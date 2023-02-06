Read full article on original website
Eagle-Eyed ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Note One Massive Prop Has Seemingly Disappeared From Show
Less than two weeks after Yellowstone’s midseason finale, eagled-eyed fans notice one massive prop that has seemingly disappeared from the... The post Eagle-Eyed ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Note One Massive Prop Has Seemingly Disappeared From Show appeared first on Outsider.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Shares What Kevin Costner Is Really Like to Work With
Cole Hauser and Kevin Costner have a close onscreen relationship on Yellowstone, and Hauser says they have a special bond offscreen, too. Hauser plays Yellowstone ranch foreman Rip Wheeler on the show, and Costner plays Dutton family patriarch John Dutton, who took Rip in when he was young. They have an unshakable bond, and Hauser shares that he and Costner also have a lot in common.
The Quickest Racist Reveal in ‘Bachelor’ History
I hope you’re sitting down. A Bachelor contestant has been called out for their racist past. In recent seasons it’s become a predictable part of the show’s meta-drama, and this year it happened in record time. Less than 24 hours ago, Greer Blitzer, who won Zach Shallcross’ first impression rose, was posting pictures of rose-frosted confections, seemingly to celebrate the Monday night premiere of Season 27. On Tuesday, before Hulu viewers even had a chance to peep the episode, Blitzer added a Notes app apology to her Instagram story, saying she’d been wrong to defend the use of blackface in...
‘Yellowstone’ hunk Cole Hauser shocks fans with unrecognizable new look
“Yellowstone” actor Cole Hauser swapped his cowboy hat and chaps for a simple navy polo and baseball cap, shocking fans during a day out with his family. Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler on the show, posted a photo of himself with his family Monday at Disney World on Instagram, sporting a much different look than fans of the Paramount series are used to seeing. “Great time yesterday! Thx to Julia and John and all the staff at Disney for a wonderful experience,” wrote the 47-year-old actor, posing in the picture with his wife, Cynthia Daniel, and their two sons, Ryland and Colt....
ComicBook
Yellowstone Fan-Favorite Star Breaks Silence on Upcoming Death
Yellowstone's Season 5 midseason finale was an explosive one that not only saw Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) make the bold move of calling for the impeachment of his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as governor of Montana, but a strong reaction from his sister, Beth (Kelly Reilly). The siblings ended up facing off in a briefly violent confrontation and, after, Beth suggested to their father that they may need to kill Jamie to protect the family and the ranch. It certainly seems like all roads are pointing towards a death at the end of Season 5, but one Yellowstone star is being a bit coy about the situation. Cole Hauser, who plays John's right hand man and Beth's husband Rip Wheeler on the series, told Entertainment Tonight (via Yahoo!) that he didn't want to speculate and that fans would just have to wait and see what series creator Taylor Sheridan comes up with.
‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser Says Rip Kissing Beth Dutton Makes One Family Member ‘Really Uncomfortable’
Since makings its debut in 2018, Yellowstone fans have fallen deeper and deeper in love with the series’ leading couple, Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton. However, while the two actors that play the couple on screen, Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, both have their own partners at home, the former, following the midseason finale of Yellowstone season five, revealed that his character’s intimate scenes with Reilly’s Beth Dutton make one of his young family members extremely “uncomfortable.”
James MacArthur: Former Teen Idol and Star of TV's Original "Hawaii Five-0" Died Too Young
He was a teen movie idol sensation, a major TV star for decades, and the son of legendary actress Helen Hayes. His name was James MacArthur, and he died too young. As documented by The Associated Press and FoxNews.com, MacArthur enjoyed a career that spanned over forty years. He was best known for his role as Detective Danny "Danno" Williams on the original version of the television crime drama, Hawaii Five-0, which aired on CBS from 1968 to 1980. Episodes often concluded with detective Steve McGarrett, the lead character (as played by Jack Lord), speaking what became the famed pop-culture catchphrase: "Book 'em, Danno."
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Speaks Out About Marriage to ‘Yellowstone’ Actress
A little over six months after he exchanged vows with Yellowstone actress Allison Dunbar, Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman is ready to open up about their marriage. While speaking to PEOPLE, the Sons of Anarchy actor revealed more details about the relationship with Dunbar. He started seeing the Yellowstone beauty prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and five months after he filed for divorce from his first wife, Opal Stone.
Why Is This Mysterious Jet Parked In Casper Wyoming
This airplane was parked at the Casper/Natrona County airport over the weekend. It's rather unusual when you look at the details. If you look closer at the airplane you'll notice some modifications. The first of this airplane model rolled off the line in the 1960's. They are no longer being...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Reveals Major News From His Ranch to Kick Off 2023
Yellowstone star Forrie J. Smith is definitely in the celebration mood as 2023 opens up with news from his ranch. As you can tell, there’s a new addition to the ranch family. Smith announces with an Instagram photo that a new bull is taking his place on the land. He wrote in the caption, “First calf of 2023…a little bull on my ranch! (Corriente Angus cross ).”
AOL Corp
This Dutton Family Tree Shows How Seven Generations of 'Yellowstone' Characters Are Related
The Yellowstone universe is constantly evolving. And with the ever-expanding cast of characters, it can be hard to keep up with how each one is related. Taylor Sheridan's creation has expanded to include the Dutton family origin story with 1883 and 1923, and with new installments (1883: The Bass Reeves Story and 6666) on the horizon, we don't expect the world to be simplified any time soon.
6 Chicago Fire characters who definitely won’t be back in season 11
Many actors have come and gone over the years across Chicago Fire‘s eleven seasons. Some have departed in ways that allowed them to come and go over the years via guest appearances while others’ exits have been a bit more finite. Because of this, there is always a lot of speculation among audiences regarding who could return in a given season.
‘Yellowstone’s Wes Bentley Reveals the Worst Mistake Jamie Dutton Has Ever Made
Part of what makes Wes Bentley‘s Yellowstone character Jamie Dutton so captivating is that he is so inherently flawed. Across five seasons of Yellowstone, Jamie Dutton has made mistake after mistake, intentionally or not. Now, with the hit Western drama on a months-long hiatus, Wes Bentley has revealed Jamie Dutton’s worst mistake in the series so far.
wegotthiscovered.com
A revoltingly gory horror buried at the box office emerges from the rubble of reappraisal
Throwing an excessive amount of blood, guts, and bodies into a horror movie can often enhance the story, but it can just as easily be nothing more than a gimmick engineered specifically for shock value and nothing else. Depending on who you ask, 2008’s The Ruins can quite comfortably be placed in either camp.
‘Yellowstone’ Fans, We’ve Got Good News and We’ve Got Bad News…
Deadline' exclusively reported that the 'Yellowstone' co-creator and showrunner Taylor Sheridan and Paramount Network are planning to end the show after season five. But, there may be a new spinoff in the works with Matthew McConaughey starring.
womansday.com
See 'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser and His Wife Cynthia Shut Down the Red Carpet
The 80th annual Golden Globes aired last week, and Yellowstone finally got the recognition it deserves. Kevin Costner, who won the show's first Golden Globe for his portrayal of John Dutton, was unable to attend due to the flooding in California, but Yellowstone was still well-represented in his absence. Cole...
‘1923’s Harrison Ford Reveals Why He Left Los Angeles for Wyoming
When Taylor Sheridan asked Harrison Ford to take the lead role in his newest Yellowstone spinoff 1923, he didn’t have... The post ‘1923’s Harrison Ford Reveals Why He Left Los Angeles for Wyoming appeared first on Outsider.
wegotthiscovered.com
If those Matthew McConaughey ‘Yellowstone’ rumors are true, here’s how he could fit into Taylor Sheridan’s universe
Yellowstone fans know that Taylor Sheridan’s Dutton universe is ever-evolving and always growing to include new talent and intricately interwoven storylines, linking scenes and pieces of dialogue through years of family lineage and various relationships. The latest rumor in the Yellowverse regarding the talented Matthew McConaughey has us excited about the possibility of a new power player in the Dutton storyline, and it’s alright alright alright.
4 new Netflix TV shows with perfect 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes
Netflix has kicked off 2023 with the release of a strong slate of international titles — non-English TV shows that American audiences wouldn’t necessarily recognize, but which have nonetheless performed well and garnered praise from critics and viewers. Some of them even seemed to come out of nowhere and briefly ascend the streaming giant’s US Top 10 ranking.
Ghost are teasing something massive: “Jesus is coming”
Something is afoot in the world of Ghost - is it a new EP or the return of the messiah?
