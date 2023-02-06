ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

TTUHSC mourning loss of former US Army Surgeon General Dr. Mittemeyer

By Caitlyn Rooney
 4 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center announced that Bernhard T. Mittemeyer, M.D., who served as Surgeon General of the United States Army under President Ronald Reagan, passed away on Wednesday, January 25 after a “brief illness.”

Dr. Mittemeyer joined TTUHSC in 1986, according to a statement released to EverythingLubbock.com.

“During his four decades with TTUHSC, he helped establish and then served as chief of the Division of Urology, which became the Department of Urology,” the statement said. Dr. Mittemeyer also served as interim president on two occasions and interim dean of the School of Medicine three times.

“Dr. Mittemeyer fought valiantly to ensure quality health care for veterans, providing medical care at the Lubbock VA Outpatient Clinic and through his service at TTUHSC,” the school said in statement.

Before his time at TTUHSC, Dr. Mittemeyer served 28 years in the US Army and retired as a Lieutenant General. He then served as Surgeon General between 1981 and 1985. TTUHSC stated that Dr. Mittemeyer’s military honors included, “Distinguished Service Medal, the highest peacetime military award, Distinguished Flying Cross, and the Bronze Star with V Device for Valor.”

TTUHSC described Dr. Mittemeyer as a “great leader and humble servant.” The school said all flags on TTUHSC campuses would fly at half-staff on February 17. A Celebration of Life event was scheduled for March 22, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Academic Event Center on the Lubbock campus, according to TTUHSC.

The following is a statement from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center:

With saddened hearts, we extend our deepest condolences to the family of Bernhard T. Mittemeyer, M.D., who passed away Wednesday, January 25, following a brief illness.

Dr. Mittemeyer’s life was one of service to his patients, his university, and his country. Despite a military countenance of poignant directness, he earned respect by showing respect to everyone regardless of status.

He joined Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center on November 11, 1986, as a Surgery (urology) Professor and its first Executive Vice President and Provost, providing valuable leadership for the institution. As the university’s top leader, one of Dr. Mittemeyer’s initial priorities was a public awareness campaign to promote the university and its potential for advancing health care both in the region and statewide as well as being an economic driver for our campus communities. During his four decades with TTUHSC, he helped establish and then served as chief of the Division of Urology, which became the Department of Urology. Dr. Mittemeyer also served as interim president on two occasions and interim dean of the School of Medicine three times. In 2009, the School of Medicine named the urology clinic in his honor.

Before he joined TTUHSC, Dr. Mittemeyer served his country for 28 years in the U.S. Army, retiring as a Lieutenant General. He was appointed Surgeon General under President Ronald Reagan, the highest position for physicians serving in the Army. Dr. Mittemeyer’s military honors include Distinguished Service Medal, the highest peacetime military award, Distinguished Flying Cross, and the Bronze Star with V Device for Valor.

“Bernie,” as he was known to many, lived as an example for us as a great leader and humble servant. Yet, beyond his titles, accomplishments, and service, Dr. Mittemeyer valued people. He often commented that people’s skills and compassion are crucial to quality health care.

On February 17, 2023, in Dr. Mittemeyer’s honor, the TTUHSC flags on all campuses will fly at half-staff. Additionally, a Celebration of Life event honoring Dr. Mittemeyer is scheduled for March 22, 2023, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Academic Event Center on the Lubbock campus.

