Penn State assistant earns Conference Recruiter of the Year honors

247Sports announced their Conference Recruiter of the Year winners Wednesday afternoon for each of the Power 5 conferences. For the B1G, 247Sports decided upon Ja’Juan Seider, Penn State’s Co-offensive coordinator/running backs coach and recently-named Assistant Head Coach, whose RB room earned commitments from a pair of star freshmen running backs in Kaytron Allen and B1G freshman of the Year Nick Singleton.
