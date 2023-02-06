ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elyria, OH

cleveland19.com

Woman crashes car into Westlake office building

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman crashed her car into a Westlake office building on Wednesday morning, according to a Westlake Police Department news release. Police say officers arrived at the 2500 block of Detriot Road around 9:30 a.m. to find a vehicle crashed into a building. Police say the...
WESTLAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

97-year-old missing from Huron County found safe

WILLARD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willard Police Department has issued a missing adult alert for 97-year-old Luther Moomaw Jr. Police say Moomaw drove away from his home at 9 a.m. Friday morning and has not returned. Moomaw suffers from dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety. Police describe...
HURON COUNTY, OH
News-Herald.com

Fire caused by faulty electrical wiring damages home in Painesville

A fire at Painesville house caused an estimated $20,000 in damage on Feb. 6. According to a Painesville City Fire Department news release, at approximately 2:49 p.m., the department responded to reported smoke from a home in the 300 block of Rockwood Drive. Occupants of the home had evacuated when crews arrived three minutes later.
PAINESVILLE, OH
Morning Journal

Suzin L. Chocolatier in Elyria reopens for business after building partially collapses

Customers didn’t let a construction issue stop them Feb. 10 as they poured into Suzin L. Chocolatier, a candy shop in Elyria. The candy shop’s building, at 230 Broad St., which houses Suzin L Chocolatier, had a partial building collapse at 2:30 p.m., Feb. 9, according to a news release issued by Elyria Fire Department Chief Joseph D. Pronesti.
ELYRIA, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Former Lorain police captain filed complaint against the chief

LORAIN — A former Lorain police captain filed a lengthy complaint against the chief prior to his retirement. Recently retired Capt. Roger Watkins filed a complaint against Chief Jim McCann prior to his separation from the department. The complaint, filed in late 2022, alleged McCann attempted to influence employee disciplinary hearings and “used his authority to target those who have opposed him or whom he views as opposing him.”
LORAIN, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Elyria police officer suspended 45 days

An Elyria police officer has been suspended for more than a month after being found in violation of departmental policy. Elyria Police Chief William Pelko has suspended officer Nicholas Chalkley for 45 days for violations of departmental policy including "unbecoming conduct," "immoral conduct" and "conformance to laws," the chief confirmed Thursday.
ELYRIA, OH
News-Herald.com

Euclid Marc’s armed robber makes off with $136,000

On Feb. 5, at approximately 6:10 p.m., Euclid Police officers responded to a call at Marc’s Supermarket located at 22840 Lake Shore Blvd. for a report of a robbery. According to Euclid Police, the suspect took approximately $136,000 in cash. Dispatch provided a description of the suspect as an...
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Police find woman missing from Independence hotel

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 66-year-old woman who went missing after driving away from an Independence hotel was found safe. On Wednesday afternoon, Ohio authorities issued an Missing Adult Alert for Beverly Cooper. According to police, Cooper was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 5 and located on Thursday, Feb. 9.
INDEPENDENCE, OH
WKYC

Summit County car crash leaves woman dead

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is dead following a single-car crash in Summit County late Sunday night. The sheriff's office says deputies were called to Tisen Road in Springfield Township around 11:15 p.m. for a report of a wreck. A Pontiac G6 was apparently going westbound when it crossed over the center line and went off the road before crashing into a pole.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH

