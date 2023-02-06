Read full article on original website
6 new Netflix releases that better be on your binge list next week
Netflix has kicked off 2023 in fine form, already dropping a slew of buzzy new releases like Ginny & Georgia — Season 2 of which, in its first week, managed to rack up a staggering 180.4 million hours viewed to become the #1 Netflix show in the world. The...
Ben Affleck Spotted Sad & Alone After Wife J Lo 'Snapped' At Him On Live TV Following Talk Of Marriage Issues
Ben Affleck got some much-needed space from Jennifer Lopez after his wife snapped at him on live television during the 2023 Grammys. In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, Affleck, 50, was spotted wandering around town on Monday, clearing his head without J Lo as rumors continue to mount that the newlyweds have been bickering since saying "I do."The Justice League actor was photographed decompressing in Los Angeles just one day after cameras caught him being scolded at Sunday's award show. As RadarOnline.com reported, the Hustlers actress, 53, had a tense exchange with her husband of nearly seven months and was unaware...
Beyoncé Bares It All to Announce 2023 Renaissance World Tour
Beyoncé is back outside for her 2023 Renaissance world tour, and Queen Bey put her curves on full display to make the big announcement. Six months after releasing her seventh studio, Beyoncé is finally announcing her tour to promote the 16-song EP. On Wednesday, Bey posted a photo promoting “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023.”
Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Makes Her Stage Debut in a Powerful Duet With Her Mama
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter took to the stage on Saturday, in a what TMZ said was supposed to be a performance solely for the audience in Dubai, which included husband and father, Jay-Z. Much like a Broadway performance, comedy show, or inside joke, it was meant to be a “you had to be there” moment. Audience members were asked to put their phones in bags provided by the venue, the Atlantis Royal Hotel. But of course, despite their best efforts, recordings ended up on Twitter. This marked Blue Ivy’s first live, public (even more so than it...
Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Breaks Spotify Record with More Than 100 Million Streams in First Week
The singer's new single is an undeniable smash, racking up a record amount of streams in a seven-day period Miley Cyrus' new single "Flowers" hit a major milestone on Friday, becoming the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history, as confirmed in a press release from the singer's record label. Spotify itself paid tribute to Cyrus, posting the milestone to Twitter and noting that "she can buy her own flowers." Thank you so much @Spotify and my amazing fans. ❤️ https://t.co/Zbcr5arWP3— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January...
'Susan Boyle's grandson' makes Simon Cowell 'angry' on 'AGT: All-Stars'
“A lot of people thought Tom was going to win,” judge Simon Cowell noted Monday on America’sGot Talent: All-Stars, when Tom Ball nervously emerged onstage. The sweet, shy, 24-year-old schoolteacher/balladeer disappointingly stalled in third place on Britain’s Got Talent last year, but when he sought redemption on All-Stars this week, his master-class rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence” was the breakout performance of the night — so much so that Cowell actually evoked the name of another famous BGT finalist who became a huge star despite not winning that show.
Nicole Kidman Wore the Most Revealing Dress and Fans Are Picking Their Jaws Off the Floor
Nicole Kidman is the definition of a chameleon in the acting world, whether it be singing in Moulin Rouge! or bringing the funny in Being the Ricardos. But outside of her profession, she also has an affinity for wowing folks with her memorable Hollywood red carpet appearances. Back in November...
Nia Long Responds to Omarion Dating Rumors with Simple 7-Word Answer
The rumor mill has been swirling since Love Jones actress Nia Long appeared at the You People premiere red carpet in hand with co-star B2K star Omarion. In a recent video that has since gone viral, Nia Long is seen holding hands with the Icebox entertainer causing some fans to react. But the 52-year-old bombshell quickly shut down those rumors when a media outlet posted the video, alluding to the fact that they were indeed a couple.
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Cher Holds Hands with Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards at Pre-Grammy Party
The couple was first romantically linked in November Cher has a new red carpet date this Grammy Award weekend. The Grammy winner and Hall of Fame inductee, 76, walked hand-in-hand with boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards on Saturday night, showing off their casual couple's style during Steven Victor and Tod's Pre-Grammy party celebrating nominees Pusha T and The Dream at Matsuhisa Beverly Hills. For the outing, Cher donned a shimmering white Chrome Hearts jacket trimmed in black, layered over a sparkling top. She finished the look with a pair of gray trousers featuring...
Allison Holker Seeks Control of Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Estate After He Died Without a Will
Allison Holker is taking steps to control Stephen "Twitch" Boss' estate after he died without a will. On Feb. 8, the former So You Think You Can Dance star filed a California Spousal Property Petition, partly to prove that she is actually the wife of the person who passed away.
Mother of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Reacts to 2023 Grammys Tribute
The late dancer and TV personality was honored during the award show on Feb. 5.
Why Ben Affleck Looked ‘Anxious and Bored’ as Jennifer Lopez’s Date to the 2023 Grammys
Fans were quick to notice Ben Affleck seemed less than thrilled to attend the 2023 Grammys with wife Jennifer Lopez. A source exclusively reveals to In Touch why the actor "looked anxious and bored" while sitting in the audience at the awards show. "Ben was on his best behavior as Jen’s date, that’s the only...
LL Cool J Gets Real About Ending NCIS: LA After 14 Years: 'Wow, What A Ride'
NCIS: Los Angeles is ending for good in just a few months, and star LL Cool J opened up about the 14-season "ride" of the CBS show.
Backstage Grammys Footage Appears to Show Cardi B Breaking Up Alleged Migos Fight: ‘Both of Y’all Is Wrong!’
Amid reports of a disagreement between surviving Migos members Quavo and Offset that took place at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, footage of Cardi B loudly attempting to break up a fight that night has emerged. Sources say the argument took place before Quavo’s performance during the show’s “In Memoriam” segment, during which he performed “Without You,” his tribute to bandmate and nephew Takeoff, who was fatally shot in Houston last November. While the backstage altercation was not caught on camera, Entertainment Tonight recorded audio of Cardi, who is married to Offset, yelling. “Both of y’all...
John Cena Is Unrecognizable Under Makeup on Set of 'Ricky Stanicky'
John Cena is hard at work on an unrecognizable new character. The actor was photographed on the set of the upcoming Prime Video comedy film Ricky Stanicky in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday. Cena, 45, stood with his face covered in makeup, complete with lipstick, eyeliner and painted on eyebrows. According...
Real Housewives' Kyle Richards Shares She's Nearly 7 Months Sober Amid Health Transformation
Watch: Kyle Richards Shares She's Nearly 7 Months Sober Amid Health Journey. Kyle Richards is getting candid on her sobriety. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared that she hasn't drank alcohol in nearly seven months as part of her health and fitness journey. "Truth is I don't miss...
Marvel Star Diamond White Is 'Excited to See a Superhero that Looks Like Me' in New Disney Series
Diamond White voices the first Black female teenage superhero in Marvel's new animated series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, which will premiere on Disney Channel Feb. 10 Diamond White is adding a new title to her resumé: superhero. The 24-year-old actress is the latest to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the franchise's new show Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. White joined Wednesday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast with host Janine Rubenstein where she shared how it feels to take on the helm as Marvel's latest superhero — and first...
ABC News Producer Dax Tejera's Official Cause of Death Revealed
Watch: ABC News Producer Dax Tejera's Cause of Death Revealed. New details on Dax Tejera's passing have been disclosed. A little more than a month after the ABC News producer died at the age of 37, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirms to E! News that his cause of death was "asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication."
NBCUniversal Unveils Advertising Initiatives Including ‘Content Quality Index’, 29 New Measurement Partners, Expanded “In-Scene” Push
At its third annual developer conference on Wednesday, NBCUniversal introduced a range of new products and capabilities aimed at enhancing the media company’s appeal to advertisers. Among them: a new “content quality index” partnership with MarketCast; an expansion of in-scene advertising capabilities; and the certification of 29 new measurement partners. The One23 event in New York is named after NBCU’s One Platform, which unifies the company’s many advertising venues, across streaming, digital, social and linear TV. This year’s confab features appearances by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and NBC late-night host Jimmy Fallon. With an emphasis on technology, it is designed to...
