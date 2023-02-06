The schools are really stressed for money now they have to buy personal hygiene products for females believe our school money can be spent on better things than that
Unfortunately this wouldn't work simply because it would most likley be vandalized and all the products would be taken constantly. Unless there's an attendant in the bathroom (which could be weird) handing them out I don't see this happening.
I have mixed feelings about this. Perhaps this would be a great time to teach the life lesson that nothing in life is "free". I hear complaints daily that schools are underfunded, so who is going to be paying for the products? TSS is also a serious thing, what's going to happen when a young girl dies from a tampon she got free at school? I understand the idea behind it but I don't think it's a good idea.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart is set to close nearly half a dozen locations in the coming weekscreteAlbuquerque, NM
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Local Residents Voice Their Concerns Over Walmart's Store Closure in AlbuquerqueAsh JurbergAlbuquerque, NM
4 Amazing Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
A Cookie Craze is Coming: Great American Cookies Expands to New Mexico, Get Ready to IndulgeAsh JurbergAlbuquerque, NM
Comments / 36