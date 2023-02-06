ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Road improvements to take place on Verot School Road

By Bjorn Morfin
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uh0DT_0keIaMhX00

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Asphalt road improvements on Verot School Road are scheduled to take place from Feb. 8 through Feb. 17.

According to the Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG), the road improvements will take place between Hwy 90 and Bolton Road.

DOTD extends road closure on LA 87

LCG said to expect delays due to alternating one-lane road closures and motorists are asked to use alternate routes and allow extra time to get to their destinations.

LCG also said to use additional caution and patience while crews are on the roadways.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Feb. 1-7

GOVERNMENT: 220 W. Willow St., Building B, description, renovation permit clerk area of Clifton Chenier building; applicant, Poche Prouet; contractor, Garden City Construction Co.; $35,000. RESTAURANT: 900 Jefferson St., description, add paving, fencing, decking and other more to Spoonbill Waterhole and Restaurant; applicant, Vermilion Architects; contractor, Lafosse Construction; $25,000. CAFÉ:...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

37-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 328 After Running Off Roadway and Striking a Culvert

37-Year-Old Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 328 After Running Off Roadway and Striking a Culvert. St. Martin Parish, Louisiana – A 37-year-old unrestrained Louisiana woman died as a result of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on LA 328 after the vehicle ran off the roadway, into a ditch, and struck a culvert.
KAPLAN, LA
KPLC TV

Firefighters put out early morning fire in Iowa

Iowa, LA (KPLC) - A early morning fire on North Welty St. in Iowa was put out by firefighters, according to the Iowa Volunteer Fire Department. Crews from the Iowa Fire Department, LeBleu Fire Department, and Iowa Police Department were dispatched to the area around 2:56 a.m. today, Feb. 10, 2023.
IOWA, LA
theadvocate.com

Law firm moves out of Oil Center office to River Ranch

The full-service law firm of Liskow & Lewis APLC has moved out of its longtime Oil Center location to an office in River Ranch. The firm, which had been at the office at 822 Harding Ave. since at least 1995, has moved to 1200 Camellia Blvd., officials announced this week. It dates back to its founding in 1935 in Lake Charles before it opened a Lafayette office in 1962.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Kaplan woman killed in St. Martin Parish crash after leaving roadway, striking culvert

A Kaplan woman was killed Tuesday after her car ran off the road and struck a culvert in St. Martin Parish. Shari N. Suby, 37, of Kaplan, was driving east on La. 328 in a 2006 Nissan Altima when she ran off the roadway to the left, entered a ditch and struck a culvert. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near Rue Bois Chene Road, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
KAPLAN, LA
999ktdy.com

This Is Why Lafayette, Louisiana Has So Many Car Washes

According to the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, there are currently 70 permitted car washes in Lafayette Parish. That's a lot of car washes, which begs the question...why do we have so many car washes in Lafayette Parish?. Lafayette Car Washes. If you're from Lafayette or have lived here for a...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Responsible for February 9 Homicide in Rapides Parish

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Responsible for February 9 Homicide in Rapides Parish. Rapides Parish, Louisiana – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO) reported that at around 12:40 AM on February 9, 2023, Sheriff’s Office dispatch got a call from the Rapides 911 Center regarding “shots fired” in the 1200 block of Bayou Road in the Church Heights Apartments in Cheneyville, Louisiana.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy