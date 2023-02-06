ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs Pro Shop selling exclusive Super Bowl LVII merchandise until big game

By Kelli Peltier
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The countdown is on! The Kansas City Chiefs are playing in Super Bowl LVII in less than one week, and the Chiefs Pro Shop is helping fans sport their team pride.

The store’s retail director Kevin Bayus said ever since the Chiefs won the AFC Championship game, they’ve had new Super Bowl gear arriving every day.

Chiefs place Mecole Hardman on IR, activate Clyde Edwards-Helaire

He said the number one seller has been jerseys with the Super Bowl patches on them.

“Yeah, fans love it. They love seeing the Super Bowl LVII patch with the Arizona theme inside the logo, so it’s been a huge hit for us this year,” Bayus said.

FOX4 talked to season ticket holder Josh Young while he was shopping for new merch. He’s heading to Arizona on Friday to watch his third Chiefs Super Bowl.

“I feel like it’s been a whirlwind you know, and I feel like it moved so fast. It came and now it’s over, it feels like it was just September, and now we’re already at the Super Bowl,” Young said.

Neighbors throw parade for Chiefs’ Willie Gay, Noah Gray before Super Bowl

“More highs than lows, which is always really good. But obviously some injuries the last game kind of made me worried a little bit as we went to the Super Bowl injured before, so hoping to get past that injury bug and hopefully come home with that big win. Let’s just finish the job. That’s where my emotions are at today, finish the job.”

Whether you’re looking to sport a jersey, t-shirt or hat, the Chiefs Pro Shop has you covered, including some items you’ll only find there.

End Zone Extra: Sign up to get our Kansas City Chiefs newsletter twice a week

“We have a ‘Started in Arizona, ended in Arizona’ t-shirt since our first game was in Arizona, and now the Super Bowl’s in Arizona,” Bayus said. “And we also have a ‘Burrowhead’ where we crossed out Burrow and put Arrow.”

All sizes are fully in stock, and the shop gets new merchandise every day. It’s open 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. all week and closed Super Bowl Sunday.

