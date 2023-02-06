Read full article on original website
Related
retrofitmagazine.com
Building Talent Foundation Honors Those Creating a Sustainable Workforce in Residential Construction
Building Talent Foundation (BTF) recently honored its 2022 Industry Champions for their above-and-beyond commitment, contribution and collaboration in building a sustainable workforce in residential construction. BTF is a national non-profit organization, established in 2019 by the Leading Builders of America to address the acute and persistent talent shortage across building...
retrofitmagazine.com
NAHB Announces Best of IBS Awards Winners
The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) named the winners in its 10th annual Best of IBS Awards during the NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS) in Las Vegas. The awards were presented during a ceremony on the final day of the show. This year’s Best of IBS Awards received...
Comments / 0