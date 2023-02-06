Read full article on original website
Robbery suspect arrested
The suspect in the Feb. 8 armed robbery in Clintonville was arrested Thursday in Iowa. Clintonville Police Chief Craig Freitag said in a press release that Polk County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 16-year-old Marion boy shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. Charges of armed robbery and theft will...
Armed robbery in Clintonville
Police are looking for the suspect who robbed the Kwik Trip in Clintonville shortly around 11:47 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8. According to the Clintonville Police Department, a man wearing a mask entered the store, picked up an item then proceeded to the cash register. When he approached the cash register,...
Moe, James
James (Jim) A. Moe, age 97, passed away peacefully at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, Wisconsin, on Monday, February 6, 2023. James was born October 24, 1925, to Oscar and Hannah Moe in the town of Scandinavia. He married his wife of 70 years, Elaine Wohlrabe, on November 15, 1947 in Symco, Wisconsin.
Helping those who need a lift
Waupaca County has a new transport service that has garnered the attention of Gov. Tony Evers. Other government planners have their eyes on this program as it might be the solution to help people go to work and obtain health care. Feonix – Mobility Rising, a nonprofit dedicated to providing...
Rausch, Judith
Judith “Judy” Ann Rausch went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly Tuesday, February 7, 2023. At Thedacare Regional Medical Center in Neenah, WI. Judy was a caring Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, and Friend. She was born to Lambert and Betty (Londo) Saal on January 17, 1952 in Rhinelander, WI. Judy met the love of her life Patrick H. Rausch Sr. in June of 1974. They were later married on September 26, 1974 in Wausau, WI. They have been married for 48 years.
Waupaca girls drop three games
North Eastern Conference teams have not been very kind to the Waupaca girls’ basketball team this season. The Comets have only one win so far in 15 conference games. Three of those 14 losses came in recent games with Little Chute, Denmark and Oconto Falls. Little Chute defeated the Comets 46-36 Feb. 3; Denmark picked up a 59-54 win Feb. 2; and Oconto Falls avenged an earlier loss to Waupaca Jan. 31 with a 64-62 win.
Corlew, David
David R. Corlew, age 67 of Manawa, passed away on February 4, 2023 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton. Dave was born on February 11, 1955 in Chicago, IL, son of James and Ann Corlew. Dave worked with his dad at J.R. Corlew & Associates (Boiler Tool Specialists) for 40 years, retiring in 2020. Dave enjoyed fishing and grew beautiful orchids.
Neuville, Catherine
Cathy Neuville, age 65, passed into eternal life on Saturday, January 28, 2023. She was surrounded by family during her last days in the hospital, and died peacefully in the evening. Cathy was a proud graduate of Appleton West High School. She enjoyed Special Olympics bowling and softball. In adulthood,...
Mortensen, William
William Kenneth Mortensen, 80, of Iola passed away peacefully at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King on February 7, 2023. He was born March 11, 1942 to Albert and Mauritta (Mork) Mortensen. In his younger years he attended school in Marion WI but transferred his senior year to Iola High School, where he graduated in 1960. On Sept. 25, 1970 he was united in marriage to Susan (Rondeau) Holland, they later divorced.
Polar Bears drop second game
On paper, it looked like an intriguing late-season matchup between two of the state’s top girls’ basketball programs. That’s exactly what fans of both teams ended up getting. Hortonville hosted Notre Dame Feb. 4 for the Polar Bears’ final nonconference game of the season. Although Hortonville took...
