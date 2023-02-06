Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KOKI FOX 23
Riverside near 21st Street back open after crews repair large hole
TULSA, Okla. — The road is back open after a large hole opened up on Riverside near the 21st Street intersection. The hole caused partial lane closures on Monday so crews could repair the hole. The city has not said what caused the damage. ©2023 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
News On 6
Man Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On Chase Arrested
Tulsa police have arrested a man accused of leading officers on a chase on Thursday night. According to police, officers chased the suspect through the Holly Refinery before he crashed through a gate at PSO. Officers say they arrested the man near 36th and South Elwood. Police have not yet...
News On 6
Police Presence In Downtown Tulsa Near OSU Medical Center
There is a heavy police presence in Downtown Tulsa on Thursday morning. Several police officers are on the scene near West 7th Street and South Lawton Avenue, near the OSU Medical Center. Currently, it is unclear why officers are in the area. This is a breaking news story, stay with...
News On 6
Woman Injured In Shooting; Tulsa Police Searching For Suspect
Tulsa Police are searching for a person who is believed to be involved in a shooting near East Apache Street and North Peoria Avenue. Officers were staged outside a home where they thought the suspect was hiding but the Special Operations Team (SOT) found no one inside. According to police, it started after a couple got into an argument with the man who lives in the home. Police say the altercation somehow escalated and they exchanged gunfire.
Human Remains Found In Tulsa, Police Investigate
Tulsa Police are investigating after human remains were found near the 400 Block of South 54th West Avenue on Thursday. A woman was looking for her cat when she discovered the remains, police said. Police said the remains were found in a structure that had been burned in September of...
KOKI FOX 23
Woman dies in crash near Skiatook
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa woman died, and a man was injured Wednesday after a car crash on State Highway 20, just outside Skiatook, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said Vickie R. Morrison, 66, of Tulsa, died at the scene after being pinned for about two...
KOKI FOX 23
Woman searching for lost cat finds human remains in west Tulsa
The Tulsa Police Department [TPD] says that a woman searching for her lost cat, instead came across human remains near Charles Page Blvd. and South 54 West Avenue. The remains were uncovered in a structure that had previously burned in Sept. 2022. Homicide detectives are investigating the case and have...
Oklahoma Man's Coffee Run Goes Awry With $4,500 Charge
"I felt disbelief. I don't have that kind of money sitting around to just play with."
City Of Tulsa Works To Repair Hundreds Of Potholes
Drivers said potholes are all over Green Country and causing everything from tire blowouts to minor crashes. The city said it's been at work all week trying to repair the hundreds of potholes after the ice and rain. Meanwhile, drivers are dealing with the bumpy roads. Laura Thorpe braved the...
Amusing Planet
The 1957 Plymouth Belvedere That Was Buried For 50 Years
The opening of a time capsule is supposed to be an exciting and nostalgic event that gives future generations a chance to peek into the past. But not all openings live up to the hype. In 1957, the city of Tulsa, in Oklahoma, USA, was gearing up for the state’s...
KOKI FOX 23
Man arrested in connection with shooting in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested for a north Tulsa shooting after he called police about a carjacking and police found evidence linking him to the shooting, according to a Tulsa Police Department (TPD) arrest report. TPD Officer Danny Bean said it was “a crazy story.”. On...
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for woman accused of stealing several pairs of sunglasses
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Retail Crimes unit is requesting help in identifying the pictured person of interest. Police say she entered a store and started browsing the sunglasses. An associate then attempted to assist her and the subject allegedly responded with "I'm going to cut...
KOKI FOX 23
TFD recognizes Tulsa police officer for performing life-saving CPR on a woman
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) recognized Tulsa Police Officer Cody Riley for his efforts during a 911 call. When firefighters arrived on the scene, Riley was performing CPR on a woman who had overdosed on fentanyl. “It was my first call out of the gate,” Riley told...
kggfradio.com
Medical Episode Claims Life Of Bartlesville Driver
A medical episode while driving claims the life of the driver. Bartlesville Police were called late Monday morning to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of South Washington Boulevard. Police say two people were transported to Jane Phillips Medical Center, where the driver was pronounced deceased. Police believe the driver died from a medical episode and not from the accident. There's no word on the condition of the second person. The name of the driver has not been released.
KTUL
Police remove multiple pounds of heroin, meth, fentanyl off Tulsa streets
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Special Investigations Division made a large seizure of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine last week. Officers seized 2.6 pounds of heroin, one pound of fentanyl, which is said to be approximately 224,000 dosage units, and 73 pounds of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl.
Visit the Mystical ‘Healing Rock’ of Oklahoma
There's a strange and mystical rock formation in N.W. Oklahoma that for well over a hundred years has been rumored to heal the sick and injured. People travel from all over the state and Nation to visit 'Healing Rock.'. SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S 'HEALING ROCK'. You'll find...
Woman Accused Of Embezzling Over $31,000 While Working As Walmart Cashier In Tulsa Arretsed
Tulsa Police have arrested a woman accused of embezzling more than $31,000 while working as a Walmart cashier in Tulsa. Officers say other employees reported seeing Shadymon Patie stealing money from the cash registers and hiding it in her pockets. According to police, employees say they allegedly saw her take...
Tulsa Man's Security System Catches Drive-By Mail Thief On Camera
A Tulsa man is worried thieves may become more brazen after his cameras catch someone stealing mail from several homes in the middle of the night. Troy Horn said he’s reported it every time he caught it on his surveillance system, near 81st and Sheridan, but feels like nothing is being done by authorities. He said all he can do is sit back and watch as it happens.
Large sinkhole forms along Tulsa roadway
Drivers in one Oklahoma community experienced a strange phenomenon on their drive to work on Monday.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa man pleads guilty to second degree murder
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court for shooting and killing a man who attempted to drive away after a brief verbal altercation, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Dillon Charles Wilson, 26, of Tulsa, pleaded guilty to second degree murder in Indian Country. Court...
