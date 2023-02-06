Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What You Need to Know Before Selling Your First Home in Rochester, NYKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Top 3 Affordable Restaurants in Rochester, NYIna Eats InRochester, NY
Rochester’s Gate House RestaurantIna Eats InRochester, NY
What Tasks Should You Complete After Closing On Your Home In Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Boston Greece Flight PricesmaltaBoston, MA
Related
wxxinews.org
How four local Black-led organizations plan to transform their neighborhoods
Four local Black-led organizations will be using nearly two million dollars in funding to transform their neighborhoods. We hear about their plans for youth development, arts, culture, housing, and anti-violence initiatives in Rochester. Our guests:. Reenah Golden, founder of the Avenue Blackbox Theatre. Olivia Kassoum-Amadou, executive director of Cameron Community...
wxxinews.org
NASA astronaut talks life in space with Rochester students
A NASA astronaut visited with Rochester students in a call from the International Space Station on Friday morning just as the ISS passed over Rochester and the Great Lakes. Astronaut Josh Cassada, a former University of Rochester student, answered questions from elementary students at the Rochester Museum & Science Center’s Strasenburgh Planetarium.
wxxinews.org
Change in plans for Minister Franklin Florence's memorial service; Sharpton unable to attend
There’s been a change in plans for the upcoming memorial service for Minister Franklin Florence, who died Feb. 1 at the age of 89. The Rev. Al Sharpton, who had been expected to speak at a Friday night service at the Central Church of Christ, 101 S. Plymouth Ave., will not be able to come to Rochester because of scheduling problems.
wxxinews.org
What does it take to get services for a student with special needs?
As 7-year-old Vivienne Siciliano plays a board game with her mom and older sister after school, her eyes dart to her competitors and she gives a sly smirk. Vivienne is the youngest now, but her mom says she may soon be a big sister. Her mom, Candice Siciliano, describes her daughter — known as “Vivi” — as sweet, brilliant, and compassionate.
wxxinews.org
Remembering an icon of Rochester's civil rights movement
Rochester is remembering one of its pioneering civil rights leaders this weekend. Minister Franklin Florence crusaded for better housing and employment in the 1960s, bringing leaders such as Malcolm X to the city. He died Feb. 1 at the age of 89. Hundreds gathered Friday night, as Rochester's civic leaders...
wxxinews.org
Victor & Fairport school superintendents put out statement about 'racially-charged situation'
The Superintendents of the Victor Central and Fairport Central School Districts have put out a joint statement about what they are calling a “racially-charged” situation that happened this week. The statement comes from Timothy Terranova of Victor and Brett Provenzano of Fairport. It said that on Wednesday evening,...
wxxinews.org
Philip Seymour Hoffman sculpture donated to George Eastman Museum
A life-size bronze sculpture of the late actor and Fairport native Philip Seymour Hoffman has found a permanent home at the George Eastman Museum. The sculpture was installed on the sidewalk in front of the Dryden Theatre last May. It was originally on loan to the museum, but it will now remain there.
wxxinews.org
On Record with Jeff Tyzik, James Lee III, and Thomas Warfield
Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra Principal Pops conductor Jeff Tyzik was putting together a Juneteeth celebration for the Dallas Symphony when a funny thing happened: he realized that all the pieces had a connection to Rochester, New York. The program includes works by Adolphus Hailstork, William Grant Still, Duke Ellington, Nkeiru Okoye (sung by Kearstin Piper Brown), and a RPO co-commission by James Lee III, narrated by Thomas Warfield. Jeff, James, and Thomas chatted with Julia Figueras about the works, the connections to the Flower City, and how to find inspiration for one's aspirations.
Comments / 0