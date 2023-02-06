Read full article on original website
Morganton Man Arrested For Trafficking Methamphatamine
A Morganton Man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. According to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, February 7, a narcotics operation was conducted between the Burke, Caldwell and McDowell County Sheriff’s Offices. The joint operation resulted in a large seizure of narcotics and the arrest of a Methamphetamine trafficker.
Man, woman accused in 2021 murder of Lincoln County man: sheriff
On Friday, Jan. 10, 2023, the sheriff's office identified Madison Dawn Lail and Thomas Wayne Mathis as the two suspects in the case. Lail was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder.
Man arrested, found trafficking over 4,300 grams of meth: BCSO
That amount of methamphetamine holds a street value of around $651,150, authorities said.
NC woman charged with drug crimes
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Marion woman is facing drug charges following a house search. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 32-year-old Crystal Machelle Elliott with felonious possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Deputies said on Jan. 4th, authorities searched Elliott’s residence. Deputies located methaphetamine and fentanyl during the search. Elliott was taken […]
2 charged with murder after man’s death in Lincolnton, sheriff says
Nearly two years after a 37-year-old man was found dead in Lincolnton, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says two suspects have been arrested and charged with murder.
Taylorsville Police Arrest Teen On Felony Drug Charge
Taylorsville Police arrested 18-year old Jaddin Allen Norris of Taylorsville Thursday morning. He’s charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. The teen is being held in the Alexander County Jail with secured bond of $10,000. Norris is scheduled for Alexander County District Court on Monday, November 13th.
Current & Ex Lincoln Co. Sheriff’s Deputies Charged With Assault
LINCOLNTON, N.C. – Assault charges have been filed against a Lincoln County Sheriff’s sergeant and a now ex-Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy. Rutherford County District Attorney Ted Bell announced the charges on Thursday, following an investigation by the NC State Bureau of Investigation. Both men were served with the charges Thursday at the Lincoln County Courthouse.
Lincoln Co. sheriff’s sergeant, former deputy charged with assault for 2022 arrest
A Lincoln County sheriff’s sergeant and former deputy have now been charged in connection with a controversial arrest last year.
Hickory Woman Facing Alexander County Larceny Charge
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year old Brittany Karen Helms of Hickory on Tuesday and charged with misdemeanor larceny. The charge is alleged to have occurred at a business in Bethlehem. Helms placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond of $1,000. March 6th is her scheduled court date in Taylorsville.
Sheriff: Suspect faces drug trafficking charges after pursuit ends in crash
An Ohio man faces more than a dozen felony charges, including drug trafficking, after he crashed an SUV while being pursued by Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrest of Michael Lamar Gaines, 39, of Akron, Ohio, in a news release Thursday. On Monday, February...
2 charged following fentanyl overdose at NC detention center
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two inmates were charged after a fentanyl overdose occurred at the Rutherford County Detention Center. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the overdose happened Tuesday. Authorities performed lifesaving actions to revive the patient. EMS arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for further evaluation. Detectives immediately […]
"Danger can be right around the corner": Davidson County residents react to suspect shot by deputy in neighborhood
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A community is shaken up after a deputy shot a suspect during a "suspicious person" investigation. It happened shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday morning on Arnold Road, not too far from Lexington. According to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, when the deputy arrived on scene,...
Taylorsville Man Facing Over Twenty Felony Charges
A Taylorsville man has been charged with over 20 counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense. 42-year old Charlie Edward Walker was arrested by Taylorsville Police on Tuesday. He allegedly retained a gas card from a previous employer and continued to use it after he no longer was an employee. Walker has been released under a secured bond of $50,000. He is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Monday, February 12th in Alexander County District Court.
Kings Mountain motorcycle club member sentenced to 27 years in prison
Thirty-one-year old Justin “Raw” Fite, a Kings Mountain-based member of the Pagans Motorcycle Club, was sentenced to 27 years in prison for armed drug trafficking, federal prosecutors said Friday. On June 7, Fite pled guilty. He was among 20 defendants who were charged as part of “Operation Ice...
Ohio Man Facing Felony Drug Charges After Iredell County Arrest
On Monday, February 6, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Deputies with the Interstate Criminal Enforcement (ICE) Team attempted to stop a SUV, with Ohio temporary tag, for a traffic violation on Interstate 77 South near the 62-mile marker. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and exited the Interstate...
Hickory Woman Gets Minimum Sentence Of 7 Years For Trafficking Methamphetamine
A Hickory woman has pleaded guilty to multiple drug charges during Catawba County Superior Court on Tuesday. She will serve a minimum of nearly seven years in prison. 43-year old Angela Deneice James entered a guilty plea to trafficking methamphetamine by possession. In addition, she was given a sentence of 70 to 93 months followed by an additional 10 to 21 months for possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine. James will also be required to pay a fine of $50,000.
Davidson County man accused of strangling woman, hitting a man with hammer: court records
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several assault charges after allegedly strangling a woman and hitting a man with a hammer, according to Davidson County court records. Records allege that Michael Jeffrey Luther Jr, 51, of Thomasville, “choked the victim” and inflicted “physical injury.” Records also accuse Luther of assaulting a man […]
Kannapolis Police dealing with murders of two teens, three suspects are all juveniles in unrelated cases
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A 14 and a 16-year-old have been charged with a murder in Kannapolis that happened on January 22. It’s the second case involving juvenile murder suspects. Last week Kannapolis Police arrested another 14-year-old in a separate homicide. “This is where evil has invaded our community,...
Homebuilder accused of breaking promises by residents has license suspended
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homebuilder who was the subject of numerous complaints on failed promises in a new housing development in Catawba County has had his general contractor license suspended, WCNC Charlotte has learned. Aaron Guess, of Story Homes Construction, LLC, was given an 18-month suspension and ordered to...
Men arrested during traffic stop on a slew of charges in Rutherford Co.
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office arrested two men Tuesday during a traffic stop on a slew of charges.
