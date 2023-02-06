Read full article on original website
KEYT
Paso Robles ends WayToPark app, has additional parking changes scheduled for March
PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Paso Robles has discontinued the WayToPark app effective today, Feb. 10. All parking sessions must be started using parking pay stations. Current parking rates remain free for the first two hours and $1 per hour afterwards, but that system is currently scheduled to change on Mar. 1 of 2023.
KEYT
Lompoc area public libraries receive $20,025 donation
LOMPOC, Calif. – During the Lompoc City Council meeting on Feb. 7, the Lompoc Library received a $20, 025 donation from the Lompoc District Libraries Foundation. The donation will go towards the Lompoc Library, the Village Library, the Charlotte's Web Bookmobile and the Buellton Library. “The Lompoc libraries are...
KEYT
Chilly daytime highs and a chance of rain
A cooling trend began Friday, but daytime highs were warm and well above seasonal average. By Saturday, temperatures rapidly cool due to a storm system approaching the region. Scattered, light showers are expected for much of the day Saturday. While rainfall totals are underwhelming, the sunny and warm weather will be replaced by cloudy and cool conditions.
Unarmed Minuteman III missile test launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif.– The Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III missile scheduled to launch Feb. 9 took off on time at 11:01 p.m. Thursday night from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The unarmed missile launch is a routine test to ensure the effectiveness, readiness, and accuracy...
