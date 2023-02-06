Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSLS
Two hurt after structure fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Two residents were hospitalized following an early morning structure fire in Roanoke Friday, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue. Officials say around 5:45 a.m., crews responded to the 5300 block of Hawthorne Road for the report of a commercial structure fire at Ridgeview Apartments. Upon...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Burnt Chimney VFD responds to a house fire on Saturday
Burnt Chimney Volunteer Fire Department was among the fire departments that responded to a house fire Saturday in the Boones Mill area. According to the Responding Fire online news page, a caller reported that a porch was on fire and was evacuating the house on the 4300 block of Retreat Road in the Boones Mill area of Franklin County.
WSLS
Bedford Co. brush fire sign of fire season start
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia Department of Forestry said a Bedford County brush fire is 80 percent contained, as of Thursday afternoon, and has impacted an estimated 120 acres. Fire crews said the weather has played a big role in containing this fire, wind, and dry conditions mean...
WSLS
Crews respond to brush fire in Bedford County
HUDDLESTON, Va. – Fire crews were responding to a “large brush fire” in Bedford County, according to the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department. Officials said the fire, on Old Firetrail Road, was estimated to be over 100 acres in size. Units from Huddleston, Saunders, Moneta, Bedford, Altavista, along...
Inside Nova
Staunton man dies after possibly being struck by a train in Culpeper
A 48-year-old Staunton man died Feb. 9 after seemingly being struck by a train in Culpeper. At approximately 12:29 p.m. on Feb. 9, the Culpeper County E-911 Center received a 9-1-1 call about a pedestrian possibly being struck by a train in the area of the Depot at 109 S Commerce St. Officers responded to the area and located an unresponsive adult male lying beside the railroad tracks in the area of U.S. Ave.
WDBJ7.com
No injuries reported in Lynchburg house fire
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Unattended smoking materials that were outside caught a house on fire in Lynchburg Wednesday. The Lynchburg Fire Department says the fire was is in the 4000 block of Fort Avenue. A fire department spokesman says no one was hurt. Damages total about $15,000.
WSLS
I-81 North in Rockbridge County cleared after brush fire causes backup
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. According to VDOT, the congested area is now clear. A brush fire has caused a 2-mile backup on I-81 North in Rockbridge County, according to VDOT. Officials said the delays are around mile marker 195. As of 4 p.m., the northbound right lane and...
WSLS
Norfolk Southern agrees to pay $27,300 for 2020 Roanoke River coal spill
SALEM, Va. – The Norfolk Southern Railway Company has agreed to pay a civil charge of $27,300 after coal hopper rail cars derailed and spilled into the Roanoke River in 2020, according to the consent order. On Oct. 30, 2020, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality responded to the...
Shots fired between Danville Officer and robbery suspect
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department arrested a robbery suspect they say fired shots at officers. On Friday, Feb. 10, 39-year-old Barry Lewis Swanson was taken into custody on the 200 block of Greenwich Circle, after being involved in multiple incidents earlier that day, according to police. Prior to the robbery, Swanson was […]
WSLS
Danville police arrests man after robbery, pursuit
DANVILLE, Va. – A 39-year-old man has been arrested after a robbery and a brief police pursuit in Danville, according to the Danville Police Department. Officers said that Barry Swanson, 39, was wanted for a robbery and dispute that happened on Feb. 10 that left one person hurt. Police...
WBTM
13-year-old in ICU After Dirt Bike Accident in Bassett
A 13-year-old is in the ICU in Roanoke after a dirt bike accident in Bassett on Monday afternoon. According to BTW 21, the accident occurred on Crestview Drive in Bassett at around 4 pm when the dirt bike was struck by a vehicle. No charges have been filed against the...
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources rescues Bobcat kitten
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke welcomed a new fur baby to its home on February 10 – a baby Bobcat. She weighs 2.4 kilograms and is described as a little feisty. The kitten was found dazed in Giles County circling on the...
WDBJ7.com
An action plan will be developed to try eliminating roadway fatalities in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Creating safer roadways was a priority by city council listed in Roanoke’s 2040 plan and a new grant will help them work towards that goal. Williamson Road had eight fatal crashes involving pedestrians between 2016 and 2020. The U.S. Department of Transportation identified it as a historically disadvantaged community.
WSLS
Baby bobcat rescued in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – An unusual wildlife rescue in Giles County. The first bobcat kitten of the season has arrived at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke. In the video above, you can see the female kitten. She weighs about 5 pounds and was found on the side of the road in Pearisburg, dazed and walking in circles.
WSLS
Roanoke Fire-EMS’ foster dog program helps shelter animals, first responders
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS’ newest employee has already earned herself a reputation. Audi, the 3-year-old dog, is a couch potato who loves getting pets, giving kisses and exploring her new surroundings. For the past couple of months, she was at the Regional Center for Animal Care and...
WSLS
Lynchburg water main break closes Main Street, Ninth Street intersection
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Detours are in place after a water main break closed the intersection of Ninth Street and Main Street in Lynchburg, according to officials with Lynchburg Water Resources. Authorities said that the water main break happened on Wednesday afternoon in the intersection of Ninth Street and Main...
WDBJ7.com
Power restored at Cave Spring High School
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) EARLIER STORY: - A power outage has been reported at Cave Spring High School, according to a robocall from Roanoke County Public Schools. The county says kids are being kept in a safe area with light and they are hoping to get power back soon. The robocall...
She fell at work and burned 80% of her body: 'Pain was unimaginable'
September 10, 2021, is a day Charlie Anne Xavier will never forget. The Charlottesville resident was working at her family's business in Gordonsville, when she was using a sander outside.
WSET
Halifax County crash closes all lanes on James Hagood Highway
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A crash at the intersection of Bellevue Road and James D Hagood Highway has closed all lanes of the highway in Halifax County. On Thursday at 12:19 p.m., Virginia State Police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash. According to VSP, an SUV crashed...
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Middle school closed, sheriff’s office involved
UPDATE 2/10 at 1:05 P.M.: (WFXR) — The Clifton Forge Middle School closed on Friday morning after reports of an incident Thursday afternoon. The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office tells WFXR that it received a report on February 9, that a juvenile had made a list of student names they allegedly intended to harm. As deputies began investigating, they learned the list allegedly came from a student enrolled at the Clifton Forge Middle School.
Comments / 1