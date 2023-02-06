The Last of Us Episode 5 Early Premiere: Release Time and Date

The Last of Us will not premiere a new episode on Sunday. That's because The Last of Us will stream episode 5 earlier in the week to avoid competition with Super Bowl LVII, HBO announced ahead of Sunday's episode 4, titled "Please Hold My Hand." While the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game, Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey) and her rebel forces will have the home-field advantage in the Kansas City QZ , where road-trippers Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) find themselves caught in the middle of a city-wide manhunt for brothers Henry (Lamar Johnson) and Sam (Keivonn Wood).

See a recap of episode 4 here and keep reading to find out when and where to watch The Last of Us episode 5 early below.

What Time Is The Last of Us Episode 5 on HBO Max?



HBO has confirmed The Last of Us episode 5 will stream early on HBO Max and HBO On Demand on Friday, February 10th, at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.

The Last of Us Episode 5 Release Time on HBO



Following the early streaming premiere, episode 5 will air at its regular time on Sunday, February 12th, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. New episodes will continue to release Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max up through the first season finale on March 12th.

The Last of Us Episode 5 Length



The Last of Us episode 5, titled "Endure and Survive," has a running time of 61 minutes, according to the HBO schedule.

The Last of Us Episode 5 Trailer: "Endure and Survive"



The Last of Us Schedule and Episode Guide



Season 1 Episode 1, "When You're Lost in the Darkness" (85 minutes) - January 15th

(85 minutes) - January 15th Season 1, Episode 2, "Infected" (56 minutes) - January 22nd

(56 minutes) - January 22nd Season 1 Episode 3, "Long Long Time" (81 minutes) - January 29th

(81 minutes) - January 29th Season 1 Episode 4, "Please Hold My Hand" (51 minutes) - February 5th

(51 minutes) - February 5th Season 1 Episode 5, "Endure and Survive" (61 minutes) - Early Streaming Premiere : February 10th

(61 minutes) - : February 10th Season 1 Episode 6, "Kin" (61 minutes) - February 19th

Season 1 Episode 7, "Left Behind" (TBA) - February 26th

Season 1 Episode 8, "When We Are in Need" (TBA) - March 5th

Season 1 Episode 9, "Look for the Light" (Season Finale) (TBA) - March 12th

