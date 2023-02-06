ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KOKI FOX 23

Riverside near 21st Street back open after crews repair large hole

TULSA, Okla. — The road is back open after a large hole opened up on Riverside near the 21st Street intersection. The hole caused partial lane closures on Monday so crews could repair the hole. The city has not said what caused the damage. ©2023 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Man Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On Chase Arrested

Tulsa police have arrested a man accused of leading officers on a chase on Thursday night. According to police, officers chased the suspect through the Holly Refinery before he crashed through a gate at PSO. Officers say they arrested the man near 36th and South Elwood. Police have not yet...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Police Presence In Downtown Tulsa Near OSU Medical Center

There is a heavy police presence in Downtown Tulsa on Thursday morning. Several police officers are on the scene near West 7th Street and South Lawton Avenue, near the OSU Medical Center. Currently, it is unclear why officers are in the area. This is a breaking news story, stay with...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Woman Injured In Shooting; Tulsa Police Searching For Suspect

Tulsa Police are searching for a person who is believed to be involved in a shooting near East Apache Street and North Peoria Avenue. Officers were staged outside a home where they thought the suspect was hiding but the Special Operations Team (SOT) found no one inside. According to police, it started after a couple got into an argument with the man who lives in the home. Police say the altercation somehow escalated and they exchanged gunfire.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Woman dies in crash near Skiatook

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa woman died, and a man was injured Wednesday after a car crash on State Highway 20, just outside Skiatook, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said Vickie R. Morrison, 66, of Tulsa, died at the scene after being pinned for about two...
SKIATOOK, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Woman searching for lost cat finds human remains in west Tulsa

The Tulsa Police Department [TPD] says that a woman searching for her lost cat, instead came across human remains near Charles Page Blvd. and South 54 West Avenue. The remains were uncovered in a structure that had previously burned in Sept. 2022. Homicide detectives are investigating the case and have...
TULSA, OK
Amusing Planet

The 1957 Plymouth Belvedere That Was Buried For 50 Years

The opening of a time capsule is supposed to be an exciting and nostalgic event that gives future generations a chance to peek into the past. But not all openings live up to the hype. In 1957, the city of Tulsa, in Oklahoma, USA, was gearing up for the state’s...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man arrested in connection with shooting in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested for a north Tulsa shooting after he called police about a carjacking and police found evidence linking him to the shooting, according to a Tulsa Police Department (TPD) arrest report. TPD Officer Danny Bean said it was “a crazy story.”. On...
TULSA, OK
kggfradio.com

Medical Episode Claims Life Of Bartlesville Driver

A medical episode while driving claims the life of the driver. Bartlesville Police were called late Monday morning to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of South Washington Boulevard. Police say two people were transported to Jane Phillips Medical Center, where the driver was pronounced deceased. Police believe the driver died from a medical episode and not from the accident. There's no word on the condition of the second person. The name of the driver has not been released.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KTUL

Police remove multiple pounds of heroin, meth, fentanyl off Tulsa streets

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Special Investigations Division made a large seizure of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine last week. Officers seized 2.6 pounds of heroin, one pound of fentanyl, which is said to be approximately 224,000 dosage units, and 73 pounds of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl.
TULSA, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Visit the Mystical ‘Healing Rock’ of Oklahoma

There's a strange and mystical rock formation in N.W. Oklahoma that for well over a hundred years has been rumored to heal the sick and injured. People travel from all over the state and Nation to visit 'Healing Rock.'. SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S 'HEALING ROCK'. You'll find...
SKIATOOK, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Man's Security System Catches Drive-By Mail Thief On Camera

A Tulsa man is worried thieves may become more brazen after his cameras catch someone stealing mail from several homes in the middle of the night. Troy Horn said he’s reported it every time he caught it on his surveillance system, near 81st and Sheridan, but feels like nothing is being done by authorities. He said all he can do is sit back and watch as it happens.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa man pleads guilty to second degree murder

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court for shooting and killing a man who attempted to drive away after a brief verbal altercation, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Dillon Charles Wilson, 26, of Tulsa, pleaded guilty to second degree murder in Indian Country. Court...
TULSA, OK

