1: (1) Richmond Heights (20-0) 5: (5) Cornerstone (16-3) Watch List: Lake Catholic (12-7), NDCL (12-6), Kirtland (11-8), Hawken (10-10) Crop comments: In its lone outing last week, Richmond Heights won for the 20th time this season, 86-36 victory over West Geauga. The Spartans now turn to their final CVC game and last home game of the regular season against Chagrin Falls on Feb. 10. … The Cardinals recovered after their loss to Lutheran West with back-to-back wins. Mentor held on to defeat a game Chaney team in a 69-65 victory on Feb. 4. The Cardinals then pulled ahead down the stretch against Brunswick with an 80-66 victory that clinched at least a share of the GCC title. They can lock up the outright title with a win over Medina on Feb. 10. But a loss would open the possibility of a three-way tie with the Blue Devils and Bees. … It was a split week for the Arcs. They hung with Lutheran West for a majority of their game Feb. 3 before losing, 60-52, then bounced back with a 63-60 win over Glenville. They hosted St. Ignatius on Feb. 9, followed by a potential district semifinal preview against Akron SVSM. … It was a one-game week for the Lancers, but it was an exciting one. Gilmour and St. Charles went back and forth, ending in the favor of the Lancers with a pair of free throws. It’s a busy weekend for Gilmour, starting with Andrews Osborne on Feb. 10 followed by a home game against Warren JFK the next day. … Cornerstone lit up the scoreboard in two games as it posted a pair of 95s. The Patriots started with a 95-66 win over Mapleton followed by a 95-74 victory against Shaw. It is also a busy weekend for Cornerstone as it travels to Hoban before a home contest against ISA on Feb 10-11. … Riverside holds serve in the six spot as it has run its win streak to five. The most recent wins include an 80-55 win over Kenston, a 76-66 win over University and an 80-65 victory over South. In four of their past five games, the Beavers have scored 80 points, the lone outlier came against the Preppers. They look to have that luck continue when they head to Chardon on Feb. 10. A win for the Beavers doesn’t guarantee a WRC crown but it would knock a contender out of at least a share. … It was an up-and-down week for the Bison as they lost at the buzzer against Orange (69-68) followed by a come-from-behind win over Trinity (72-67). Even with the loss, Beachwood stays ahead of Perry due to the head-to-head win. The Bison look to avenge an earlier loss when they welcome Hawken on Feb. 10. … Speaking of Perry, the Pirates picked up wins over Harvey (78-61) and Madison (53-43) as they bounced back from the loss to the Bison. Perry has two on the road in the coming week as they head to Chaney (Feb. 9) and then Lake Catholic (Feb. 14). … The Hilltoppers continue their winning ways as victories over South (62-48) and North (70-59) pushed their win streak to seven. The multifaceted attack faces a big challenge down the stretch as they have Riverside (Feb. 10), Mayfield (Feb. 14) and Beachwood (Feb. 18) as three of their final four. The game with the Beavers also comes with their conference title hopes on the line. … Mayfield responded from a challenging week with a pair of 90-point performances. The Wildcats had wins over Madison (94-68) and Kenston (93-67) and travel to Hudson on Feb. 10. After the game with the Explorers, it’s back-to-back big conference games as they then have Chardon and Riverside.

1 DAY AGO