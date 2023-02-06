Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra Principal Pops conductor Jeff Tyzik was putting together a Juneteeth celebration for the Dallas Symphony when a funny thing happened: he realized that all the pieces had a connection to Rochester, New York. The program includes works by Adolphus Hailstork, William Grant Still, Duke Ellington, Nkeiru Okoye (sung by Kearstin Piper Brown), and a RPO co-commission by James Lee III, narrated by Thomas Warfield. Jeff, James, and Thomas chatted with Julia Figueras about the works, the connections to the Flower City, and how to find inspiration for one's aspirations.

