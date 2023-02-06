Seven Lakes basketball, once again, flexed its utter dominance to claim another seemingly inevitable playoff berth. No shocker there. Picking up right where they left off from last year, the Spartans have eclipsed their competition throughout this season (30-4), comfortably winning a second-consecutive District 19-6A title with an undefeated 15-0 current district record. As of right now, Seven Lakes is the No. 1 ranked team in Houston, as well as the No. 20 team in the state of Texas.

KATY, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO