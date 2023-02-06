CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It will be a mild end to the work and school week. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today. A cold front will advance across the region. While we are not expecting any rain, our wind will shift to the north. A more seasonal weekend can be expected. Rain and snow showers will develop during the day Sunday. Not much accumulation is expected, however, there may be a few icy spots before we change over to rain. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe weekend !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO