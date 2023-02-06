Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Standing-room-only crowd demands action on Morse Boulevard
The Villages fire chief was standing at the door counting heads as a standing-room-only crowd flooded Savannah Center, demanding action on Morse Boulevard. Dozens of people were turned away Friday morning from the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors meeting when the Ashley Wilkes Room quickly filled to capacity.
villages-news.com
Woman kicks door of squad car during arrest on Historic Side of The Villages
A woman kicked the door of a squad car during an arrest on the Historic Side of The Villages. Shayona Marquise Young, 24, who lives at The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake, was traveling in a vehicle that was pulled over for speeding at about 2 a.m. Sunday at the La Bodega shopping area on the Historic Side of The Villages. Young was wanted on a Lake County warrant charging her with failure to appear on a charge of theft, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
ocala-news.com
Resident says dentists in Ocala/Marion County have lack of competition, technical skill
I completely agree with the other writer concerning dentists in this area. My wife has her regular dentist in another city, but due to a cavity that has grown, she wanted to get her teeth cleaned and the tooth pulled. We have a dental discount plan that we are members...
fox35orlando.com
Ocala teacher accused of inappropriately touching students
An Ocala teacher is accused of inappropriately touching students. One student sent FOX 35 screenshots of text messages she says she received from the teacher asking her out.
ocala-news.com
Marion County residents could experience smoke from 1,600-acre prescribed burns
The Florida Forest Service is conducting several prescribed burns to the east of Ocala in Marion County, and motorists in the area are being urged to use caution. The prescribed burns totaling approximately 1,600 acres are expected to be completed by the end of the day on Tuesday, according to the Florida Forest Service.
villages-news.com
Residents are doing a service by demanding answers on Morse Boulevard
Residents are doing an important service by demanding answers about possible solutions to enhance safety on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466. More than 200 hundred Villagers are expected to show up for the discussion of a Morse Boulevard safety study later this week. Community Development District 1 supervisors will hear from Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc. on Friday morning about the traffic study into the dangers of co-mingling of golf carts and automobiles on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466.
villages-news.com
Over 200 Villagers expected to show up for Morse Boulevard safety study
More than 200 hundred Villagers are expected to show up for the discussion of a Morse Boulevard safety study. Community Development District 1 supervisors are expected to hear from Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc. on Friday morning about the traffic study into the dangers of co-mingling of golf carts and automobiles on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466.
‘We have to do something different’: Chief says after 2 firefighter suicides
The agency lost two firefighters to suicide in less than a month.
WCJB
Marion County commissioners show support for residents over proposed zoning changes in Levy County
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a heated debate as a large group of people asked Marion County commissioners for help as residents get ready for proposed zoning changes in Levy County. Many people who live in Rainbow Lakes Estates are against the idea to build mobile homes on the...
villages-news.com
Village of Tierra Del Sol South resident arrested at his home
A Village of Tierra Del Sol South resident was arrested at his home on a Lake County warrant. Jeremy Mark Mariz, 39, at 518 Carrera Drive was taken into custody by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday on the warrant which charged him with violating his probation. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center pending his transfer to the Lake County Jail.
villages-news.com
Too much noise coming from church tent
Sixteen years ago New Life Church bought our horse ranch on County Road 462 and we moved to Georgia. Three years ago I moved in with my father because my mother passed away and I didn’t want him to be alone. His house is still on 1 acre of our original property. All the churches around us are very beautiful, nicely kept and respectful. Until Encounter church and their white tent and horrific loud noise they call music resonates to all of these surrounding homes within, I am, sure a mile radius. It is so loud in our house you can’t hear our TVs. You can’t hear the music or what is being said all you hear is the bass and it sounds in your head. I don’t understand why they can’t turn it down. It goes on for nights out of the week. It is very disturbing, especially to the elderly. Our autistic son has a very bad reaction to loud noises especially the pounding. I have contacted, reached out to this church and no one has returned my calls no one has returned my emails they’re very disrespectful to the original people that lived on this beautiful used to be quiet East County Road 462. I am sure I am not the only one that has a concern and complaint about this place.
Hernando deputies respond to armed robbery
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office arrived at a Chevron on Cortez Boulevard on Friday to respond to the robbery.
Central Florida police warn drivers of increased car break-ins inspired by TikTok challenge
The Clermont Police Department says some residents should take extra security measures when locking up their cars.
villages-news.com
James William Lewis Jr.
James William Lewis, Jr., age 87 of The Villages, FL passed away on Saturday, February 4th, 2023. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Glenda Lewis, his parents James W. Lewis, Sr. and Thelma E. Lewis. He is survived by his children: John E. Lewis, Linda...
ocala-news.com
Metal Horse Sculpture At Ocala International Airport
This metal horse sculpture titled “The Strength of Perseverance” by Colombian-born artist and Ocala resident Flamino Antonio is currently on display at the Ocala International Airport. Thanks to Yamila Code for sharing this awesome photo!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida - Friday 2/10/23 - Sunday 2/12/23
It's Mardi Gras in downtown Leesburg, it's Super Bowl Sunday, and it's the weekend before Valentine's Day. Do you have any plans for this weekend? Lake County, Florida has a bunch of options for you!
villages-news.com
Planning and zoning chairman steps down after commissioner calls for his removal
The chairman of the Lady Lake Planning and Zoning Board chairman has stepped down after a commissioner called for his removal. William Sigurdson, an 88-year-old Water Oak resident, was harshly criticized late last year by Lady Lake Commissioner Paul Hannan. He called for Sigurdson’s removal after a meeting in which a large group of residents spoke out against the planned development of 144 homes on 31 acres of land located three-quarters of a mile east of the intersection of Edwards Road and U.S. Hwy. 27/441.
Florida Missing Child Alert canceled for 2-year-old last seen in Crystal River
A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Wednesday for a 2-year-old boy last seen in Crystal River on Tuesday.
villages-news.com
Complaints about outsiders at the squares falling on deaf ears
To all you Villagers complaining about the “outsiders”, stop. It’s falling on deaf ears. The squares are occupied by hundreds of stores and restaurants that pay a monthly rent that is more than annual salaries paid to there employees. Paid to the owners of the square The Villages Inc. The businesses also pay a percentage of their monthly sales to The Villages. It’s a cash machine for them. They will never restrict their market. That’s ridiculous. Secondly, it’s a vital marketing tool for them to share The Villages lifestyle. They are for the outsiders to make them insiders. Either accept that or move on. Nothing is keeping you here.
villages-news.com
Moldy home of deceased couple in The Villages will finally be power washed
The moldy home of a deceased couple in The Villages will finally be power washed. The home at 2016 Cordero Court in the Village of Santo Domingo was the subject of another public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors. The home was purchased for...
