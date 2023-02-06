Man arrested after Springfield home invasion

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was arrested following a short standoff on Calhoun Street in Springfield.

According to Lt. Nelson Kibby with the Springfield Police Department, police responded to 3080 W. Calhoun St. after a report of a man who had forced his way into a home.

Lt. Kibby says they received multiple calls in the neighborhood about a man that was walking up to houses and cars and trying to get inside.

After a short standoff in which police tried to negotiate with the suspect, officers made entry into the house and were able to take the suspect into custody.

The man was arrested for first-degree burglary, according to police.

Ozarksfirst spoke to the man who lives inside the house. He tells us he woke up to find a man standing in his room with a paint scraper, asking for his car keys.

After that, the suspect asked him to sit on the couch and meditate with him.

The man who lives in the house said he was able to get out of the house while the suspect remained inside.

