Tom Brady says he will delay Fox Sports broadcasting career until 2024

The Guardian
 4 days ago
Tom Brady holds nearly every significant quarterback record in the NFL.

Tom Brady will not go immediately from the playing field to the broadcast booth.

Brady told Colin Cowherd during Monday’s episode of Fox Sports’ The Herd that he will not start his broadcasting career until the 2024 season.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion – who retired last week after a 23-year career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers – signed a 10-year deal with Fox last May to become the network’s top analyst when he decided to quit playing for good. The deal is reported to be worth $375m.

Brady said that he doesn’t want to immediately rush into announcing and that he hopes to catch up on some other parts of his life.

“I think one thing about my career whether it was when I was drafted by the Patriots or signing agreements with the Bucs, I wanted to be fully committed and I never wanted to let people down,” Brady said. “I want to be great at what I do, and that always takes some time and strategizing and learning and growing and evolving. I have so many people to rely on that could support me in that growth too.”

Brady also told Cowherd that he wanted to make last week’s retirement announcement a low-key affair.

“For me, I know in my heart how I feel. I put it out on the field for 23 years and I’m super proud of what’s been accomplished. I just wanted to keep last week really short and sweet. I felt like I’ve given a lot, I’ve gained a lot, I’ve learned a lot, and life is about exciting things ahead, too,” he said.

“I’ve loved my time in football. It’s absolutely an incredible love in my life. It’s hard to make decisions like that, but it’s certainly the right time.”

Brady is expected to eventually join Kevin Burkhardt on Fox’s top team. Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will call their first Super Bowl on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fox, which is carrying its 10th Super Bowl on Sunday, also has Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans after the 2024 season. Brady is not expected to be a part of Fox’s pregame coverage on Sunday.

