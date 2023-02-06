Judith “Judy” Ann Rausch went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly Tuesday, February 7, 2023. At Thedacare Regional Medical Center in Neenah, WI. Judy was a caring Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, and Friend. She was born to Lambert and Betty (Londo) Saal on January 17, 1952 in Rhinelander, WI. Judy met the love of her life Patrick H. Rausch Sr. in June of 1974. They were later married on September 26, 1974 in Wausau, WI. They have been married for 48 years.

NEENAH, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO