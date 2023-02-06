Read full article on original website
Related
Wallace police announce arrest of two in separate cases
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Wallace Police Department announced the arrest of two people on separate charges in separate cases that happened early Friday. Brandon Michael Murphy was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, assault on a law enforcement officer, resist delay or obstruct and no operator’s license. Officials said Murphy tried to escape […]
2 jailed, 3 wanted in killing of man in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people are in jail facing murder charges and Robeson County authorities are looking for three others in connection with the death of a 22-year- old man found dead in a car on Feb . 1 near Lumberton, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office. Tyler Jacob Scott, 20, and Destinee […]
cbs17
Hope Mills woman charged with taking $48,000 from fire department in Cumberland County, sheriff’s office says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hope Mills woman has been accused of stealing more than $48,000 from a small fire department where she was the treasurer and secretary. Kimberly Reeves, 52, was arrested and charged Friday morning with felony larceny by employee, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. She was employed at Pearce’s Mill Fire Department, a subdivision just south of Fayetteville.
WECT
Pembroke man arrested, charged in Robeson County hit-and-run investigation
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Deputies have made an arrest in connection to a hit and run which left a 91-year-old woman critically injured. Early Wednesday morning, crews responded to a call of a hit and run on the 2800 block of Mt. Zion Road in Red Springs. On arrival, they found the victim in critical condition.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington woman sentenced to prison for making bribes to protect illicit massage parlor
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington woman is one of two women sentenced to prison for their management and involvement in an illicit massage parlor operation. According to a press release, they ran the parlor between August of 2020 and June of 2021. Ming Ji Cao was sentenced to...
91-year-old woman in critical condition, NC man arrested for hit-and-run: sheriff
After arriving, officials found a 91-year-old woman with critical injuries.
Two people stabbed during restaurant fight
LUMBERTON — Two people received serious injuries in a fight in a restaurant. According to a statement released by the Lumber
WECT
Infant dies, 2 men identified in triple fatal shooting in Fayetteville
“It was embarrassing”: Cape Fear Literacy Council student learns to read at 54. Documentary on local child with Koolen-de Vries Syndrome to be screened in Wilmington for the first time. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Ashley Point, Davis' mother, joins WECT to talk about her son's condition and the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police searching for missing teen
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a missing teen. 15-year-old Maile Kiplin Hernandez was last seen Thursday around 10:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Tara Drive. She is 5′, 6″ tall and weighs around 115 pounds. Police say she has a...
Clinton man shot dead; suspects sought
A Clinton man is dead and suspects are being sought following a Wednesday night shooting. Around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, Clinton Polic
WMBF
Lone survivor of Robeson County triple homicide released from hospital
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The lone survivor of a triple homicide in Robeson County is out of the hospital. Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins told WMBF News that 71-year-old Equilla Biggs was released from the hospital. She is continuing her recovery from home. Biggs was shot in late January...
860wacb.com
Hickory Fugitive Captured In Alexander County
As the result of a traffic stop on Tuesday, a fugitive from Hickory has been arrested. 27-year old Alexander Day Quan Carpenter was taken into custody by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies. Carpenter has a number of charges pending in Catawba County that include felony indecent liberties with a child, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, assault on a female, communicating threats and misdemeanor larceny.
860wacb.com
Hickory Woman Gets Minimum Sentence Of 7 Years For Trafficking Methamphetamine
A Hickory woman has pleaded guilty to multiple drug charges during Catawba County Superior Court on Tuesday. She will serve a minimum of nearly seven years in prison. 43-year old Angela Deneice James entered a guilty plea to trafficking methamphetamine by possession. In addition, she was given a sentence of 70 to 93 months followed by an additional 10 to 21 months for possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine. James will also be required to pay a fine of $50,000.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man sentenced for robbing Carraba’s Italian Grill, forcing employees into closet
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been sentenced to more than 8 years (97 month) in prison for armed robbery of a local restaurant. 62-year-old Cornelius Riley robbed Carrabba’s Italian Grill on November 20, 2020 just before midnight. Riley arrived at Carrabba’s Italian Grill in Wilmington...
cbs17
Man arrested on 6 charges including rape, kidnapping in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man has been arrested on six charges, including second-degree rape and kidnapping, the Fayetteville Police Department said Wednesday night. Dominic Antoine Blackmon, 32, is charged by police in connection with a Monday rape after the “victim was held against her will and transported to a secondary location where she was physically and sexually assaulted,” police said.
Suspicious death in Wallace being treated as homicide, victim named, officials say
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspicious death investigation in Wallace is being treated as a homicide, officials announced Thursday. The Wallace Police Department said officers responded to an address on Glendale Village Lane on Wednesday around 9:30 a.m. Upon entry, officers found the body of Rocky Valentin Estrada, 23. Officials said he had been shot […]
WRAL
Fayetteville Police arrest, charge suspect for indecent liberties with a child Wednesday
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's Special Victims Unit charged a man Tuesday in connection to a statutory sex offense. According to Fayetteville P.D., the charges stemmed from a statutory sex offense that occurred on January 29. Police responded to a residence at the Loch Lomond...
cbs17
2nd man charged with murder in Cumberland County November shooting, was previously cleared: sheriff’s office
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Robeson County man is the second person to be charged with murder in the November shooting death of another man in Hope Mills. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office previously cleared him of questioning in the murder investigation, but has now charged and arrested him anyway.
Four injured in drive-by shooting
LAURINBURG — Four people were injured Wednesday evening during a drive-by shooting. According to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to Marcellus Street around 6:20 p.m. in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival officers located two gunshot victims and were told that two additional people had already been taken with a private vehicle to Scotland Memorial Hospital.
Spring Lake man charged in Harnett County drug overdose death
A man was arrested after another man was found dead from a drug overdose, according to Harnett County deputies.
Comments / 0