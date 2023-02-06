ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

Car crashes into Taco Bell in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A car crashed into a Taco Bell restaurant Friday afternoon. The incident happened at the restaurant located at 9523 Viscount Boulevard around 2:07 p.m. The white car crashed into the side door of the restaurant. No one was injured. The health department and building...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Woman hit by vehicle in west central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was hit by a vehicle in west central El Paso Thursday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The incident happened at east Schuster Avenue and Brown Street. The woman is believed to be in her 40s. She was taken to...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Michelob Ultra El Paso marathon to take place this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Michelob Ultra marathon will be held in El Paso on Sunday. The marathon will start at San Elizario High School at 7 a.m. and end at the El Paso County Coliseum. Buses will be available to transport marathon runners to the start line.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Kansas fans in El Paso can expect all hits, Billy Greer says

Billy Greer with Kansas shared what fans in El Paso can expect from the performance in the Fall. Legendary rockers Kansas are celebrating their 50th anniversary with a massive tour of the United States. "Another Fork In The Road" tour is making a stop in El Paso on September 24.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Cupid is Texas' favorite holiday icon, new data says

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Valentine's Day is right around the corner and according to Google Trends data, Cupid is the top holiday icon in Texas. Aqua Expeditions looked at almost 20 years of Google Trends data to find the most popular holiday icon in every state. Cupid beat...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Socorro ISD surpasses 48K student enrollment

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Socorro Independent School District reached an all-time high in enrollment, surpassing 48,000 students in January 2023. Socorro ISD exceeded its record high of 47,000 students in 2019. In SISD, we strive to provide outstanding and equitable learning opportunities for all students to make them...
SOCORRO, TX
KFOX 14

15th annual 'Cupids Chase' 5K returns to Mesilla

LAS CRUCES, N.M (CBS4) — The 15th annual Cupids Chase 5K returns to Old Mesilla Plaza, Saturday, February 11. Every February, this national race series celebrates Community Options’ founding in 1989. Volunteers raise funds and awareness to support housing and employment for people with disabilities. Community Options, Inc....
MESILLA, NM
KFOX 14

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 2 stores in Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Bed Bath & Beyond is closing some of its stores in El Paso and Las Cruces. The retailer announced Tuesday it would be shutting down 150 locations nationwide. The announcement came a week after it announced it was closing 87 stores. Bed Bath &...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Firefighters put out vacant home fire in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A vacant home fire was reported in Las Cruces on Thursday morning. The fire happened near the intersection of Dona Ana Road and Karen Avenue around 4 a.m. Though the home was vacant when firefighters arrived, fire investigators found evidence that suggests it was...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

El Paso High School evacuating students after reports of a smell

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso High School is evacuating students after a report of a smell Wednesday afternoon. El Paso firefighters responded to the school around 2:49 p.m. Crews are checking the campus. No injuries have been reported. No other information was provided. This is a developing...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Zoo hosts annual 'Quit Bugging Me' Valentine's event

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Zoo is ready to take those names for its annual Quit Bugging Me Valentine’s Day promotion where people can name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after a former paramour, a boss, a mother-in-law, or someone who has just been bugging you.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Fabens students join UTEP band while still in high school

FABENS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two students from the Fabens Independent School District are the first-ever high school students to join the band at the University of Texas at El Paso while still in high school. The students were Michael Detteman and Julian Iglesias. Both Dettemand and Iglesias are in...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Migrants claim they were kidnapped, held for ransom in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation said kidnappings for ransom are on the rise in El Paso and some of the victims lately have been migrants. Three Venezuelan migrants that survived their journey to the United States, only to be kidnapped once they got here, shared their story with KFOX14.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso International Airport adds new non-stop flights to California, Florida

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso International Airport has added two new non-stop flights to California and Florida. Southwest Airlines is now offering daily service to Long Beach, California and weekly service to Orlando, Florida. Daily flights to Long Beach Airport (LGB) will be offered beginning July 11....
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy