maritime-executive.com
Photos: Wreck of X-Press Pearl Lifted from Ocean Floor off Sri Lanka
Officials from Sri Lanka’s Marine Environment Protection Agency (MEPA) are reporting that they expected the remaining components of the containership X-Press Pearl which burnt and sunk off Colombo to be removed by this week. The second phase of the salvage operation was due to conclude with the removal of the wreck and a final clearing of remaining debris from the ocean floor.
Turkey earthquake opened 190-mile-long fissure, satellite images show
Two enormous cracks in Earth's crust opened near the Turkish-Syrian border after two powerful earthquakes shook the region on Monday (Feb. 6), killing over 20,000 people.
maritime-executive.com
Turkish Maritime Sector Bands Together for Earthquake Relief Sealift
Turkey's shipping and ports communities are pulling together to aid disaster-relief operations in the country's southern region, where a devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake killed more than 20,000 and left tens of thousands homeless. The all-out joint effort is helping to offset the shutdown of the Port of Iskenderun's LimakPort container...
maritime-executive.com
Crowley Locks In Option to Build a Wind Terminal at Port Fourchon
Staying a step ahead of the U.S. offshore wind industry's next phase of development, Crowley has reached a deal with Port Fourchon for right of first refusal to build an offshore wind terminal on Louisiana's coast. Port Fourchon has a 40-acre site with 2,200 feet of waterfront that might well...
maritime-executive.com
Photos: 150-Year-Old Shipwreck Discovered in Lake Superior
The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society has discovered the remains of one of the oldest vessels to sink in Lake Superior, the sailing barquetine Nucleus. The wreck was found in 600 feet of water about 40 miles off Vermilion Point, Wisconsin, on the lake's hazardous "shipwreck coast." The area is known to contain about 200 wrecks from different eras of Great Lakes shipping history.
maritime-executive.com
Australia Orders Port to Dock Cargo Ship for Engine Repairs
Authorities in Australia have moved to avert a potential environmental incident by ordering a port authority in Western Australia to allow a stricken cargo vessel to dock for repairs. The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) said that it has issued a legal direction to the Albany Port Authority to allow the ICS Silver Spirit, a cargo ship that was experiencing engine failure and at risk of grounding, to enter the port for repairs.
maritime-executive.com
More Greenpeace Protestors Board Heavy-Lift Vessel Carrying Shell FPSO
Greenpeace is continuing to escalate its protests against Shell and the company’s offshore oil drilling including continuing to occupy an FPSO unit being transported to join the company’s North Sea operations. Additional protestors boarded the heavy-lift ship carrying the unit for Shell and despite court orders seeking to end the protests they are currently in a standoff as the vessel is now anchored in the North Sea.
maritime-executive.com
Maersk Joins Shipping Companies Recruiting African Cadets
Africa, with its relatively young demographic and rapidly developing economies, is emerging as a new source of personnel for the maritime industry. In an announcement made this week, Maersk joined others in the shipping industry that are increasing their recruiting on the continent. This comes as the maritime sector is challenged to recruit new seafarers and fill a growing shortage of qualified personnel made worst by the war in Ukraine.
