PointsBet promo code for Super Bowl 57: Claim your $250 bonus
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. No need for a PointsBet promo code to unlock a $250 bonus this week by signing up for PointsBet here. This Pointsbet promo...
Super Bowl 2023 game total pick + Caesars SB 57 promo code FULLSYR
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The countdown to Super Bowl 57 is nearing the end, as the big game is just a few days away. It’s one of...
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
2023 Super Bowl commercial props & promos: More than $10M up for grabs
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. When it comes to the NFL’s annual finale, the Super Bowl stands on its own as a separate commodity and entertainment entity. Part...
Super Bowl 57 combined penalties Over/Under lines & odds at DraftKings
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Super Bowl 57 is less than a week away, as the Philadelphia Eagles are set to square off against the Kansas City Chiefs....
What TV channel is the Super Bowl on? Eagles vs. Chiefs date, live stream, how to watch
The Super Bowl 57 clash between the AFC’s Kansas City Chiefs and NFC’s Philadelphia Eagles will kickoff Sunday, February 12 (2/12/2023) nationwide on local FOX TV channels. Super Bowl LVII will kick off at 6:30 p.m. EST/3:30 p.m. PST, and can be streamed live on fuboTV (free trial),...
Super Bowl 57 Time of game - What time is Super Bowl kickoff in 2023
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is kicking off on Sunday evening at State Farm Stadium in Glendale,...
NFL voter shares why she gave Buffalo Bills’ Denny Kellington MVP vote
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen finished third in NFL MVP voting, but he wasn’t the only person on the team to receive a vote for most valuable player. It turns out that Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington received one fifth place vote as well. Kellington played a vital role in reviving the heartbeat of Damar Hamlin after the Bills safety went into cardiac arrest early in the team’s Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Pro Football Hall of Fame class announced; Syracuse great Dwight Freeney passed over
Phoenix — Six-time All-Pro offensive lineman Joe Thomas and lockdown cornerback Darrelle Revis got voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on their first try. Thomas and Revis join a new class of Hall of Famers announced Thursday that also includes return finalists DeMarcus Ware, Zach Thomas and Ronde Barber. Senior candidates Joe Klecko, Chuck Howley and Ken Riley, along with coaching candidate Don Coryell also got voted into the Hall and will be inducted in Canton, Ohio, this summer.
New York Rangers vs. Seattle Kraken: Time, TV channel, free live stream, how to watch
The New York Rangers are on a hot streak following the All-Star break, and they’ll look to keep the momentum going against the Seattle Kraken at Madison Square Garden on Friday, February 10 (2/10/2023). The game will be broadcast at 7 p.m. EST nationwide on NHL Network, and in...
