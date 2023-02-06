ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Syracuse.com

PointsBet promo code for Super Bowl 57: Claim your $250 bonus

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. No need for a PointsBet promo code to unlock a $250 bonus this week by signing up for PointsBet here. This Pointsbet promo...
WTAJ

PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
Syracuse.com

2023 Super Bowl commercial props & promos: More than $10M up for grabs

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. When it comes to the NFL’s annual finale, the Super Bowl stands on its own as a separate commodity and entertainment entity. Part...
Syracuse.com

NFL voter shares why she gave Buffalo Bills' Denny Kellington MVP vote

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen finished third in NFL MVP voting, but he wasn’t the only person on the team to receive a vote for most valuable player. It turns out that Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington received one fifth place vote as well. Kellington played a vital role in reviving the heartbeat of Damar Hamlin after the Bills safety went into cardiac arrest early in the team’s Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Syracuse.com

Pro Football Hall of Fame class announced; Syracuse great Dwight Freeney passed over

Phoenix — Six-time All-Pro offensive lineman Joe Thomas and lockdown cornerback Darrelle Revis got voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on their first try. Thomas and Revis join a new class of Hall of Famers announced Thursday that also includes return finalists DeMarcus Ware, Zach Thomas and Ronde Barber. Senior candidates Joe Klecko, Chuck Howley and Ken Riley, along with coaching candidate Don Coryell also got voted into the Hall and will be inducted in Canton, Ohio, this summer.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

