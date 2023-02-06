ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

ESPN releases updated Bracketology as college basketball races heat up for March Madness

The race for March Madness heated up as ESPN’s Joe Lunardi released his latest bracketology Tuesday morning. “It’s both refreshing and rare when the major polls make sense,” Lunardi wrote for ESPN. “This is one of those times, as Purdue managed to lose narrowly at rival Indiana and retain its No. 1 ranking. The Boilermakers clearly have the best NCAA tournament résumé, but pollsters typically miss or ignore that on a week-to-week basis.”
Prominent Linebacker Transfer Announces Big Ten Commitment

Over the years, the Big Ten has seen its fair share of great linebackers. Names like LaVar Arrington and A.J. Hawk defined the conference's trademark physical play. A new transfer to the Iowa Hawkeyes hopes to add his name to that illustrious list. Linebacker Nick Jackson announced on Wednesday ...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Dawn Staley has clear message for Geno Auriemma, UConn

Dawn Staley has had it. The South Carolina women’s basketball coach fired back at UConn coach Geno Auriemma after he made controversial comments after the Gamecocks’ 81-77 win over the Huskies this past Sunday. The longtime UConn coach criticized South Carolina following the loss, alleging that the Gamecocks left bruises on Huskies Huskies star Lou Read more... The post Dawn Staley has clear message for Geno Auriemma, UConn appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
5-star Georgia target Duce Robinson talks new commitment date

Duce Robinson, the No. 1 tight end in the 2023 class, was expected to commit on national signing day on Feb. 1, but delayed his commitment. The Phoenix, Arizona, native is projected to sign with the Bulldogs, according to 247Sports crystal ball. However, Robinson (6-foot-6, 225 pounds) expects to be selected in the MLB draft this spring, and he has expressed interest in playing both football and baseball if he chooses the college route.
The wait is over: Examining the 2023 NWSL schedule

Following an offseason for the ages, the NWSL finally releases the 2023 schedule for both the regular season, and UKG Challenge Cup. The NWSL season is almost here. You can almost see the freshly painted lines and vibrant new kits on both ends of the pitch. 2023 is the year. The steps forward have been taken, and this upcoming season has all of the storylines that could make these next few months some of the most competitive fans have seen. The most prestigious women’s soccer league in the United States is less than two months from kicking off.
