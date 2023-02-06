Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Fugitive arrested after chase, crash that knocked out power to thousands
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fugitive who led police on a high-speed chase and crashed into a utility pole knocking out power to thousands on the West Side has been arrested, U.S. Marshals say. Marshals say 43-year-old John Mackey, who was wanted for a parole violation and had additional warrants for...
Indiana man leads officers on miles-long chase, damages police vehicle
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana man is in police custody after leading officers on a miles-long chase and then damaging a K-9 patrol vehicle. According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, Steven Heath, 34, was traveling on State Road 362 in Nabb, Indiana at a high rate of speed.
Wayne Co. man’s death under investigation, cause of death unclear
WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. –Authorities are working to determine what led to the death of a man in Wayne County. Deputies from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call involving an unconscious person at the 11000 block of Center Rd. in Williamsburg, IN on Thursday, Feb. 9. The unresponsive person was later identified as 51-year-old […]
wnewsj.com
Authorities investigate double fatality crash
WARREN COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a Feb. 2 single-vehicle accident on Clarksville Road that claimed the lives of two individuals — including 21-year-old Clinton Massie High School graduate Alyssa Zammert. According to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), preliminary investigation showed that at...
Fox 19
Police chase ends in crash that closes W. North Bend Road
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A police chase ended in a crash that shut down West North Bend Road in College Hill early Wednesday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers. Several police officers and fire crews responded to the crash scene shortly before 6:30 a.m. West North Bend Road is blocked between Daly...
Monroe County Sheriff fires corrections officer after brawl with inmate
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A Monroe County correctional officer has been terminated after an attempt to move a belligerent inmate turned into a brawl that resulted in the inmate suffering a fractured nose and orbital bone. Monroe County Sheriff Ruben Martè stated he made the decision to terminate the correctional officer as part of his […]
1017thepoint.com
INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY INVOLVING CHILD'S DEATH
(Wayne County, IN)--A few details were released Thursday about the death of a Wayne County child on Wednesday. Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter said that deputies responded to the home of a one-year-old child on Brick Church Road near Hagerstown on the report that the child was unresponsive. The child was taken first to Reid Health and then to a distant children’s hospital. The child died after several hours of medical intervention. Two adults and two other children were home at the time. Names are being withheld until the investigation is complete.
Fox 19
Police: 21-year-old man wanted for involvement in Springdale shooting
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is wanted for his involvement in a shooting that took place on Monday afternoon in Springdale, according to the Springdale Police Department. Eric Smith, 21, is being accused of felonious assault after someone was shot around 4:15 p.m. at a BP gas station on Springfield Pike, police said.
wbiw.com
Osgood man killed in accident on US 421 this morning
DECATUR CO. – This morning shortly after 8 a.m., the Indiana State Police began investigating a two-vehicle crash on US 421 in southern Decatur County that resulted in the death of an Osgood man. The initial investigation by Master Trooper David Owsley, Indiana State Police-Versailles District Crash Reconstruction Team,...
WLWT 5
Warren County driver accused of shooting at another car while under the influence
MASON, Ohio — A Lebanon man was indicted this week on multiple counts following a shooting near Kings Mills Road and State Route 741 in January. Gilbert Brummett, 32, faces a felonious assault charge in addition to two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence.
korncountry.com
Columbus police arrest Indy man for Moose Lodge armed robbery
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested a Marion County man on multiple charges after he allegedly tried to rob the Moose Lodge in downtown Columbus on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the Moose Lodge, at 330 Eighth Street, at about 12:35 p.m. after receiving a report...
Fox 19
Cincinnati is getting aggressive with pothole repair
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Department of Public Services, DPS, will start to take an aggressive approach to repair potholes within the City of Cincinnati starting Monday. This new approach will include DPS and contractor crews working together to help patch potholes in the city. The contractor crews will help patch potholes and repair road indentations on major roadways, while DPS crews will focus on residential streets.
WLWT 5
ODOT: Multiple roads blocked in Clermont County due to fallen trees
NEVILLE, Ohio — Multiple roads are blocked in Clermont County after high winds cause trees to fall in the roadway. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported that Old U.S. 52 is blocked between Neville and...
Fox 19
Funeral service for Middletown K9 who died over the weekend
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police and residents gathered Thursday to remember the late police K9 Koda after he died Saturday. Koda worked his last shift at the Middletown Police Department on Feb. 2 after he was diagnosed with cancer. The furry, fun-loving seven 1/2-year-old Dutch shepherd served with Sgt....
Father dead, son injured after tractor accident in Preble County
A New Paris man is dead and his 7-year-old son is injured after a crash involving a tractor on Sunday.
Fox 19
Anderson Township firefighter-paramedic saved by good Samaritans
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Anderson Township firefighter-paramedic was saved by good Samaritans at Crunch Fitness after his workout took a dangerous turn. Curtis Yuskewich was at his local gym when he began going into cardiac arrest. “I was there for my normal workout,” the firefighter said. “I did some weightlifting,...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to partial building collapse in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Crews are responding to a partial collapse at a building that was under construction in Covington. It happened around 3 p.m. in the 400 block of Scott Street when the building that was under construction partially collapsed. No injuries were reported, Covington fire officials said. Officials...
Wave 3
Missing NKY man found dead
BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - The search for a missing man has ended in heartbreak for a Northern Kentucky family. Danny Holaday, 64, was found dead inside his home on Wednesday, according to Bellevue Police Chief Jon McClain. The chief said Holaday is thought to have been dead for two to...
Fox 19
Butler County Incident Management Team provides update on East Palestine train derailment
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WXIX) - Evacuation orders were lifted Thursday after a freight train derailment created a hazardous situation in East Palestine, but there is still much more to do. Director of the Butler County Incident Management Team Matt Haverkos says that there is “about a quarter mile with cars...
Fox 19
Middletown police name second victim in deadly double-shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the second victim in last Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown as 25-year-old Marvin Davis. The Butler County Coroner previously 25-year-old Daniel Fitzgerald as the other victim. Fitzgerald was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m.
