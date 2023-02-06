TTUHSC mourning loss of former US Army Surgeon General Dr. Mittemeyer

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center announced that Bernhard T. Mittemeyer, M.D., who served as Surgeon General of the United States Army under President Ronald Reagan, passed away on Wednesday, January 25 after a “brief illness.”

Dr. Mittemeyer joined TTUHSC in 1986, according to a statement released to EverythingLubbock.com.

“During his four decades with TTUHSC, he helped establish and then served as chief of the Division of Urology, which became the Department of Urology,” the statement said. Dr. Mittemeyer also served as interim president on two occasions and interim dean of the School of Medicine three times.

“Dr. Mittemeyer fought valiantly to ensure quality health care for veterans, providing medical care at the Lubbock VA Outpatient Clinic and through his service at TTUHSC,” the school said in statement.

Before his time at TTUHSC, Dr. Mittemeyer served 28 years in the US Army and retired as a Lieutenant General. He then served as Surgeon General between 1981 and 1985. TTUHSC stated that Dr. Mittemeyer’s military honors included, “Distinguished Service Medal, the highest peacetime military award, Distinguished Flying Cross, and the Bronze Star with V Device for Valor.”

TTUHSC described Dr. Mittemeyer as a “great leader and humble servant.” The school said all flags on TTUHSC campuses would fly at half-staff on February 17. A Celebration of Life event was scheduled for March 22, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Academic Event Center on the Lubbock campus, according to TTUHSC.

See full statement below.

The following is a statement from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center :

