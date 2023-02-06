Read full article on original website
Looking for Ramen in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Willoughby, OhioIsla ChiuWilloughby, OH
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this monthKristen WaltersFairview Park, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Reviewing DeShaun Watson's SituationLarry E LambertCleveland, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Ohio State faces Cleveland State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
cleveland19.com
Woman crashes car into Westlake office building
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman crashed her car into a Westlake office building on Wednesday morning, according to a Westlake Police Department news release. Police say officers arrived at the 2500 block of Detriot Road around 9:30 a.m. to find a vehicle crashed into a building. Police say the...
PHOTOS: 2 seriously injured in fiery crash in Parma
Responders had to use hydraulics to cut a 19-year-old man from his wrecked vehicle after it caught fire Thursday afternoon.
Crews on scene of Fairview Park house fire, road reopened
Fire crews are on the scene on a heavy house fire that has led to a road closure in Fairview Park Wednesday morning.
cleveland19.com
97-year-old missing from Huron County found safe
WILLARD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willard Police Department has issued a missing adult alert for 97-year-old Luther Moomaw Jr. Police say Moomaw drove away from his home at 9 a.m. Friday morning and has not returned. Moomaw suffers from dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety. Police describe...
News-Herald.com
Fire caused by faulty electrical wiring damages home in Painesville
A fire at Painesville house caused an estimated $20,000 in damage on Feb. 6. According to a Painesville City Fire Department news release, at approximately 2:49 p.m., the department responded to reported smoke from a home in the 300 block of Rockwood Drive. Occupants of the home had evacuated when crews arrived three minutes later.
Morning Journal
Suzin L. Chocolatier in Elyria reopens for business after building partially collapses
Customers didn’t let a construction issue stop them Feb. 10 as they poured into Suzin L. Chocolatier, a candy shop in Elyria. The candy shop’s building, at 230 Broad St., which houses Suzin L Chocolatier, had a partial building collapse at 2:30 p.m., Feb. 9, according to a news release issued by Elyria Fire Department Chief Joseph D. Pronesti.
Morning Journal
Vermilion man asks Lorain County commissioners for help with broken fire hydrants in city
A Vermilion resident has been attending Lorain County commissioners’ meetings for more than a year asking for repairs to fire hydrants. Of the five fire hydrants that Michael DeCarlo, of Elberta Street, has found, two of them are located on the street he lives on with his wife, Linda DeCarlo.
Semi flips over: SR-2 ramp to I-90 reopened
The State Route 2 westbound ramp toward Interstate 90 eastbound was closed after a semi-truck flipped over Thursday morning, according to the Euclid Fire Department.
Road cleared after serious Parma crash
Parma Police and Parma Fire Departments are currently on scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles.
cleveland19.com
Elyria chocolate shop suffers partial collapse of an exterior wall during high winds
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News has learned that high winds of about 60 miles per hour may be partially responsible for the partial collapse of the facade of an Elyria business on Thursday. Large pieces of sandstone crashed down onto the sidewalk from the century-old building that houses Suzin...
Woman fatally shot in Cleveland Wednesday; suspect identified, police say
The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old woman that happened Wednesday in the city's North Collinwood neighborhood.
Cleveland police: Woman found dead, shot in head in car
Cleveland police are investigating after a woman was found fatally shot in the head inside a car on Wednesday.
Chronicle-Telegram
Former Lorain police captain filed complaint against the chief
LORAIN — A former Lorain police captain filed a lengthy complaint against the chief prior to his retirement. Recently retired Capt. Roger Watkins filed a complaint against Chief Jim McCann prior to his separation from the department. The complaint, filed in late 2022, alleged McCann attempted to influence employee disciplinary hearings and “used his authority to target those who have opposed him or whom he views as opposing him.”
Crews battle flames in Little Italy house fire; Portion of road closed
Crews battled flames in Cleveland's Little Italy neighborhood early Wednesday morning.
Chronicle-Telegram
Elyria police officer suspended 45 days
An Elyria police officer has been suspended for more than a month after being found in violation of departmental policy. Elyria Police Chief William Pelko has suspended officer Nicholas Chalkley for 45 days for violations of departmental policy including "unbecoming conduct," "immoral conduct" and "conformance to laws," the chief confirmed Thursday.
News-Herald.com
Euclid Marc’s armed robber makes off with $136,000
On Feb. 5, at approximately 6:10 p.m., Euclid Police officers responded to a call at Marc’s Supermarket located at 22840 Lake Shore Blvd. for a report of a robbery. According to Euclid Police, the suspect took approximately $136,000 in cash. Dispatch provided a description of the suspect as an...
cleveland19.com
Police find woman missing from Independence hotel
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 66-year-old woman who went missing after driving away from an Independence hotel was found safe. On Wednesday afternoon, Ohio authorities issued an Missing Adult Alert for Beverly Cooper. According to police, Cooper was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 5 and located on Thursday, Feb. 9.
Summit County car crash leaves woman dead
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is dead following a single-car crash in Summit County late Sunday night. The sheriff's office says deputies were called to Tisen Road in Springfield Township around 11:15 p.m. for a report of a wreck. A Pontiac G6 was apparently going westbound when it crossed over the center line and went off the road before crashing into a pole.
Lake County corrections officer credited with saving another officer's life: Here's what happened
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Lake County corrections officer is being recognized as a hero for saving another officer’s life during a choking situation on Thursday. The Lake County Sheriff said officer Jeromey Cummins was having lunch with other officers during the corrections academy when one officer began choking and was unable to breathe.
Neighbors outraged after attack on local man with disabilities
Residents of Cleveland's Puritas-Longmead neighborhood are rallying behind a man with disabilities beaten and robbed by teenagers.
