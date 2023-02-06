ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palestine, OH

Chemical release at train derailment site will help prevent explosion

By Andrew Limberg
 4 days ago

With the threat of a deadly explosion after a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio over the weekend, a controlled release of a dangerous chemical will take place Monday afternoon.

After gathering information from authorities and experts, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro have agreed a “controlled release” of vinyl chloride will take place.

A mandatory evacuation of one-mile by two-mile radius is being enforced in parts of East Palestine and Beaver County.

During a news conference, DeWine said those that are living in the red area of the evacuation space are under threat of death during the release from inhaling the chemical.

“Those in the red area are facing grave danger of death, if they are still in that area,” said DeWine.

Those living in the orange area could suffer severe skin burns and lung damage.

DeWine says that the release of the chemical is not ideal but is a better option than a possible explosion.

Five rail cars are described as unstable.

An explosion could potentially rain down shrapnel within a mile radius of the derailment.

