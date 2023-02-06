Read full article on original website
Mayor Knight talks new fire station, hopes for downtown
Hopkinsville Mayor J.R. Knight appeared on the WHOP Early Bird Show Friday more and says his administration is looking at several upcoming projects, including the construction of a new fire station. The fire station will likely be near the Walmart Distribution Center off of 41A and the mayor says they...
Woman injured in KY 115 accident
A woman was taken to a local hospital following a single vehicle accident Friday morning on KY 115 in Christian County. It happened just after 7 a.m. and Hopkinsville Fire & EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the patient was taken by ambulance to Tennova Health Hospital in Clarksville. The Christian...
Man injured in Logan County accident dies
A man injured January 31 in a weather-related accident in Logan County has died from his injuries. An obituary for 25-year old Keaton Wesley Oberhausen of Russellville says he died Wednesday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. The crash happened in the 2200 block of Franklin Road around 6:20...
Police looking for runaway Oak Grove teen
An Oak Grove teenager has been reported missing after reportedly running away from home. The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Haley Allen. She is a white female who was last seen on February 2 around 2 p.m. getting into a maroon vehicle at a residence on Green Acres Drive in Clarksville.
Man flown to Skyline after industrial accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following an industrial accident Thursday afternoon at White Drive Motors on Bill Bryan Boulevard. Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the man was pinned under a piece of operating equipment and employees were able to free him using a fork lift.
Joseph Springer
(56, Elkton) Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Todd County Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service hour.
Christian County High School Names Samantha Self as Head Volleyball Coach
HOPKINSVILLE, KY (February 8, 2023). On Wednesday, Christian County High School Athletic Director Trey Wheeler announced Samantha Self as Head Coach for the Lady Colonel volleyball team. Self was a 4-year varsity starter for her high school team and also competed in club volleyball. She has 4 years of volleyball officiating experience at the high school and collegiate levels.
Mixed Bag As Christian County Visits Logan County
Christian County tipped off their week on the hardwood with a visit to Logan County in both girls and boys action. It was all Logan County for three of the four halves of action. Luckily, the Colonels would come up with quite a second half performance to send everyone home on a positive note; more on that later.
Man arrested for two counts of robbery
Hopkinsville police have charged a man with two counts of robbery in connection with a pair of incidents involving the sale of used merchandise in recent days. In the most recent incident on Tuesday evening on West 16th Street, police say 19-year old Darrin Bussell of Hopkinsville snatched $225 out of a victim’s hand and then tossed an iPhone box containing a broken Android phone into a vehicle, striking the victim on the head and neck area.
Kevin Simmons
(56, of Hopkinsville) Celebration of life services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz. Visitation will be Sunday at 1 p.m. until the service hour. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Woman arrested on warrants accused of bringing meth into jail
A Hopkinsville woman arrested on several warrants is facing new charges after allegedly bringing drugs into the Christian County Jail. Hopkinsville police arrested 21-year old Jalayshia Bussell of Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon for escape, contempt of court and failure to appear in court and an employee at the Christian County Jail found a small baggie of methamphetamine in her wallet, according to a report, which says a straw containing meth residue was also located.
Lou Slaughter
(84, Elkton) Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Slaughter’s Cemetery in Clifty. Todd County Funeral Home is in charge.
James sentenced to 20 years for role in 2016 Oak Grove murder
Sentencing was held Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court for 24-year old Dequavion James, one of the two men convicted for their roles in the 2016 shooting death of De’Andre Palmer in Oak Grove. The original arrest warrant says that on July 16, 2016, James was told by 25-year...
Man shot to death Wednesday night in Hopkinsville
A man was shot to death Wednesday night on Breathitt Street in Hopkinsville. A call of shots fired went out just after 11 p.m. and an adult male victim was soon located on Breathitt. Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel says 42-year old Tony Burse of McHenry Street, Hopkinsville sustained multiple...
8th District Basketball Tournament Dates, Times and Pairings Set
The Athletic Directors from Christian Co., Ft. Campbell, Hopkinsville and University Heights Academy recently met and set the dates and times for the upcoming 8th district tournament. The tournament will be hosted by University Heights Academy and played at Christian Co. High School’s Lyle Dunbar Gym. According to Blake Leach Athletic Director at Hopkinsville High School the boys will play on Monday, February 20th with the girls playing Tuesday, February 21st. The championship games will be played Thursday, February 23rd. The girl’s championship game at 5:30pm followed by the boy’s championship game. The pairings are listed below.
Grace and Mercy changes lives, one person at a time
The Kiwanis Club of Hopkinsville heard from some of the residents of Grace and Mercy Thursday, and learned more about the program that helps women fight addiction. Founder Joanna Mack says they can’t thank the community enough for all the love and support this recovery program receives, from donations to volunteers to business support and much more. She says it’s a one to two year program, depending on what the individual needs, and works to help them get clean, stay clean and become successful members of society.
Christian Co. man sentenced to 33 months in federal prison on firearm charges
A Christian County man was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison Wednesday on firearm charges. According to a news release from the Office of U.S. Attorney Michael Bennett, 28-year-old Zachary Dean Evans, after having previously been convicted of multiple felony, was found to be in possession of a pistol in September of 2020. The prior felony convictions include fraudulent use of a credit card over $10,000, receiving stolen property over $500, receiving stolen property – firearm, second-degree escape, first-degree fleeing or evading police, theft by unlawful taking over $500, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
Grand jury returns indictments for assault, criminal abuse
A Christian County Grand Jury returned several indictments Friday, including for second-degree assault and criminal abuse. Indicted for second-degree assault and first-degree strangulation is 55-year-old Michael Morris of Hopkinsville, who was reportedly in an argument with his girlfriend when things became violent in November. He allegedly struck her several times with a closed fist and placed her in a choke hold where she couldn’t breathe.
CBB Thursday News and Notes
(Undated) — Number-5 Tennessee got upset by Vanderbilt 66-65 in college basketball action. The Vols are now 19-and-5 and will host Missouri Saturday night. The Commodores improved to 12-and-12 and will head to Florida on Saturday. Memphis crushed South Florida 99-81. The Tigers are now 18-and-6 and will host Temple on Sunday. Kentucky fell to Arkansas in its last game. The Wildcats dropped to 16-and-8 and will head to Athens to play Georgia on Saturday. Louisville recently lost to Pitt. The Cardinals are 3-and-21 and will hit the road to play Number-20 Miami on Saturday.
Rep. Dossett discusses Week 2 of General Assembly session
Ninth District State Representative Myron Dossett of Pembroke says while a large amount of legislation hasn’t moved forward during the second week of the 2023 General Assembly session, discussions on several matters have picked up. The House Education Committee held a lengthy meeting on Kentucky’s teacher shortage and while...
