News-Herald.com
Cleveland Clinic Mentor Hospital to host meetings, tours
Cleveland Clinic Mentor Hospital is giving members of the community several opportunities to learn more about the facility that is scheduled to open in August. According to the city, community leaders and Cleveland Clinic representatives will share information on the variety of care that Mentor Hospital will provide, as well as career opportunities available, at two town hall meetings and a pair of hard hat tours.
News-Herald.com
Madison Village resident Rick Fike achieves success in pursuing hobby of archaeology
Rick Fike explores local history by keeping his eyes focused on the ground. One of Fike’s favorite leisure-time activities is searching for Native American artifacts at sites around Northeast Ohio. “I’m not an archaeologist, I play at it,” said Fike, a Madison Village resident who’s well known as a...
News-Herald.com
Cardinal School Board reverses musical decision, practices can resume
After cancelling the Cardinal High School spring musical performance of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” two weeks ago, the school board reversed itself at their Feb. 8 board meeting in an echo of that old theater maxim — the show must go on. The musical...
News-Herald.com
Eastern Cuyahoga County Resource Fair coming to Tri-C Eastern Campus
The Eastern Cuyahoga County Resource Fair will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., March 1, at Tri-C Eastern Campus, 4250 Richmond Road in Highland Hills, making this is the first time that Connecting for Kids will add an east side location to its popular Resource Fairs. With March being...
News-Herald.com
Chardon is seeking residents to serve on Charter Review Committee
The City of Chardon is seeking residents to serve on the Charter Review Committee. The committee, consisting of 11 electors of the city, will review the City Charter and propose any alterations, revisions or amendments to City Council 90 days prior to the November election, according to a news release. Obligation for serving includes the months April and May of 2023.
News-Herald.com
Painesville Police Department recognizes seven officers for excellence
The Painesville Police Department recently recognized seven officers for various forms of service to the department and community. Chief Dan Waterman presented awards for department excellence, honorable service and administration at the Feb. 6 City Council meeting, while also recognizing the department’s detective bureau with a unit citation. He later noted that all of the awards were either rare or new.
News-Herald.com
Ohio Market Access Program savings announced for Lake County
The Ohio Market Access Program administered by Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague has helped Lake County enter the market to refinance outstanding debt and save an estimated $3,900 in interest costs over the next year. “OMAP is a great tool for local governments to make improvements to their communities while using...
News-Herald.com
Willoughby Hills plans to bring back block party program this summer
Willoughby Hills will be offering its block party program again this year. The program allows residents to coordinate with the city to be able to receive barricades for road closure and safety during an event, as well as request visits from city and elected officials, police, fire and service departments. The program also allows for residents to receive food suggestions from city businesses.
Chronicle-Telegram
Lorain council approves license plate readers
LORAIN — Lorain will be the latest city in the county to get license plate readers, following Council approval Monday evening. City Council approved a $531,500, five-year contract with Flock Safety for 40 license plate readers. The contract was passed with an emergency clause, allowing it to go into effect once it passes Board of Control.
3 more Ohio Bed, Bath & Beyond locations added to closures
Two more Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond locations have been added to the list of stores within the company that are closing.
Chardon Neighborhood Drama has Escalated to Legal Drama
The City of Chardon is taking Kyan Bowman to court. Again.
cleveland.com
Winking Lizard, marking 40 years in business, changing up Lizardville retail approach
BEDFORD, Ohio – Many restaurants and bars undergo renovations because it’s time for an aesthetic change, a little sprucing up, a way to stand out a bit. Not Winking Lizard. The folks at the comfortable, affordable and beer-centric restaurant-watering holes are changing because of the economic writing on the wall. With sports on television, its homey décor and a sleepy lizard in a glass-enclosed room to entertain kids, the company’s Lizardville is shifting focus and getting out of the retail business.
News-Herald.com
Mentor Public Library ready to welcome newborn chicks
Starting Feb. 20, Mentor Public Library will have special guests – little chicken eggs that are getting ready to hatch – in the children’s department at its Main Branch, 8215 Mentor Ave. The library will have an incubator set up and families may even get to see...
News-Herald.com
Willoughby Hills marks 64th anniversary of fatal flood
Last month marked the 64th anniversary of the deadly flooding that occurred in Willoughby Hills, which claimed the lives of five people. The flood took place on Jan. 21,1959, when heavy rains along with melting snow combined, creating significant flooding of the Chagrin River and warranting the fire department and the civil defense to issue a warning to residents living in the flood-prone areas of the city.
Earth Fare closing Fairview Park store
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio – Earth Fare announced it is closing its Fairview Park store and will begin a liquidation sale Wednesday, Feb. 8. The sale at the store, which is located at 3450 West Gate Mall, will include all items priced at 25 percent off. It will continue while supplies last, the store said in a release.
Semi flips over: SR-2 ramp to I-90 reopened
The State Route 2 westbound ramp toward Interstate 90 eastbound was closed after a semi-truck flipped over Thursday morning, according to the Euclid Fire Department.
Proposed rezoning of 7.5 acres on Ohio 82 in Strongsville remains in limbo
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- A family’s request to rezone a 7½-acre parcel on Ohio 82 from industrial to residential is in limbo. Linda Acierno and James Erskine of Brook Park applied for the rezoning in August after they inherited the parcel from a family member, according to city and Cuyahoga County Fiscal Office records.
cleveland19.com
Elyria chocolate shop suffers partial collapse of an exterior wall during high winds
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News has learned that high winds of about 60 miles per hour may be partially responsible for the partial collapse of the facade of an Elyria business on Thursday. Large pieces of sandstone crashed down onto the sidewalk from the century-old building that houses Suzin...
News-Herald.com
Mentor Public Library hosting cooking class for kids
Mentor Public Library is hosting a cooking class for kids ages 8 and older at 6:30 p.m., March 1, at its Headlands Branch, 4669 Corduroy Road. LaDonna Oltmanns of Let’s Cook, a mobile school for plant-based cooking, will lead the class. It’s free to attend, but due to limited...
News-Herald.com
Churches in Painesville Township, Chardon to host Night to Shine events for people with special needs
Churches and community members in Painesville Township and Chardon are preparing to host Night to Shine events on Feb. 10, welcoming people with special needs to an annual prom sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. This will be Painesville Baptist Church’s seventh year hosting the event, noted lead pastor Rev....
