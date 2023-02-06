ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Man arrested after Springfield home invasion

By Ben Gilbert, Ashley Eddy
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZBfyl_0keIVpfx00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was arrested following a short standoff on Calhoun Street in Springfield.

According to Lt. Nelson Kibby with the Springfield Police Department, police responded to 3080 W. Calhoun St. after a report of a man who had forced his way into a home.

Springfield named as a finalist for new arena football team

Lt. Kibby says they received multiple calls in the neighborhood about a man that was walking up to houses and cars and trying to get inside.

After a short standoff in which police tried to negotiate with the suspect, officers made entry into the house and were able to take the suspect into custody.

The man was arrested for first-degree burglary, according to police.

Ozarksfirst spoke to the man who lives inside the house. He tells us he woke up to find a man standing in his room with a paint scraper, asking for his car keys.

After that, the suspect asked him to sit on the couch and meditate with him.

The man who lives in the house said he was able to get out of the house while the suspect remained inside.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
933kwto.com

Suspect in Springfield Nail Salon Robbery Arrested

Police in Springfield say they have a suspect in custody after he allegedly robbed a local nail salon. Investigators were called to the Zen Nail Bar on South Campbell Avenue near the West Glenwood intersection Thursday night. Officers say the suspect, who has not been identified, robbed the business at...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Nixa motorcyclist killed in Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early this morning, Feb. 10. Bobby Jones, 43, of Nixa, was riding a red 1994 Honda motorcycle eastbound on Grand Street. At 2:38 a.m., the Springfield Police Department responded to the intersection of Grand Street and Grant Avenue to investigate a single-vehicle crash involving the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield police identify man killed in a motorcycle crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police have released the name of the man who died in a motorcycle crash Friday morning. According to SPD, the man has been identified as 43-year-old Bobby Jones of Nixa. According to a news release, the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. Friday when Jones hit...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives investigate mail theft in southwest Springfield

New Missouri bill introduced could change what you can and can’t do while riding your motorcycle. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nice weather for the rest of the weekend. Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees bright skies and warmer temperatures lined up for the rest of the weekend. Let's enjoy it before some rain chances head back into the Ozarks next week.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

LOCATED: Spencer Maynard-Poindexter

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage authorities confirm a missing juvenile from Friday has been located. Spencer Maynard-Poindexter was located safely early Friday afternoon, an updated Carthage Police Department press release stated. Original. CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage school resource officer reported a missing student Friday morning just before 10 am....
CARTHAGE, MO
KOLR10 News

Man arrested after “threatening” law enforcement, refusing entry

BUFFALO, Mo. — A Buffalo man was arrested after law enforcement forced entry into his home. Tyler L. Mease was formally charged with two felony counts: first-degree harassment and resisting arrest. Harassment The first charge stems from a series of messages that Mease sent to Dallas County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Randy Davidson on Facebook: Mease: […]
BUFFALO, MO
KOLR10 News

Body found buried in Cedar County

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — A body has been found in rural Cedar County. According to a press release from the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found during an investigation on Feb. 8. The CCSO used a search warrant at a property and found the body of a woman who had been buried there […]
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Ozark man arrested after police standoff

OZARK, Mo. – The Ozark Police Department worked with the Springfield Police Department to address a domestic assault on W. Petrus Circle in Ozark late Tuesday morning. According to the Ozark Police Department, a man identified as 23-year-old Stanchez Sampson forced his way into an apartment and held the victim against their will. The victim […]
OZARK, MO
KYTV

Pedestrian injured from Thursday morning crash in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a pedestrian will likely survive injuries from a crash in Springfield on Thursday morning. Police responded to the crash on Scenic Avenue between Bennett and Catalpa around 6 a.m. Investigators say the pedestrian was walking in the roadway when a van struck him. Police...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Suspect Has Standoff With Ozark Police

A man was arrested after a standoff with police at an apartment building in Ozark Tuesday afternoon. The Ozark Police Department and Springfield Special Response Team responded to a disturbance call at an apartment building on West Petrus Circle around noon Tuesday. Police say 23-year-old Stanchez Sampson held a woman...
OZARK, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Carthage School bus collides with car

CARTHAGE, Mo. —Shortly after 7:15 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, reports of a school bus collision at Chapel and Fir Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Mercy EMS, and Carthage Police responded.
CARTHAGE, MO
KYTV

Cedar County, Mo. authorities find female body buried in a rural area

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the remains of a female body were discovered in a rural area of the county. According to a news release, authorities found the body buried on a property on February 8. Authorities say the investigation shows the woman had been buried there for several weeks.
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Missing person in Nixa found safe

UPDATE (2/9/23): Ben Mills has been found safe, according to the city of Nixa. NIXA, Mo. – Nixa Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered person. Ben Mills, 34, has gone missing and is considered to be endangered because of required medications. Nixa Police say Mills is 6’1″ tall, about 200 […]
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

Mansfield drunk driver charged after running over child

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. – A Mansfield man was arrested and is facing multiple charges after allegedly running over a child while drunk driving. According to a press release on the Douglas County Mo Sheriff Facebook page, on February 2, Ava Police responded to a call regarding a child being run over in the FF Highway […]
MANSFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Missing Teen Girl in Republic Found Safe

A teenager from Republic reported missing two weeks ago has been located. The Republic Police Department said in a Facebook post that 16-year-old Makenzie White had been located and was safe. She had last been seen on January 27th.
REPUBLIC, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy