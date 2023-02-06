ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Last of Us Episode 5 Early Premiere: Release Time and Date

By Cameron Bonomolo
 4 days ago

The Last of Us will not premiere a new episode on Sunday. That's because The Last of Us will stream episode 5 earlier in the week to avoid competition with Super Bowl LVII, HBO announced ahead of Sunday's episode 4, titled "Please Hold My Hand." While the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game, Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey) and her rebel forces will have the home-field advantage in the Kansas City QZ , where road-trippers Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) find themselves caught in the middle of a city-wide manhunt for brothers Henry (Lamar Johnson) and Sam (Keivonn Wood).

See a recap of episode 4 here and keep reading to find out when and where to watch The Last of Us episode 5 early below.

What Time Is The Last of Us Episode 5 on HBO Max?

HBO has confirmed The Last of Us episode 5 will stream early on HBO Max and HBO On Demand on Friday, February 10th, at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.

The Last of Us Episode 5 Release Time on HBO

Following the early streaming premiere, episode 5 will air at its regular time on Sunday, February 12th, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. New episodes will continue to release Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max up through the first season finale on March 12th.

The Last of Us Episode 5 Length

The Last of Us episode 5, titled "Endure and Survive," has a running time of 61 minutes, according to the HBO schedule.

Related:

The Last of Us Episode 5 Trailer: "Endure and Survive"

The Last of Us Schedule and Episode Guide

  • Season 1 Episode 1, "When You're Lost in the Darkness" (85 minutes) - January 15th
  • Season 1, Episode 2, "Infected" (56 minutes) - January 22nd
  • Season 1 Episode 3, "Long Long Time" (81 minutes) - January 29th
  • Season 1 Episode 4, "Please Hold My Hand" (51 minutes) - February 5th
  • Season 1 Episode 5, "Endure and Survive" (61 minutes) - Early Streaming Premiere : February 10th
  • Season 1 Episode 6, "Kin" (61 minutes) - February 19th
  • Season 1 Episode 7, "Left Behind" (TBA) - February 26th
  • Season 1 Episode 8, "When We Are in Need" (TBA) - March 5th
  • Season 1 Episode 9, "Look for the Light" (Season Finale) (TBA) - March 12th

Follow for more The Last of Us on ComicBook .

