Wickliffe, OH

News-Herald.com

Cleveland Clinic Mentor Hospital to host meetings, tours

Cleveland Clinic Mentor Hospital is giving members of the community several opportunities to learn more about the facility that is scheduled to open in August. According to the city, community leaders and Cleveland Clinic representatives will share information on the variety of care that Mentor Hospital will provide, as well as career opportunities available, at two town hall meetings and a pair of hard hat tours.
MENTOR, OH
News-Herald.com

Chardon is seeking residents to serve on Charter Review Committee

The City of Chardon is seeking residents to serve on the Charter Review Committee. The committee, consisting of 11 electors of the city, will review the City Charter and propose any alterations, revisions or amendments to City Council 90 days prior to the November election, according to a news release. Obligation for serving includes the months April and May of 2023.
CHARDON, OH
News-Herald.com

Painesville Police Department recognizes seven officers for excellence

The Painesville Police Department recently recognized seven officers for various forms of service to the department and community. Chief Dan Waterman presented awards for department excellence, honorable service and administration at the Feb. 6 City Council meeting, while also recognizing the department’s detective bureau with a unit citation. He later noted that all of the awards were either rare or new.
PAINESVILLE, OH
News-Herald.com

Ohio Market Access Program savings announced for Lake County

The Ohio Market Access Program administered by Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague has helped Lake County enter the market to refinance outstanding debt and save an estimated $3,900 in interest costs over the next year. “OMAP is a great tool for local governments to make improvements to their communities while using...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
News-Herald.com

Willoughby Hills plans to bring back block party program this summer

Willoughby Hills will be offering its block party program again this year. The program allows residents to coordinate with the city to be able to receive barricades for road closure and safety during an event, as well as request visits from city and elected officials, police, fire and service departments. The program also allows for residents to receive food suggestions from city businesses.
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Lorain council approves license plate readers

LORAIN — Lorain will be the latest city in the county to get license plate readers, following Council approval Monday evening. City Council approved a $531,500, five-year contract with Flock Safety for 40 license plate readers. The contract was passed with an emergency clause, allowing it to go into effect once it passes Board of Control.
LORAIN, OH
cleveland.com

Winking Lizard, marking 40 years in business, changing up Lizardville retail approach

BEDFORD, Ohio – Many restaurants and bars undergo renovations because it’s time for an aesthetic change, a little sprucing up, a way to stand out a bit. Not Winking Lizard. The folks at the comfortable, affordable and beer-centric restaurant-watering holes are changing because of the economic writing on the wall. With sports on television, its homey décor and a sleepy lizard in a glass-enclosed room to entertain kids, the company’s Lizardville is shifting focus and getting out of the retail business.
BEDFORD, OH
News-Herald.com

Mentor Public Library ready to welcome newborn chicks

Starting Feb. 20, Mentor Public Library will have special guests – little chicken eggs that are getting ready to hatch – in the children’s department at its Main Branch, 8215 Mentor Ave. The library will have an incubator set up and families may even get to see...
MENTOR, OH
News-Herald.com

Willoughby Hills marks 64th anniversary of fatal flood

Last month marked the 64th anniversary of the deadly flooding that occurred in Willoughby Hills, which claimed the lives of five people. The flood took place on Jan. 21,1959, when heavy rains along with melting snow combined, creating significant flooding of the Chagrin River and warranting the fire department and the civil defense to issue a warning to residents living in the flood-prone areas of the city.
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Earth Fare closing Fairview Park store

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio – Earth Fare announced it is closing its Fairview Park store and will begin a liquidation sale Wednesday, Feb. 8. The sale at the store, which is located at 3450 West Gate Mall, will include all items priced at 25 percent off. It will continue while supplies last, the store said in a release.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
News-Herald.com

Mentor Public Library hosting cooking class for kids

Mentor Public Library is hosting a cooking class for kids ages 8 and older at 6:30 p.m., March 1, at its Headlands Branch, 4669 Corduroy Road. LaDonna Oltmanns of Let’s Cook, a mobile school for plant-based cooking, will lead the class. It’s free to attend, but due to limited...
MENTOR, OH

