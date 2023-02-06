Following an offseason for the ages, the NWSL finally releases the 2023 schedule for both the regular season, and UKG Challenge Cup. The NWSL season is almost here. You can almost see the freshly painted lines and vibrant new kits on both ends of the pitch. 2023 is the year. The steps forward have been taken, and this upcoming season has all of the storylines that could make these next few months some of the most competitive fans have seen. The most prestigious women’s soccer league in the United States is less than two months from kicking off.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO