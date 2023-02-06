Road improvements to take place on Verot School Road

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Asphalt road improvements on Verot School Road are scheduled to take place from Feb. 8 through Feb. 17.

According to the Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG), the road improvements will take place between Hwy 90 and Bolton Road.

LCG said to expect delays due to alternating one-lane road closures and motorists are asked to use alternate routes and allow extra time to get to their destinations.

LCG also said to use additional caution and patience while crews are on the roadways.

