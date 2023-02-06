Read full article on original website
Brush boys basketball: Arcs fall to red-hot St. Ignatius, 80-59
A red-hot juggernaut of a team that is rolling on all cylinders paid a visit to Brush’s Welser Gymnasium on Feb.9. St. Ignatius dominated the boards, to the tune of 43-25, 13 of those coming on the offensive end. The Wildcats’ defense was made it tough for the Arcs to get into the paint, and was just as tough on the perimeter.
PHOTOS: West Geauga vs. Orange boys basketball, Feb. 11, 2023
Photos from West Geauga vs. Orange boys basketball, Feb. 11, 2023, by Tim Phillis.
Boys basketball Top of the Crop for Feb. 9
1: (1) Richmond Heights (20-0) 5: (5) Cornerstone (16-3) Watch List: Lake Catholic (12-7), NDCL (12-6), Kirtland (11-8), Hawken (10-10) Crop comments: In its lone outing last week, Richmond Heights won for the 20th time this season, 86-36 victory over West Geauga. The Spartans now turn to their final CVC game and last home game of the regular season against Chagrin Falls on Feb. 10. … The Cardinals recovered after their loss to Lutheran West with back-to-back wins. Mentor held on to defeat a game Chaney team in a 69-65 victory on Feb. 4. The Cardinals then pulled ahead down the stretch against Brunswick with an 80-66 victory that clinched at least a share of the GCC title. They can lock up the outright title with a win over Medina on Feb. 10. But a loss would open the possibility of a three-way tie with the Blue Devils and Bees. … It was a split week for the Arcs. They hung with Lutheran West for a majority of their game Feb. 3 before losing, 60-52, then bounced back with a 63-60 win over Glenville. They hosted St. Ignatius on Feb. 9, followed by a potential district semifinal preview against Akron SVSM. … It was a one-game week for the Lancers, but it was an exciting one. Gilmour and St. Charles went back and forth, ending in the favor of the Lancers with a pair of free throws. It’s a busy weekend for Gilmour, starting with Andrews Osborne on Feb. 10 followed by a home game against Warren JFK the next day. … Cornerstone lit up the scoreboard in two games as it posted a pair of 95s. The Patriots started with a 95-66 win over Mapleton followed by a 95-74 victory against Shaw. It is also a busy weekend for Cornerstone as it travels to Hoban before a home contest against ISA on Feb 10-11. … Riverside holds serve in the six spot as it has run its win streak to five. The most recent wins include an 80-55 win over Kenston, a 76-66 win over University and an 80-65 victory over South. In four of their past five games, the Beavers have scored 80 points, the lone outlier came against the Preppers. They look to have that luck continue when they head to Chardon on Feb. 10. A win for the Beavers doesn’t guarantee a WRC crown but it would knock a contender out of at least a share. … It was an up-and-down week for the Bison as they lost at the buzzer against Orange (69-68) followed by a come-from-behind win over Trinity (72-67). Even with the loss, Beachwood stays ahead of Perry due to the head-to-head win. The Bison look to avenge an earlier loss when they welcome Hawken on Feb. 10. … Speaking of Perry, the Pirates picked up wins over Harvey (78-61) and Madison (53-43) as they bounced back from the loss to the Bison. Perry has two on the road in the coming week as they head to Chaney (Feb. 9) and then Lake Catholic (Feb. 14). … The Hilltoppers continue their winning ways as victories over South (62-48) and North (70-59) pushed their win streak to seven. The multifaceted attack faces a big challenge down the stretch as they have Riverside (Feb. 10), Mayfield (Feb. 14) and Beachwood (Feb. 18) as three of their final four. The game with the Beavers also comes with their conference title hopes on the line. … Mayfield responded from a challenging week with a pair of 90-point performances. The Wildcats had wins over Madison (94-68) and Kenston (93-67) and travel to Hudson on Feb. 10. After the game with the Explorers, it’s back-to-back big conference games as they then have Chardon and Riverside.
Mentor boys basketball: Medina answers every rally to beat Cardinals
Mentor clinched a share of the GCC title with a 28-8 fourth-quarter barrage to win on the road at Brunswick on Feb. 7. But if the Cardinals want to win an outright GCC championship, they’re going to have to wait until next week. On senior night on Feb.10, Mentor...
PHOTOS: Chardon vs. Riverside boys basketball, Feb. 10, 2023
Photos from Chardon vs. Riverside boys basketball, Feb. 10, 2023, by Brian Fisher.
Riverside vs. Chardon boys basketball: Effort in the paint lifts Beavers over Hilltoppers, 69-62
With outside shots not falling, Riverside needed to adjust its offensive attack against Chardon in a matchup of teams atop the WRC. Austin Lee and Brady McKnight answered the call and went to work in the paint. The duo combined for 19 rebounds, which led to second- and third-chance looks.
PHOTOS: South vs. North girls basketball, Feb. 8, 2023
Photos from South vs. North girls basketball, Feb. 8, 2023, by Paul DiCicco.
Gilmour vs. Olmsted Falls girls basketball: Youthful Lancers gets a taste of elite Division I competition, fall to Bulldogs
Olmsted Falls has a lot of experience on the floor as two-time defending district champion. On the court against young and talented Gilmour on Feb. 9, the experienced Bulldogs got the better of the Lancers with a 69-35 win in the regular season finale. “(Olmsted Falls) is a really good...
Clark Kellogg Award watch list for Feb. 9
The Clark Kellogg Award is presented annually to The News-Herald’s boys basketball player of the year. The winner will be announced after the completion of the state tournament on a date to be announced. This list can fluctuate throughout the season. Candidates are listed in alphabetical order. De’Erick Barber,...
High school girls basketball Kaayla Chones Award watch list for Feb. 8
The Kaayla Chones Award goes to The News-Herald’s girls basketball player of the year. It is named after the former North girls basketball standout who was awarded Ohio’s Ms. Basketball and played at North Carolina State and then in the WNBA. The list can and will change weekly....
Madison boys basketball: Junior JP Dragas claims all-time scoring mark in Blue Streaks history
It was another hot start for JP Dragas when he and Madison took the court against Perry on Feb. 8. After the end of the first quarter, the junior had all 10 of the Blue Streaks’ points. Dragas entered the game 28 points off of Scott Ferra’s mark of...
Riverside girls basketball wraps up undefeated WRC season in win over Madison
It wasn’t easy for the Riverside girls basketball team, but the Beavers accomplished their mission. Sparked by an 18-2 run to start the game, the visiting Beavers defeated Madison, 69-57, on Feb. 8 in the regular-season finale for both teams. The win clinches an undefeated Western Reserve Conference title...
PHOTOS: Cavaliers vs. Pistons, Feb. 8, 2023
Photos from Cavaliers vs. Pistons, Feb. 8, 2023, by Tim Phillis.
News-Herald players of the week for Feb. 9
On the court: Had a combined 19 points and 24 rebounds in a loss to Chardon and a win over Kenston. Her 18 rebounds against Chardon were a career-high. Also had two assists, two steals and one blocked shot for both games. Off the court: “Cam” also plays volleyball. One...
Richmond Heights, Lutheran West will play independent boys basketball schedules starting in 2023-24
The boys basketball landscape of the Chagrin Valley Conference will change significantly next year as league and state powerhouses Richmond Heights and Lutheran West will play as independents rather than play a conference schedule. The voting body of the CVC approved the measure earlier this week. Under the approved measure,...
Mentor grad Joe Kasper excited for Super Bowl as a Philadelphia Eagles assistant coach
Joe Kasper was pretty sure he knew what career path he was headed toward back in 2015 when he graduated from Baldwin Wallace and was looking at options for law school. A 2011 graduate of Mentor and a political science/pre-law major at BW, Kasper hasn’t spent the last two weeks studying for the bar exam like he probably imagined a few years back. Rather, he has been studying game film and plotting out strategies for Super Bowl LVII as the Defensive Quality Control Coach for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Monsters jump to big lead, defeat Belleville, 6-2
The Monsters scored the first five goals of the game on the way to a 6-2 victory over visiting Belleville on Feb. 10. Jake Christiansen paced Cleveland (18-20-3-2) with one goal and three assists. Owen Sillinger added one goal and two assists. Erik Bradford, Cole Fonstad and Trey Fix-Wolansky also had goals.
