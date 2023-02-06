ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Army-Navy game: RI to host thousands of midshipmen, families

By Shaun Towne
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04l6KW_0keIW3nT00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With New England set to host the historic Army-Navy football game for the first time later this year, Rhode Island leaders have started making preparations.

“America’s Game” will be played on Saturday, Dec. 9, at Gillette Stadium , and the city of Providence was chosen to serve as the de facto headquarters for the U.S. Naval Academy that weekend. Officials said the city will host roughly 3,000 Navy midshipmen, along with alumni, family and fans.

The midshipmen will be housed at the R.I. Convention Center Friday night, then driven to Foxboro the following morning.

BACKGROUND: Gillette Stadium chosen to host Army-Navy game in 2023

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, West Point class of 1971 and chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and former U.S. Rep. Ron Machtley, U.S. Naval Academy class of 1970, are serving as honorary chairmen of the Army/Navy Local Organizing Committee.

Both will be rooting for their respective teams as they meet for the 124th time.

“Despite the opposition on the field, there is a unity of purpose, there is a dedication to country, there is a profound mutual respect for all who wear the uniform,” Reed said.

“Rhode Island has a tremendous tradition of serving the military,” Machtley added. “In fact, from the Revolutionary War to present, we have a Navy presence here.”

Watch: Full news conference ( story continues below)

Limited tickets for the game will soon be available on the West Point and the Naval Academy websites.

A number of associated events will be held in the area that weekend, including the Army-Navy Gala and the Patriot Games.

Officials said the city of Providence is looking to put on a Waterfire after the game on Saturday, and the AMP is securing contracts to hold an unspecified event that night.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Moses Brown’s Sophia Gorriaran commits to Harvard

(WPRI) – Moses Brown track and field star Sophia Gorriaran announced her commitment to Harvard on Friday. The two-time Rhode Island Gatorade Player of the Year is the youngest female track and field athlete ever to compete at the U.S. Olympic Trials. Gorriaran holds the U18 800m WR Indoor, U18 and U20 Outdoor 600m WR, […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Brown prepares to host Cornell, looking to avoid sweep

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Brown hosts Cornell this weekend, looking to avoid the season sweep. The Bears and Big Red are tied for third in the Ivy League at 5-4, both with championship aspirations. Cornell defeated Brown 80-73 on Jan. 28 in Ithaca. The two meet again Saturday at 2 p.m. in Providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
earnthenecklace.com

Heather Hegedus Leaving Boston 25 News: Where Is the Anchor Going?

Heather Hegedus has spent half her career providing Boston residents with all the latest local and national news. Now after 11 years, Heather Hegedus announced she is leaving Boston 25 News in February. Those who have watched the veteran news anchor for years want to know what’s next for her and where she is going. More importantly, they are hoping she will remain in Boston. Find out what Heather Hegedus said about her departure from FOX station WFXT.
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy