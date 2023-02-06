ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

Florida Dept. of Health issues notice to WESH 2

The Florida Department of Health issued a $10,000 fine against WESH 2 for not allowing a Republican candidate and staffer last September into its studio for an election debate based on their vaccine status. The debate rules and vaccine policy were defined and provided in advance, but U.S. House District...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

DeSantis talks tax relief in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Ocala on Wednesday. Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner will also be in attendance. DeSantis said he was there to discuss tax relief to hopefully help families struggling against inflation. The governor said the proposal...
OCALA, FL
WESH

Florida drivers seeing increase in car insurance rates

Between gas prices and rising car insurance rates, it's costing Central Florida drivers like Mel Greenberg more money to get around these days. “I would say about two years ago my six-month premium with Geico was under $500, and now it's probably closer to $650,” Greenberg said. Greenberg isn’t...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

IRS tells some Florida taxpayers to wait to file returns

Florida — Wait to file your taxes. That's the warning from the IRS to thousands of Floridians. That's because we're one of 19 states that offered inflation relief payments. Now the IRS is trying to work out the details. It was called Project Hope. Last year, the state of...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Today: Statewide tornado drill held in Florida

A tornado warning was called for the entire state of Florida Wednesday — but it was a test as part of the annual Great Tornado Drill. The National Weather Service issued the alert at 10 a.m. The state hopes the public and businesses will join schools in taking the...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Mild, springlike weather this Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 First Warning Meteorologist Eric Burris has Central Florida's forecast. Expect a mix of sunshine and plenty of clouds for your Friday. Since it will get quite warm, into the lower-to-mid 80s, conditions are favorable for afternoon showers and storms. The rain should let up around 9 p.m.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy