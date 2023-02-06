Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen finished third in NFL MVP voting, but he wasn’t the only person on the team to receive a vote for most valuable player. It turns out that Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington received one fifth place vote as well. Kellington played a vital role in reviving the heartbeat of Damar Hamlin after the Bills safety went into cardiac arrest early in the team’s Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

15 HOURS AGO