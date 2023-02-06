ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

WNCT

Wallace police announce arrest of two in separate cases

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Wallace Police Department announced the arrest of two people on separate charges in separate cases that happened early Friday. Brandon Michael Murphy was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, assault on a law enforcement officer, resist delay or obstruct and no operator’s license. Officials said Murphy tried to escape […]
WALLACE, NC
WBTW News13

2 jailed, 3 wanted in killing of man in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people are in jail facing murder charges and Robeson County authorities are looking for three others in connection with the death of a 22-year- old man found dead in a car on Feb . 1 near Lumberton, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office. Tyler Jacob Scott, 20, and Destinee […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Hope Mills woman charged with taking $48,000 from fire department in Cumberland County, sheriff’s office says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hope Mills woman has been accused of stealing more than $48,000 from a small fire department where she was the treasurer and secretary. Kimberly Reeves, 52, was arrested and charged Friday morning with felony larceny by employee, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. She was employed at Pearce’s Mill Fire Department, a subdivision just south of Fayetteville.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police searching for missing teen

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a missing teen. 15-year-old Maile Kiplin Hernandez was last seen Thursday around 10:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Tara Drive. She is 5′, 6″ tall and weighs around 115 pounds. Police say she has a...
WILMINGTON, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Fugitive Captured In Alexander County

As the result of a traffic stop on Tuesday, a fugitive from Hickory has been arrested. 27-year old Alexander Day Quan Carpenter was taken into custody by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies. Carpenter has a number of charges pending in Catawba County that include felony indecent liberties with a child, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, assault on a female, communicating threats and misdemeanor larceny.
HICKORY, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Woman Gets Minimum Sentence Of 7 Years For Trafficking Methamphetamine

A Hickory woman has pleaded guilty to multiple drug charges during Catawba County Superior Court on Tuesday. She will serve a minimum of nearly seven years in prison. 43-year old Angela Deneice James entered a guilty plea to trafficking methamphetamine by possession. In addition, she was given a sentence of 70 to 93 months followed by an additional 10 to 21 months for possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine. James will also be required to pay a fine of $50,000.
HICKORY, NC
cbs17

Man arrested on 6 charges including rape, kidnapping in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man has been arrested on six charges, including second-degree rape and kidnapping, the Fayetteville Police Department said Wednesday night. Dominic Antoine Blackmon, 32, is charged by police in connection with a Monday rape after the “victim was held against her will and transported to a secondary location where she was physically and sexually assaulted,” police said.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Four injured in drive-by shooting

LAURINBURG — Four people were injured Wednesday evening during a drive-by shooting. According to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to Marcellus Street around 6:20 p.m. in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival officers located two gunshot victims and were told that two additional people had already been taken with a private vehicle to Scotland Memorial Hospital.
LAURINBURG, NC

