Hopkinsville teen charged with stealing 2 vehicles
A Hopkinsville teen was arrested for stealing two vehicles in the Crofton area on Monday.
whvoradio.com
Teenager Charged After Bringing A Gun To School
A report of a student with a gun led to Hopkinsville High School being put on lockdown Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say someone told school staff about a teenager with a gun and the student fled on foot when he was confronted. He reportedly tossed the handgun, that had been...
whopam.com
Grand jury returns indictments for assault, criminal abuse
A Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments Friday, including for second-degree assault and criminal abuse. Indicted for second-degree assault and first-degree strangulation is 55-year-old Michael Morris of Hopkinsville, who was reportedly in an argument with his girlfriend when things became violent in November. He allegedly struck her several times with a closed fist and placed her in a choke hold where she couldn’t breathe.
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Fatal Shooting
Authorities have released the name of a man that was found deceased on Breathitt Street in Hopkinsville after a report of shots fired Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say they received several calls of shots fired just after 11 pm and found 43-year-old Tony Burse of Hopkinsville partially in the roadway with several gunshot wounds.
whvoradio.com
Meth Possession Conviction Sends Christian County Man To Federal Prison
A Christian County man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison, followed by a 5-year term of supervised release, for distributing meth and possessing a firearm after having previously been convicted of felony offenses. 43-year-old David Phillips was one of seven people arrested during an investigation on Greenville...
whopam.com
Man arrested for two counts of robbery
Hopkinsville police have charged a man with two counts of robbery in connection with a pair of incidents involving the sale of used merchandise in recent days. In the most recent incident on Tuesday evening on West 16th Street, police say 19-year old Darrin Bussell of Hopkinsville snatched $225 out of a victim’s hand and then tossed an iPhone box containing a broken Android phone into a vehicle, striking the victim on the head and neck area.
whvoradio.com
Princeton Man Flown To The Hospital After Christian County Crash
A Caldwell County man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Princeton Road in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Josh Steeley was northbound when he lost control of his vehicle causing it to run off the road and hit an embankment. He was treated at...
whvoradio.com
Two Charged After Child Found Wandering In Middle Of The Night
Two women were charged with criminal abuse after a child was found roaming alone on Greenville Road in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a 4-year-old child that was roaming by himself in the roadway wearing nothing but a diaper around 1 a.m. The mother 26-year-old Alicea Curtis, of Hopkinsville, told police this was the second time the child had done this in the last 24 hours and that the child was autistic.
clarksvillenow.com
MISSING JUVENILE ALERT: Police looking for 16-year-old runaway
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they try to locate a 16-year-old runaway juvenile. The juvenile has been identified as Haley Allen, 16, of Oak Grove. CPD said in a news release that she was last seen on...
whopam.com
Man injured in Logan County accident dies
A man injured January 31 in a weather-related accident in Logan County has died from his injuries. An obituary for 25-year old Keaton Wesley Oberhausen of Russellville says he died Wednesday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. The crash happened in the 2200 block of Franklin Road around 6:20...
whopam.com
Christian Co. man sentenced to 33 months in federal prison on firearm charges
A Christian County man was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison Wednesday on firearm charges. According to a news release from the Office of U.S. Attorney Michael Bennett, 28-year-old Zachary Dean Evans, after having previously been convicted of multiple felony, was found to be in possession of a pistol in September of 2020. The prior felony convictions include fraudulent use of a credit card over $10,000, receiving stolen property over $500, receiving stolen property – firearm, second-degree escape, first-degree fleeing or evading police, theft by unlawful taking over $500, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
whopam.com
Man shot to death Wednesday night in Hopkinsville
A man was shot to death Wednesday night on Breathitt Street in Hopkinsville. A call of shots fired went out just after 11 p.m. and an adult male victim was soon located on Breathitt. Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel says 42-year old Tony Burse of McHenry Street, Hopkinsville sustained multiple...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Reports Gun Stolen
A gun was reported stolen out of a home on Short 19th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a 9 mm pistol was taken out of the home sometime between January 30th and Saturday. The gun is valued at $400 and no arrest has been made.
whopam.com
Mayor Knight talks new fire station, hopes for downtown
Hopkinsville Mayor J.R. Knight appeared on the WHOP Early Bird Show Friday more and says his administration is looking at several upcoming projects, including the construction of a new fire station. The fire station will likely be near the Walmart Distribution Center off of 41A and the mayor says they...
whopam.com
Local Planning Committee votes to send amended District Facility Plan to KDE for review
The Local Planning Committee met Thursday evening, where they heard from the public and voted to send the amended draft District Facility Plan to the Kentucky Department of Education for review. The proposal presented to the committee by Superintendent Chris Bentzel includes the plan to convert Martin Luther King Elementary...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Factory Accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was trapped under a machine at White Drive Motors and Steering on Bill Bryan Boulevard Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says the man’s leg and arm were trapped. He was freed by employees before authorities arrived.
Motorcyclist killed, another injured in Clarksville crash
Two people have been taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville.
WBKO
Simpson Co. Sheriff’s Office working to identify victims in vehicle wreck
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify the occupants that were in a vehicle wreck Tuesday morning. Around 5:16 a.m., deputies responded to a wreck at 250 Round Pond Church Road where they found a single vehicle had hit a tree and was on fire.
wmskamfm.com
Sturgis man killed in vehicle accident
Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred on U.S. 60 near Sturgis on Friday morning. A preliminary investigation revealed that 32-year-old Benjamin F. Allen III of Sturgis was facing westbound on U.S. 60, backing his tractor-trailer into a business parking lot, when, for an unknown reason, an eastbound pick-up truck failed to see the trailer crossing U.S. 60 and drove underneath.
Help Dickson Police Identify This Person of Interest
Please help identify this subject. If you have any information, please contact Captain Hobson at 615-441-9516, or you can message this page.
