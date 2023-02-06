Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Decision Made On Damar Hamlin's Future With NFL
A decision has been made regarding Damar Hamlin's future with the NFL.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
qcnews.com
Eagles’ Soundtrack for Run to Super Bowl LVII: Creed
With a championship on the line, the Eagles arrived in Arizona with arms wide open. With the Eagles and Chiefs set to face off in Super Bowl LVII, the stakes could not be any higher. And, in preparation, Philadelphia is approaching the big game with arms wide open. All along...
qcnews.com
SI:AM | Get Ready for a Tight Super Bowl
Good morning. I’m Dan Gartland. I’ll be traveling Monday, but Josh Rosenblat will have you covered with all things Super Bowl. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters. It’s anybody’s game.
Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
TMZ.com
Alleged Witnesses In Michael Irvin Incident Recount Story, Back Hall of Famer
Michael Irvin was pulled from NFL Network's Super Bowl coverage after he was accused of misconduct by a woman in a hotel lobby, but now two alleged witnesses are coming to the Hall of Famer's defense. TMZ Sports spoke to Phil Watkins, a man from Australia, in Arizona on Thursday,...
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
qcnews.com
Chiefs’ Mahomes says ankle will be ready for Super Bowl
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes says he’s “definitely in a better spot” when it comes to his ailing right ankle than he was for the AFC championship game, and the All-Pro quarterback doesn’t expect to be limited by it when he leads the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.
qcnews.com
Cardinals Owner Says Head Coach Search Paused Ahead of Super Bowl
Arizona is one of two teams without a head coach after firing Kliff Kingsbury in January. Less than a week after the Cardinals finalized their list of head coaching candidates, team owner Michael Bidwill provided an update on the timeline for an eventual hire on Friday. Bidwill told reporters the...
qcnews.com
Dolphins’ Tagovailoa says he’s ‘all in’ to play next season
PHOENIX (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa is grateful the Miami Dolphins kept him off the field after suffering his second concussion and he has no doubts about returning to play next season. The third-year quarterback missed Miami’s final three games, including a playoff loss to Buffalo, after being diagnosed with...
qcnews.com
Miles Sanders Super Bowl LVII Prop Bets
The Philadelphia Eagles are a run-dominant team that rushed for an average of 147.6 rushing yards per game (fifth) this year during the regular season. They also ran in a league-leading 32 rushing TDs. The next closest team was the Dallas Cowboys (24).The Eagles have continued to run the ball in ...
qcnews.com
NBA Trade Grades: Warriors Deal James Wiseman, Reunite with Gary Payton II
In a four-team trade, the defending champs parted ways with their former No. 2 pick to bolster their bench. Amidst a flurry of trade-deadline deals on Thursday, one high-profile former top pick changed area codes: Golden State reportedly dealt James Wiseman, the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft, to Detroit in a four-team deal that also sent Pistons forwards Saddiq Bey to Atlanta and Kevin Knox to the Blazers. The deal also reportedly sent five second-round picks from Atlanta to Golden State, which were rerouted to Portland to bring former Warriors guard Gary Payton II back to the Bay Area. That was fun to explain!
