Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC 29 News
Crutchfield again named as one of the best places to work in Virginia
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s Crutchfield is one of the best places to work in Virginia, according to Virginia Business Magazine. This the fourth time the company has made the list. “I’m not surprised, because we have a very unique culture at Crutchfield. We really care about...
NBC 29 News
Report: Thomas Jefferson Foundation acquires Jefferson Vineyards
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Thomas Jefferson Foundation is buying back a corner of the estate that was gifted away nearly 250 years ago. The foundation has acquired Jefferson Vineyards for nearly $12 million. According to the Daily Progress, the foundation has not released future plans for the property...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville-area nonprofit donating medical equipment, supplies to rural neighbors
PALMYRA, Va. (WVIR) - All Blessings Flow is a nonprofit organization providing medical equipment and supplies to people in the greater-Charlottesville area. “We had some elderly people in our congregation who were just on a fixed income and needed to equip their showers, maybe have a walker that was a little more updated and not quite as beat up,” Cunningham United Methodist Pastor Amy Grant said.
NBC 29 News
Health & Wellness Center of Louisa operating at limited capacity while undergoing repairs
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A ruptured pipe in a Louisa County Health Center is impacting hundreds of people and causing Central Virginia Health Services to see less patients due to the ongoing repair efforts. “On December 27, we arrived to work that morning and found that the entire building was...
NBC 29 News
Staunton looking at a big price tag for nutrient reduction efforts as fire departments look to get new trucks
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The main discussion for Staunton’s City council on Thursday revolved around money. In their work session, council members received an update on the city’s TMDL and Stormwater runoff reduction efforts. It’s part of their Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) Permit requirements related to the Chesapeake Bay cleanup.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville group researching pediatric vaccine against Lyme disease
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tick season is already upon us, and with it comes Lyme disease. Pediatric Research of Charlottesville is working on a pediatric vaccine that could keep the severe illness at bay. “Currently, there is no vaccine available. So, putting a vaccine on the market for Lyme disease...
NBC 29 News
Mix of clouds & sun, breezy & mild
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It will be a mild end to the work and school week. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today. A cold front will advance across the region. While we are not expecting any rain, our wind will shift to the north. A more seasonal weekend can be expected. Rain and snow showers will develop during the day Sunday. Not much accumulation is expected, however, there may be a few icy spots before we change over to rain. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe weekend !
NBC 29 News
Albemarle County office building experiencing power outage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County office building on McIntire is currently experiencing a power outage due to work being conducted along McIntire Road. The issue has been reported and Dominion Energy is actively working to correct the disruption. The building is closed, and operations are currently suspended until...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA bringing outside third party to review criticism
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is hiring McGuireWoods law firm. The firm will investigate recent allegations of animal and employee mistreatment at CASPCA. The board says the investigation will take about three months. Do you have a story idea? Send...
NBC 29 News
Augusta County BOS votes on domestic chicken ordinances
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - New ordinances are coming in Augusta County regarding domestic chickens. The Board of Supervisors discussed and voted on changes in the county at Wednesday’s meeting. The Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted 5-2 on accepting the updates to the domestic chicken ordinances. Some of...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health makes breakthrough in identifying key-trigger for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Researchers are uncovering one cause of fatty liver disease. Until now, it’s been a challenge understanding why the condition impacts younger people. UVA scientists are saying wrinkles forming in a person’s nuclei could have a tie to diabetes and fatty liver disease....
NBC 29 News
Halfway Through the Work Week, and Conditions Look Great
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Expecting a mix of sun and clouds for the day with conditions clearing into the afternoon. With temperatures in the upper 60′s, it’s definitely the pick day of the week. Clouds will increase into the evening ahead of a wet weekend. Tracking showers and gusty winds Thursday, and the possibility of a wind advisory in upper elevations. Past that, could see stray showers throughout the weekend and maybe early morning snow on Sunday.
NBC 29 News
New treatment may help reduce COVID-19 hospitalizations
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Omicron variants of the coronavirus are putting researchers and doctors to the test. A new treatment is on the horizon for people whose bodies do not respond to the vaccine. Doctor Costi Sifri with UVA Health says vaccines have been very safe and effective in preventing...
NBC 29 News
Turning up the heat !
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Plenty of clouds and comfortable temperatures for your morning commute. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today. As forecasted, today is expected to be the warmest day of the week. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s this afternoon. Low shower chances will be with us for the late week. As we go into the weekend conditions turn colder with rain and snow shower chances. Have a great and safe day !
NBC 29 News
2023 Foxfield Spring Races tickets available online
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tickets for the Foxfield Races are now available online. Foxfield has added a ‘New Orange’ area, which will feature local vendors and additional parking space. Proceeds from the event will be donated to Camp Holiday Trails, a nonprofit in Charlottesville that provides camping experiences...
NBC 29 News
Virginia Film Festival launching year-round series
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Film Festival is launching its 2023 year-round film series. The series will include a partnership with the UVA Miller Center, as well as the return of its Violet Crown series. The series starts February 28. “We’re a festival of and for the community, and...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville City Council, School Board discuss FY 2024 Budget
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council and the Charlottesville City School Board teamed up Wednesday evening to take a look at the school’s budget for fiscal year 2024. One of the main points of discussion was the increase in the number of students speaking English as their second language.
NBC 29 News
Crossing guards hope speed cameras stop reckless driving near Charlottesville schools
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Drivers should think twice before speeding down Cherry Avenue or Monticello in Charlottesville. Three new speed cameras are in the works to help crossing guards keep students safe. Jaime Wayne has been a crossing guard on Cherry Ave. for two years. In that time she has...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville police name Palmyra man as suspect in Harris Street shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are searching for a Palmyra man wanted in connection with a recent shooting along Harris Street. The Charlottesville Police Department announced Friday, February 10, that 40-year-old Demetrius Andre Brown is charged with discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of school zone, felon in possession of a firearm, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, maliciously shoot at an occupied motor vehicle, and malicious wounding.
NBC 29 News
Families decorate cookies for NICU parents and staff at UVA Children’s Hospital
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A former patient and her family are helping to spread the love at the UVA Children’s Hospital NICU. Faith Chaudhuri is now 6 years old. She was born at 28 weeks, and spent the first 71 days of her life at the NICU. “We were...
Comments / 0