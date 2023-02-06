ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

2023 Super Bowl: Chiefs wearing uniform color that Patrick Mahomes has never worn before in the postseason

When Patrick Mahomes takes the field for Super Bowl LVII, he'll be wearing a jersey color that he's never worn in the postseason before. This year's Super Bowl will mark the 14th time that Mahomes has suited up for a postseason game, and somehow, he's NEVER worn white, which is the uniform color that the Chiefs will be donning on Sunday against the Eagles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
WTAJ

PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 57 pick, odds: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs upset Eagles in close matchup between NFL's best teams

I'm glad it's the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. These two truly appear to be the best teams in the NFL. The Chiefs have experience on this big stage, and almost appear to be rejuvenated following that win over the trash-talking Cincinnati Bengals. Patrick Mahomes and Co. reminded everyone why the Chiefs are perennial contenders. As for the Eagles, they have coasted in the postseason, winning both of their playoff matchups by at least 24 points. Is that a sign of things to come, or will that actually hurt Philly in the end?
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears trade back twice as two AFC franchises fight to secure QBs with top picks

Mock drafts over the next two months will likely feature various requirements that Chicago has to get out of the No. 1 overall selection. The list of teams potentially in the market for an upgrade at the position -- Houston, Indianapolis, Seattle, Detroit, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Carolina, etc. -- is much longer than the list of prospects available: Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson. The reality is that not all of those teams will be able to draft a quarterback. High demand and low supply leads to a seller's market and an urgency to complete a sale.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2023: Donna Kelce won't be honorary coin toss captain as NFL pays tribute to late Cardinals legend

PHOENIX -- If you were one of the many hoping to see Donna Kelce, Jason and Travis' mother, serve as the honorary coin toss captain for Super Bowl LVII, you're going to be disappointed. The NFL has instead opted to honor the late Pat Tillman, who played at Arizona State and with the Arizona Cardinals, by selecting four Pat Tillman Foundation Tillman Scholars to do the honors.
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2023 odds, spread, line, start time: Eagles vs. Chiefs picks, predictions by NFL expert who's 37-22

The Kansas City Chiefs will aim for their third Lombardi Trophy on Sunday in Super Bowl 57. The Chiefs, led by Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, will also make their third Super Bowl appearance in the last four seasons, as Kansas City will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 Super Bowl. Kansas City is 16-3 overall this season after winning the last seven games. Philadelphia is also 16-3 following dominant wins over the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFL playoffs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Identifying WR trade market: Five potential players who could have A.J. Brown-like impact with new teams

PHOENIX -- The Philadelphia Eagles find themselves on the doorstep of another Super Bowl title, largely due to making one of the biggest trades last offseason. During the NFL Draft, they shipped the 18th overall pick to the Titans in exchange for star wideout A.J. Brown, which proved to be a deal that helped elevate the Eagles' offense to an elite level. Brown went on to break the franchise receiving yards record, significantly helped Jalen Hurts improve as a passer and now has the team in Super Bowl LVII.
DENVER, PA

