Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Unstoppable Rise of Patrick Mahomes: How the Two-Time MVP Proved His Dominance in the NFLPPKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
All-female Flyover Team to Make Super Bowl HistoryWilliamKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Related
Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
CBS Sports
Lawrence Taylor says Tom Brady is not the greatest QB ever because he has 'all the rules on his side'
With Tom Brady recently announcing his retirement, more than a few people have crowned him as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. One person who has not is New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor. In an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Taylor said Joe Montana holds the title...
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl: Chiefs wearing uniform color that Patrick Mahomes has never worn before in the postseason
When Patrick Mahomes takes the field for Super Bowl LVII, he'll be wearing a jersey color that he's never worn in the postseason before. This year's Super Bowl will mark the 14th time that Mahomes has suited up for a postseason game, and somehow, he's NEVER worn white, which is the uniform color that the Chiefs will be donning on Sunday against the Eagles.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Kevin Hart says he bought eagle for $16.5M, named it Jalen Hurts
NFL fans can get creative when it comes to expressing love for their team, but Philadelphia Eagles superfan Kevin Hart really let his imagination fly. This week, the comedian shared on social media that he has a new friend: an eagle he bought and eventually named after Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady leaves these clues that suggest the QB might come out of retirement again
Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
CBS Sports
Lamar Jackson contract: Von Miller, Mark Andrews believe Ravens QB is worth more than Aaron Rodgers
Quarterback Lamar Jackson's future with the Baltimore Ravens is currently up in the air, with his current contract expiring. In 2022, Jackson played under the fifth-year option since the two parties did not agree to a long-term deal in the offseason. Jackson's future is a major topic heading into the...
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 57 pick, odds: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs upset Eagles in close matchup between NFL's best teams
I'm glad it's the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. These two truly appear to be the best teams in the NFL. The Chiefs have experience on this big stage, and almost appear to be rejuvenated following that win over the trash-talking Cincinnati Bengals. Patrick Mahomes and Co. reminded everyone why the Chiefs are perennial contenders. As for the Eagles, they have coasted in the postseason, winning both of their playoff matchups by at least 24 points. Is that a sign of things to come, or will that actually hurt Philly in the end?
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023 time: How to watch, TV channel, date, location, streaming for Super Bowl LVII
It's the most exciting game of the NFL season, and we are less than one week away. There's a good reason why each year the Super Bowl is the most watched television program in the United States. Not only are the matchups typically great, but the pregame and halftime performances are epic pop-culture moments.
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl: Christian McCaffrey hopes 'both teams lose' between Eagles, Chiefs; Ja'Marr Chase agrees
While the NFL world is zeroing in on Super Bowl LVII in Arizona between the two seeds in each conference -- the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles -- a few prominent players from the two conference runner-ups, the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers, are refusing to get into the Super Bowl spirit.
CBS Sports
Bold 2023 Super Bowl predictions, plus Prisco's pick, forecasting NFL Awards and ranking Derek Carr team fits
Happy Wednesday, everyone. We're now just four days away from the culminating showdown of the entire NFL season, which means we've got plenty of headlines to churn through. John Breech is busy with all kinds of onsite work in Phoenix, so you've got me, Cody Benjamin, to deliver all the latest from around the league.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears trade back twice as two AFC franchises fight to secure QBs with top picks
Mock drafts over the next two months will likely feature various requirements that Chicago has to get out of the No. 1 overall selection. The list of teams potentially in the market for an upgrade at the position -- Houston, Indianapolis, Seattle, Detroit, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Carolina, etc. -- is much longer than the list of prospects available: Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson. The reality is that not all of those teams will be able to draft a quarterback. High demand and low supply leads to a seller's market and an urgency to complete a sale.
CBS Sports
Prisco's 2023 Super Bowl pick: Chiefs, Eagles both score at least 30 in thriller, as best QB wins in the end
PHOENIX — This is the clash of cultures, a running team that finished in the top 5 in the league in rushing against a passing game with a quarterback who is the NFL MVP this season, a passer so good that he is playing in his third Super Bowl in four years at the tender NFL age of 27.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Donna Kelce won't be honorary coin toss captain as NFL pays tribute to late Cardinals legend
PHOENIX -- If you were one of the many hoping to see Donna Kelce, Jason and Travis' mother, serve as the honorary coin toss captain for Super Bowl LVII, you're going to be disappointed. The NFL has instead opted to honor the late Pat Tillman, who played at Arizona State and with the Arizona Cardinals, by selecting four Pat Tillman Foundation Tillman Scholars to do the honors.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023 odds, spread, line, start time: Eagles vs. Chiefs picks, predictions by NFL expert who's 37-22
The Kansas City Chiefs will aim for their third Lombardi Trophy on Sunday in Super Bowl 57. The Chiefs, led by Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, will also make their third Super Bowl appearance in the last four seasons, as Kansas City will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 Super Bowl. Kansas City is 16-3 overall this season after winning the last seven games. Philadelphia is also 16-3 following dominant wins over the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFL playoffs.
CBS Sports
Identifying WR trade market: Five potential players who could have A.J. Brown-like impact with new teams
PHOENIX -- The Philadelphia Eagles find themselves on the doorstep of another Super Bowl title, largely due to making one of the biggest trades last offseason. During the NFL Draft, they shipped the 18th overall pick to the Titans in exchange for star wideout A.J. Brown, which proved to be a deal that helped elevate the Eagles' offense to an elite level. Brown went on to break the franchise receiving yards record, significantly helped Jalen Hurts improve as a passer and now has the team in Super Bowl LVII.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Packers' Aaron Rodgers traded to Raiders; Steelers select very familiar name
We are not yet prepared for the chaos that is bound to ensue during the NFL offseason with the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr, and possibly, Lamar Jackson, on the move. Let's take a swing at how a few of those quarterback moves unfold and the ripple effect they'd have on the draft in April.
Comments / 0