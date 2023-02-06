ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur County, IN

FOX59

Wayne Co. man’s death under investigation, cause of death unclear

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. –Authorities are working to determine what led to the death of a man in Wayne County. Deputies from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call involving an unconscious person at the 11000 block of Center Rd. in Williamsburg, IN on Thursday, Feb. 9. The unresponsive person was later identified as 51-year-old […]
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
wnewsj.com

Authorities investigate double fatality crash

WARREN COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a Feb. 2 single-vehicle accident on Clarksville Road that claimed the lives of two individuals — including 21-year-old Clinton Massie High School graduate Alyssa Zammert. According to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), preliminary investigation showed that at...
CLARKSVILLE, OH
Fox 19

Police chase ends in crash that closes W. North Bend Road

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A police chase ended in a crash that shut down West North Bend Road in College Hill early Wednesday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers. Several police officers and fire crews responded to the crash scene shortly before 6:30 a.m. West North Bend Road is blocked between Daly...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
1017thepoint.com

INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY INVOLVING CHILD'S DEATH

(Wayne County, IN)--A few details were released Thursday about the death of a Wayne County child on Wednesday. Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter said that deputies responded to the home of a one-year-old child on Brick Church Road near Hagerstown on the report that the child was unresponsive. The child was taken first to Reid Health and then to a distant children’s hospital. The child died after several hours of medical intervention. Two adults and two other children were home at the time. Names are being withheld until the investigation is complete.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Police: 21-year-old man wanted for involvement in Springdale shooting

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is wanted for his involvement in a shooting that took place on Monday afternoon in Springdale, according to the Springdale Police Department. Eric Smith, 21, is being accused of felonious assault after someone was shot around 4:15 p.m. at a BP gas station on Springfield Pike, police said.
SPRINGDALE, OH
wbiw.com

Osgood man killed in accident on US 421 this morning

DECATUR CO. – This morning shortly after 8 a.m., the Indiana State Police began investigating a two-vehicle crash on US 421 in southern Decatur County that resulted in the death of an Osgood man. The initial investigation by Master Trooper David Owsley, Indiana State Police-Versailles District Crash Reconstruction Team,...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
korncountry.com

Columbus police arrest Indy man for Moose Lodge armed robbery

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested a Marion County man on multiple charges after he allegedly tried to rob the Moose Lodge in downtown Columbus on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the Moose Lodge, at 330 Eighth Street, at about 12:35 p.m. after receiving a report...
COLUMBUS, IN
Fox 19

Cincinnati is getting aggressive with pothole repair

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Department of Public Services, DPS, will start to take an aggressive approach to repair potholes within the City of Cincinnati starting Monday. This new approach will include DPS and contractor crews working together to help patch potholes in the city. The contractor crews will help patch potholes and repair road indentations on major roadways, while DPS crews will focus on residential streets.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Funeral service for Middletown K9 who died over the weekend

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police and residents gathered Thursday to remember the late police K9 Koda after he died Saturday. Koda worked his last shift at the Middletown Police Department on Feb. 2 after he was diagnosed with cancer. The furry, fun-loving seven 1/2-year-old Dutch shepherd served with Sgt....
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Anderson Township firefighter-paramedic saved by good Samaritans

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Anderson Township firefighter-paramedic was saved by good Samaritans at Crunch Fitness after his workout took a dangerous turn. Curtis Yuskewich was at his local gym when he began going into cardiac arrest. “I was there for my normal workout,” the firefighter said. “I did some weightlifting,...
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Crews respond to partial building collapse in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Crews are responding to a partial collapse at a building that was under construction in Covington. It happened around 3 p.m. in the 400 block of Scott Street when the building that was under construction partially collapsed. No injuries were reported, Covington fire officials said. Officials...
COVINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Missing NKY man found dead

BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - The search for a missing man has ended in heartbreak for a Northern Kentucky family. Danny Holaday, 64, was found dead inside his home on Wednesday, according to Bellevue Police Chief Jon McClain. The chief said Holaday is thought to have been dead for two to...
BELLEVUE, KY
Fox 19

Middletown police name second victim in deadly double-shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the second victim in last Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown as 25-year-old Marvin Davis. The Butler County Coroner previously 25-year-old Daniel Fitzgerald as the other victim. Fitzgerald was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m.
MIDDLETOWN, OH

