Despite loss to Tulane, Williams lands in AAC Honor Roll for performances

Williams Lands AAC Weekly Honor Roll Nod

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Tigers senior forward DeAndre Williams earned his fourth American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll award for his play in Saturday's overtime battle with Tulane. We're covering the Memphis Tigers and the Tulane game all day on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Williams also picked up AAC Weekly Honor Roll nods on Dec. 5, Dec. 26 and Jan. 10.



The Houston, Texas native turned in seventh double-double of the season over the weekend with 19 points and a career-high 17 rebounds. He also added five assists and two steals while shooting 8-18 in 43 minutes.

Williams extended his double-digit scoring streak to 19 games and eclipsed 10-plus points for the 21st time in 23 outings on the year.



On the season, he's averaging 16.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 53.4 percent from the field.



The Tigers (17-6, 7-3 AAC) hit the road Wednesday for a 6 pm. CT showdown with South Florida on ESPN+ in Tampa.



Memphis will be back in FedExForum Sunday when Temple invades for an 11 a.m. tip on ESPN2.