Rochester, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wxxinews.org

How four local Black-led organizations plan to transform their neighborhoods

Four local Black-led organizations will be using nearly two million dollars in funding to transform their neighborhoods. We hear about their plans for youth development, arts, culture, housing, and anti-violence initiatives in Rochester. Our guests:. Reenah Golden, founder of the Avenue Blackbox Theatre. Olivia Kassoum-Amadou, executive director of Cameron Community...
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

NASA astronaut talks life in space with Rochester students

A NASA astronaut visited with Rochester students in a call from the International Space Station on Friday morning just as the ISS passed over Rochester and the Great Lakes. Astronaut Josh Cassada, a former University of Rochester student, answered questions from elementary students at the Rochester Museum & Science Center’s Strasenburgh Planetarium.
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

What does it take to get services for a student with special needs?

As 7-year-old Vivienne Siciliano plays a board game with her mom and older sister after school, her eyes dart to her competitors and she gives a sly smirk. Vivienne is the youngest now, but her mom says she may soon be a big sister. Her mom, Candice Siciliano, describes her daughter — known as “Vivi” — as sweet, brilliant, and compassionate.
PENFIELD, NY
wxxinews.org

Remembering an icon of Rochester's civil rights movement

Rochester is remembering one of its pioneering civil rights leaders this weekend. Minister Franklin Florence crusaded for better housing and employment in the 1960s, bringing leaders such as Malcolm X to the city. He died Feb. 1 at the age of 89. Hundreds gathered Friday night, as Rochester's civic leaders...
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Philip Seymour Hoffman sculpture donated to George Eastman Museum

A life-size bronze sculpture of the late actor and Fairport native Philip Seymour Hoffman has found a permanent home at the George Eastman Museum. The sculpture was installed on the sidewalk in front of the Dryden Theatre last May. It was originally on loan to the museum, but it will now remain there.
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

On Record with Jeff Tyzik, James Lee III, and Thomas Warfield

Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra Principal Pops conductor Jeff Tyzik was putting together a Juneteeth celebration for the Dallas Symphony when a funny thing happened: he realized that all the pieces had a connection to Rochester, New York. The program includes works by Adolphus Hailstork, William Grant Still, Duke Ellington, Nkeiru Okoye (sung by Kearstin Piper Brown), and a RPO co-commission by James Lee III, narrated by Thomas Warfield. Jeff, James, and Thomas chatted with Julia Figueras about the works, the connections to the Flower City, and how to find inspiration for one's aspirations.
ROCHESTER, NY

