS Radio's " Ask an Expert " with Margie Shafer and Eric Thomas on Monday.

"We've read spy novels, we've seen movies and TV shows," he said.
"The balloon seemed to fit all of that."

"The Chinese have been doing this for a long time," said Jentleson. A number of these types of balloons came over to the United States during the Trump administration, he added.

But whatever intelligence or information might be gleaned from this type of balloon doesn’t hold a candle to what can be gathered through satellites in outer space.

The national security implications are a bit more complicated.

"A lot of the critics of President Biden just assume when something like this happens you shoot first and think later," said Jentleson.

Biden first consulted with the military and his foreign policy advisors – to get information about what was going on and what it was capable of.

In the meantime, they jammed the balloon so it wouldn’t be able to gather more information than it already had.

"Then they assess what would be the consequences of shooting it down," he said. The benefits and drawbacks of shooting it down over land, over water, and how shooting it down would impact relations with China.

But it's still unclear what the intention was for the incident.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App
SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon

It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Daily News Now

Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
The US Sun

US launches Minuteman III missile from Vandenberg base in show of nuclear force days after Chinese spy balloon shot down

THE United States Air Force has launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean in a reported show of nuclear force. Air Force officials blasted the test ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California, on Thursday evening amid rising tensions between China and North Korea.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy