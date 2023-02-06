Read full article on original website
'Bring The Boy Home': Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Makes Pitch To Tennessee For Son's Recruiting
Lane Kiffin is at it again on Twitter with Tennessee and its fans.
ESPN analyst predicts 2 B1G teams will reach College Football Playoff in 2023
Bill Connelly sees a pair of Big Ten teams in the College Football Playoff at the end of the 2023 season. ESPN analysts made a series of predictions about the upcoming season, and Playoff picks were on the list. Connelly has Georgia, Michigan, Oregon and Ohio State in the final 4.
ESPN releases updated Bracketology as college basketball races heat up for March Madness
The race for March Madness heated up as ESPN’s Joe Lunardi released his latest bracketology Tuesday morning. “It’s both refreshing and rare when the major polls make sense,” Lunardi wrote for ESPN. “This is one of those times, as Purdue managed to lose narrowly at rival Indiana and retain its No. 1 ranking. The Boilermakers clearly have the best NCAA tournament résumé, but pollsters typically miss or ignore that on a week-to-week basis.”
College football expansion: Big 12 looking to add members again
College football realignment took another huge turn when Texas and Oklahoma confirmed they will leave the Big 12 and move to the SEC a year earlier than expected, set to move in the summer of 2024. Now that leaves the Big 12 looking for a way to respond in a way that puts itself in position to ...
Prominent Linebacker Transfer Announces Big Ten Commitment
Over the years, the Big Ten has seen its fair share of great linebackers. Names like LaVar Arrington and A.J. Hawk defined the conference's trademark physical play. A new transfer to the Iowa Hawkeyes hopes to add his name to that illustrious list. Linebacker Nick Jackson announced on Wednesday ...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Has A Massive Net Worth & She's Only A Junior In College
A gymnast attending Louisiana State University might be one of the most popular college students in the United States right now, which is probably why she's got such a huge net worth. If you don't already know her, her name is Olivia Dunne, a 20-year-old student-athlete competing on LSU's women's...
Dawn Staley has clear message for Geno Auriemma, UConn
Dawn Staley has had it. The South Carolina women’s basketball coach fired back at UConn coach Geno Auriemma after he made controversial comments after the Gamecocks’ 81-77 win over the Huskies this past Sunday. The longtime UConn coach criticized South Carolina following the loss, alleging that the Gamecocks left bruises on Huskies Huskies star Lou Read more... The post Dawn Staley has clear message for Geno Auriemma, UConn appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Derek Dooley talks Alabama job, why he ‘owes everything’ to Nick Saban
Derek Dooley gained a unique distinction last February when settling into his new job. By landing in Tuscaloosa, Dooley became the third former Tennessee coach to join a Nick Saban staff at Alabama, completing the string from Lane Kiffin to Butch Jones. Like Jones, Dooley’s role wouldn’t be as public...
5-star Georgia target Duce Robinson talks new commitment date
Duce Robinson, the No. 1 tight end in the 2023 class, was expected to commit on national signing day on Feb. 1, but delayed his commitment. The Phoenix, Arizona, native is projected to sign with the Bulldogs, according to 247Sports crystal ball. However, Robinson (6-foot-6, 225 pounds) expects to be selected in the MLB draft this spring, and he has expressed interest in playing both football and baseball if he chooses the college route.
The wait is over: Examining the 2023 NWSL schedule
Following an offseason for the ages, the NWSL finally releases the 2023 schedule for both the regular season, and UKG Challenge Cup. The NWSL season is almost here. You can almost see the freshly painted lines and vibrant new kits on both ends of the pitch. 2023 is the year. The steps forward have been taken, and this upcoming season has all of the storylines that could make these next few months some of the most competitive fans have seen. The most prestigious women’s soccer league in the United States is less than two months from kicking off.
LSU Tigers news: NFL honors, SEC baseball polls, and more
LSU Tigers fans looking for a rundown of university sports news need to look no further. We’ve got you covered with the latest and greatest stories out of Baton Rouge. To get started, we’re talking about NFL awards. Justin Jefferson recognized as NFL’s best. LSU Tigers fans...
Cincinnati Basketball: Viktor Lakhin’s status headlines storylines to watch against South Florida
There are plenty of storylines to watch as the Bearcats look to take down South Florida on Saturday night at Fifth Third Arena!. In order to remain in contention for a first round bye in the AAC Tournament, Cincinnati needs to avoid any more losses at home. Wes Miller’s team...
