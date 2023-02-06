Tulare County athlete of the week: El Diamante's Kiersten Shade

El Diamante High School girls basketball player Kiersten Shade was voted by readers as the Visalia Times-Delta Tulare County prep athlete of the week.

In an online poll that closed on Feb. 10, Shade received 9,657 votes, or a 44% majority, of the 22,016 responses.

Shade generated a double-double with 18 points, 17 rebounds, four steals and two assists in a win versus Redwood.

Here's a look at past winners:

Jan. 6: Cole Gilcrest, Redwood basketball

Jan. 13: Janessa Garza, Farmersville basketball

Jan. 20: Danae Banuelos, Golden West basketball

Jan. 27: Ava Ayon, Lindsay basketball

Feb. 3: Cooper Fish, Porterville basketball

Augusto De Castro, boys basketball, Exeter: De Castro registered 25 points and 12 rebounds in a win against Reedley.

De Castro registered 25 points and 12 rebounds in a win against Reedley. Noah Murillo, boys wrestling, Mt. Whitney: Murillo placed first in his division to capture the East Yosemite League 126-pound individual title. He improved his record to 24-10.

Murillo placed first in his division to capture the East Yosemite League 126-pound individual title. He improved his record to 24-10. Josiah Ochoa, boys basketball, Dinuba: Ochoa dropped 17 points to lead the Emperors (22-3, 5-2) to a 68-52 win over Tulare Western in a West Yosemite League game. He had five triples in the victory.

Ochoa dropped 17 points to lead the Emperors (22-3, 5-2) to a 68-52 win over Tulare Western in a West Yosemite League game. He had five triples in the victory. Caden Lloyd, boys basketball, Central Valley Christian: Lloyd scored the game-winning bucket on a putback as the Cavaliers defeated Washington Union. He finished with six points and four rebounds.

Lloyd scored the game-winning bucket on a putback as the Cavaliers defeated Washington Union. He finished with six points and four rebounds. Kai Preisendorf, boys wrestling, Redwood: Preisendorf won the 222-pound EYL individual crown. He was named the EYL tournament's most outstanding upper-weight wrestler.

Preisendorf won the 222-pound EYL individual crown. He was named the EYL tournament's most outstanding upper-weight wrestler. Shane Rodriguez, boys wrestling, Woodlake: Rodriguez captured the East Sequoia League individual championship at 145 pounds. He was named the tournament's outstanding wrestler.

Rodriguez captured the East Sequoia League individual championship at 145 pounds. He was named the tournament's outstanding wrestler. Kiersten Shade, girls basketball, El Diamante: Shade generated a double-double with 18 points, 17 rebounds, four steals and two assists in a win versus Redwood.

Shade generated a double-double with 18 points, 17 rebounds, four steals and two assists in a win versus Redwood. Joaquin Torrez, boys basketball, Mission Oak: Torrez, a freshman, had 26 points, a rebound, three assists, and two steals against Lemoore.

