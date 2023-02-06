ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

One woman’s quest to transform East San Jose

By Lorraine Gabbert
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bW92O_0keIVsK800

Maritza Maldonado was raised in East San Jose by parents who immigrated from Mexico. They worked in the fields before her father found employment as a custodian and her mother as a cannery worker. She grew up with parents who wanted a better life for their daughter and she didn’t let them down.

“Our immigrant families come here with the American dream,” she said. “My parents immigrated with that dream in mind for their children.”

She attended San Jose State University where she majored in psychology. After graduating, Maldonado co-chaired a community agency where she led a campaign for the Children’s Health Initiative. She was an educator in the Alum Rock Union School District and later a division director for Catholic Charities.

Each stage of her life shaped the executive director and founder of Amigos de Guadalupe Center for Justice and Empowerment into who she is today. And she is far from done. At 62, Maldonado wants to see transformational change in the East San Jose Mayfair neighborhood during her lifetime, she said.

Maldonado is driven by social justice and faith, and inspired by labor leaders Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta. She is proud of Amigos de Guadalupe for purchasing Chavez’s home for future generations.

Maldonado founded Amigos de Guadalupe in 2012 at the request of her church pastor to help those in need. With a staff of 60, plus volunteers, the nonprofit offers a multitude of services from emergency shelter and financial assistance to citizenship classes and immigration legal services.

“Our work is really visionary,” Maldonado told San José Spotlight. “I stand on the shoulders of strong advocates like Blanca Alvarado and civil rights leaders who paved the way.”

In November 2020, Maldonado spoke out at a rally at Mexican Heritage Plaza in East San Jose demanding COVID-19 relief funding and immigration reform. She said 43% of Mayfair’s population are immigrants and 29% are undocumented, and without immigration reform, even young people with college degrees can’t get good paying jobs.

East San Jose’s essential workers hold several jobs to get by, live in multi-generational homes and make an annual salary of $53,657 a year, she said, adding that no community has been more marginalized than Mayfair.

“We keep beating that drum and telling people it’s not OK we have the highest mortality rates (during the pandemic),” Maldonado said. “What it highlighted were the inequities that exist.”

Veronica Goei, executive director of Grail Family Services, said Maldonado is invested in raising the voices of the voiceless and is relentless in finding housing for the homeless. Grail Family Services partners with families, schools and communities to promote children’s success and well-being.

“She is ready to roll up her sleeves and do whatever it takes,” Goei told San José Spotlight. “Some people talk about things… Maritza gets things done.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47hoFD_0keIVsK800
Maritza Maldonado is working for transformative change in East San Jose. Photo by Lorraine Gabbert.

When Maldonado was moved by a woman struggling with a new baby, she approached the county about creating a tiny home community, Casitas de Esperanza, which translates to Little Houses of Hope, for families experiencing displacement. About 67% of the residents were permanently housed in the last six months, she said.

She said housing requires intensive case management and support. Airianna Delaney, a resident of Casitas de Esperanza, said case managers helped her attain child care, therapy and permanent housing. Delaney’s interaction with Maldonado was so life changing that she ended up getting a job with the nonprofit.

“I am so grateful for her ability to see that working with Amigos could really work for me,” Delaney said. “My children and I are doing so much better.”

Figuring it out

When Maldonado started the nonprofit, she knew one agency couldn’t do the work alone. She approached other executive directors in the Mayfair area suggesting they team up. They formed the Si Se Puede Collective, which includes Grail Family Services, the School of Arts and Culture at Mexican Heritage Plaza, SOMOS Mayfair and Veggielution Community Farm.

The collective provides residents with wraparound services and works toward economic justice, leadership development and affordable housing. It created a job development program in child care and food entrepreneurship. Maldonado said having child care and preschool is essential, especially for homeless and working single moms living in shelters.

“We’re on the cusp of true transformational change because we believe deeply it’s possible,” she said. “I wouldn’t be doing this work if I thought it was being done in vain.”

Contact Lorraine Gabbert at [email protected]

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San José Spotlight

Op-ed: San Jose is failing at community safety and policing

In its last meeting of 2022, the San Jose City Council cemented its record as a body that has failed our city when it comes to policing and community safety. Receiving a long-overdue consultant report on whether the city has the authority to create more independent oversight and investigations of police misconduct, the council collectively... The post Op-ed: San Jose is failing at community safety and policing appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Mysterious survey tests former San Jose mayor for Congress

A new poll floating around San Jose is trying to gauge how much support former Mayor Sam Liccardo would receive if he ran for Congress. The mysterious survey asks questions that pit Liccardo against Congressmember Zoe Lofgren, who currently represents parts of San Jose. About 10 questions tout the former mayor’s accomplishments, including his gun regulation law and leveling out pension problems. The questions also ask respondents how much more likely are they to support him over Lofgren’s 29 years of service.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Residents don’t want to retire in San Jose

San Jose residents don’t think the city is a good place to retire. In the latest annual audit of city services, 60% of residents surveyed said San Jose was a “poor/very poor” place to retire. It’s a sharp contrast to the 59% who said the city is a “good/excellent” place to work. The city survey randomly sampled... The post Residents don’t want to retire in San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Glitches spark controversy at San Jose flag ceremony

A flag raising ceremony has sparked concern about respect for San Jose’s Vietnamese residents. The city-sponsored event was held on Jan. 25 to celebrate the previous Lunar New Year weekend. Leaders said technical glitches and a lack of communication leading up to the ceremony were signs of inattention to the Vietnamese community. Dozens gathered last Saturday to voice their concerns and demand answers.
SAN JOSE, CA
hoodline.com

Silicon Valley developer stages hunger strike after construction on his housing project is halted

It’s now been one full week since the CEO of a South Bay development company has eaten. He’s in the middle of a hunger strike to protest development officials who forced him to stop construction on his housing project in Sunnyvale. Navneet Aron is the founder of Aron Developers. He started his hunger strike inside Sunnyvale City Hall on February 3rd. Every day he shows up when City Hall opens to occupy the sofa in the waiting area near the planning and building department. He has several signs, including one that reads “on hunger strike until death!”
SUNNYVALE, CA
KRON4 News

This South Bay city is safest in Bay Area: study

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Finding the right place to live in the San Francisco Bay Area is not easy. For many families, living in a safe neighborhood is at the top of their priority list. The National Association of Realtors' annual survey found that about half of all homebuyers said the quality of a neighborhood […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose hit-and-run kills woman; wheelchair left at scene

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A woman was killed Friday morning in San Jose in the third fatal hit-and-run this week. A wheelchair was left at the scene at Morrill Avenue and Knights Bridge Road. Police said that an unknown vehicle hit a woman and fled just after 5:30 p.m. She...
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator

By Ryan Ketcham and KION Staff PARADISE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County and Butte County are in a battle over who has to house a sexually violent predator. Michael Cheek, 71, was convicted of kidnapping, rape and other crimes in the 80s. With backing from a Santa Cruz County Court Judge, the state hospital contracted The post Santa Cruz County in fight with Northern California over housing a violent predator appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County sued for missing housing plan deadline

Housing advocates are taking Santa Clara County and several cities to court for their lackluster efforts in new housing amid an ongoing crisis. Californians for Homeownership, California Housing Defense Fund and YIMBY Law filed 12 lawsuits this week after numerous Bay Area cities and Santa Clara County failed to submit plans on how to achieve state mandated housing goals by Jan. 31. The proposals are also known as housing element plans. The state requires every city and county to develop a plan to increases its housing stock as its population grows. In the South Bay, the county and two cities, Palo Alto and Cupertino, are under fire.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose mayor meets opponent over dinner

Two Silicon Valley political opponents met for dinner last week without staff or any public agenda. San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan and Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, his former opponent for the seat, dined for more than an hour at downtown eatery Original Joe’s on Jan. 30. Mahan ate ravioli and Chavez had a salad, but the main course was... The post San Jose mayor meets opponent over dinner appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
Lansing Daily

San Jose Church Stabbing Leaves 2 Killed, Others Wounded

Two people were killed and others seriously wounded in a stabbing at a California church on Sunday night. Officers found multiple stabbing victims at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 484 E San Fernando Street in San Jose, on Sunday evening, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) shortly before 9 … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

How will new law affect San Jose development?

City councilmembers, builders and lobbyists in San Jose may need to keep closer tabs on free-flowing donations thanks to a newly expanded state conflict of interest law. With California Senate Bill 1439 in effect since January, local elected officials cannot vote on a project or permit for one year if they accepted more than $250 from the developer or their lobbyist in the past 12 months. The law allows an elected official in certain cases to return the money beyond $250 and vote on the project, but they cannot accept any additional contributions from the developer for another year.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Gamos Family members sentenced in Rainbow Bright human trafficking case

SAN MATEO -- Three members of a Bay Area family convicted of running a human trafficking operation for more than a decade have been sentenced to at least five years in prison.The trio had been found guilty in San Mateo County Superior Court of 38 felony charges related to human trafficking and labor exploitation, while operating the business Rainbow Bright, a Bay Area adult residential and child care company, between 2008 and 2018.The family members sentenced were Joshua Gamos, 46, sentenced to nine years and eight months; Noel Gamos, 44, sentenced to five years; and Carlina Gamos, 70, was sentenced...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

I'm in charge of water for 98,000 people in Santa Cruz. Here is what I'd like you to know.

Santa Cruz Water Director Rosemary Menard is worried about our memory, specifically about what she calls our "weather memory whiplash." That's when we think our water crisis is over because of a few storms, like the ones we had in January. It's not, she tells us here. In fact, ongoing climate change means our water crisis will likely get worse. "Future water rationing will allot only half as much water to families as water rationing of the past, and future rationing will include businesses," she says. "That might be easier for an accountant, but not so much for a restaurant, brewery or hotel."
SANTA CRUZ, CA
addictedtovacation.com

Santa Cruz Secrets: The 5 Least Crowded Beaches in Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County Beaches are known for being an outdoor lover’s playground, here are some of the most uncrowded options!. When looking for the least crowded beach in Santa Cruz, you won’t need to look far. Long expanses of shoreline offer enough space to spread out and get into your zen zone.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy