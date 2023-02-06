Read full article on original website
Creature Commandos: Who are these DC heroes James Gunn will bring to HBO Max?
DC Studios co-head James Gunn announced that he is writing and producing an HBO Max animated series about the superhero team, the Creature Commandos. This show is one of the many projects that Gunn revealed will be part of the first chapter of his reboot of the DC Universe. When speaking about the series, Gunn said that DC would “have characters move into animation, out of animation, usually having the same actor play their voice as who plays them in live-action,” meaning audiences could see these heroes crossover into live-action in the future.
James Gunn’s Batman can bridge the gap from movies to gaming
James Gunn and Peter Safran, co-CEOs of DC Studios, recently unveiled the initial slate for the DCU’s upcoming first phase, er, chapter, and with it came the answer to Batman’s interconnected cinematic future in the form of an upcoming film called The Brave and the Bold. This announcement, titled “Chapter I: Gods and Monsters,” revealed that Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s crime-noir rendition of the superhero would fall under the DC Elseworlds banner, and will include the upcoming sequel The Batman Part II.
Eric Johnson 'Knew' About Jessica Simpson's Secret Romp With 'Massive Movie Star,' Spills Source
There are no more skeletons in Jessica Simpson's closet for her husband to find. The musician's bombshell revelation about her scandalous romp with a famous movie star was a shock to everyone except Eric Johnson, who knows all about his wife's past romances. "Jessica has been opening up about really everything. She still had some secrets and she wanted to get them off her chest," a source recently spilled to a news outlet, pointing out that Simpson's hubby "knew previously" about her dating history.Earlier this month, the 42-year-old spilled that she had a romance with an unnamed "massive movie star,"...
Fox Anchor Julie Banderas Goes Public With Divorce LIVE On-Air As She Trashes 'Stupid' Valentine's Day
Fox News anchor Julie Banderas had no shame in her game while announcing that she and husband Andrew Sansone are parting ways during a televised broadcast on February 9, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Emmy-winning TV star tipped off viewers on Twitter about her big reveal hours before going on-air, revealing that she had an update to share at the end of late-night show Gutfeld!Banderas didn't hold her feelings back about the romantic holiday, declaring, "F--- Valentine's Day," before disclosing the change in her relationship status. "Yeah, it's stupid. Even when I was married I didn't get s--- for Valentine's Day …...
The 10 best action movies ever made, ranked
Action movies have long been one of the most successful genres in all of cinema. Every year, audiences everywhere flock to theaters to watch riveting and beautiful films where people punch each other, shoot each other, or blow stuff up. While that sounds concerning at first, moviegoers enjoy finding an...
5 upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows that are really unnecessary
These days, Marvel seems to be shoveling out more films and TV shows than it knows what to do with. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become so saturated with content that it seems to have taken a toll on the overall quality of Phase Four of the MCU. And with complaints coming in from overworked VFX artists who have struggled to bring these projects to life, it seems like the studio could ease up on what it’s producing.
5 legacy horror movies that need a reboot sequel
This week, Sony announced it was developing a remake of the 1997 slasher movie I Know What You Did Last Summer. Following the successful formula of last year’s Scream, which paired actors from the original movies with fresh new victims, er, faces, the reboot will bring back Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. to guide a new generation in avoiding being murdered by a sinister fisherman.
You season 4, part 1’s ending explained
When we left Joe Goldberg at the end of season 3 of the hit Netflix series You, he was in an explosive situation, literally. He had killed his wife, Love, set his house on fire, and cut off his own toes to suggest he had perished in the blaze. Joe was determined to turn his life around, especially after running into Marienne and seeing the terror on her face over who he was and what he had done. He then escaped to start anew in a different country.
Where to watch Lyle, Lyle Crocodile
Looking for the next movie to watch with the family? Check out Lyle, Lyle Crocodile. Based on the children’s book series, Lyle, Lyle Crocodile tells the story of the Primm family as they move into a brownstone in New York City. Their son, Josh (The Good Doctor’s Winslow Fegley), discovers that a singing crocodile named Lyle (voiced by Shawn Mendes) lives in their attic. The duo instantly become friends as Josh starts to open up to the new city.
Hogwarts Legacy: how to solve every Merlin Trial
Even in the universe of Harry Potter, the mythical Merlin is still a legendary figure of the wizarding world. In the case of Hogwarts Legacy, you will have plenty of side activities, quests, and challenges to complete around the open world, however one set is inspired by this powerful magician. Merlin Trials are unlocked and placed all over your map after you complete the “Trials of Merlin” main quest. This will introduce you to the type of magical challenges these trials will present you, but not all of them. Here are all the different types of Merlin Trials in Hogwarts Legacy, and how you’re intended to solve them.
Air trailer shows Matt Damon and Ben Affleck courting Michael Jordan to Nike
Before becoming a global sensation, Michael Jordan was a promising young basketball player looking for a sneaker company to sign with upon entering the NBA in the early ’80s. Nike’s quest to sign Jordan to a shoe deal plays out in the first trailer for Air. Matt Damon...
The end of the road begins in the Fast X trailer
After 22 years, the end of the road has begun for The Fast Saga. With the horizon in sight, Vin Diesel (Guardians of the Galaxy) and company will be going bigger than ever for the final two films in the franchise, starting with Fast X, which debuted its first trailer today.
Netflix’s new account-sharing rules punish students for being students
As a Canadian, I am now going to be among the first lucky people to contend with Netflix’s new rules around account sharing. As a parent of one university student and one soon-to-be university student, I’m also among the first people who will have to tell their kid — in true Canadian style — sorry, no more Netflix for you.
