ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Neo-Nazi group founder among 2 charged with Maryland substation attack plots

By Emily Mikkelsen
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZSzyS_0keITYw800

BALTIMORE, M.D. (WGHP) — Two people, one of them a neo-Nazi leader who had previously been convicted for stockpiling explosives in an apartment, have been charged in a plot to attack multiple substations in Maryland.

Reuters reports that Brandon Russell and Sarah Clendaniel, were taken into custody last week, per FBI and Maryland District Attorney officials.

Russell is one of the founders of the Atomwaffen Division, a neo-Nazi organization that the Southern Poverty Law Center says is trying to “usher in the collapse of civilization.”

‘The power is out in Moore County and I know why’; Uncertainty spreads on social media after Moore County attack

The FBI called Russell and Clendaniel “racially or ethnically motivated extremists,” who were “taking steps to fulfill their threats and further their extremist goals,” according to CBS Baltimore .

Russell, of Orlando, Florida, served prison time after being convicted of unlawful storage of explosive material in 2018. He was initially sentenced to five years in prison.

A criminal complaint obtained by Politico states that the two believed that attacking five substations in the Baltimore area would spark “cascading failures” around the city and would ultimately “destroy the whole city,” according to alleged conversations between Clendaniel and an informant.

Political says that the FBI stated that they don’t have “any indication” if Russell or Clendaniel’s plans were connected to any other substation attacks or plots, which have seen a 72% increase, according to a Business Insider report.

North Carolina men among several charged in various neo-Nazi plots against power substations in 2020, 2021

Russell is not the first neo-Nazi to be charged in connection to alleged plots against electrical infrastructure.

In 2020, five men were indicted for plotting to attack substations in the Boise, Idaho area , using weapons and intelligence that had been stockpiled while at least two of them were stationed at Camp Lejeune.

In February of 2022, three men pleaded guilty to conspiring to attack substations and are awaiting sentencing.

The FBI is still seeking information about the shooting of multiple North Carolina substations : two in Moore County and one in Randolph County. They are also investigating the “vandalism” of a substation in Jones County.

North Carolina lawmakers are considering legislation to stiffen penalties for these types of attacks.

Two banners with neo-Nazi insignias and slogans were seen in Moore County in December, though the sheriff’s office is treating that as a separate investigation from the substations. The banners advertised the Telegram channel of the National Socialist Resistance Front, which is described by RawStory as an Atomwaffen Division offshoot .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Classified document discovered during search at Pence’s home, spokesman says

CARMEL, Ind. — Federal authorities found an additional document with classified markings at the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence during a Friday search. That’s according to a spokesperson for Pence. Investigators spent about five hours at the former vice president’s Indiana home to look for any potential classified documents at the location. […]
CARMEL, IN
WBRE

DOJ recovers additional classified document from Pence’s home

Federal investigators found one additional document with classified markings during a search of former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home on Friday. The Justice Department conducted a search of Pence’s home roughly three weeks after his attorney notified the National Archives that they had discovered about a dozen documents with classified markings there. The search […]
INDIANA STATE
WBRE

Social Security specialist pleads guilty to pandemic fraud

EYEWITNESS NEWS(WBRE/WYOU)— A former Luzerne County woman has pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining unemployment benefits from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Thursday, Takiyah Austin, 47, formerly of Wilkes-Barre pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania man owed over $1 million, sentenced for tax evasion

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania man was charged and sentenced to 24 months in prison after allegedly evading the payment of income taxes, owing over $1 million. On Wednesday the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that 44-year-old Nicholas Stanley of Dalton was allegedly taking steps to evade the payment of income taxes, owing $1,062,312.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

FBI offers $5K reward for information on missing PA woman

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Monday, FBI Pittsburg, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the West Virginia State Police announced that they are offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information on the disappearance of Maria Nina Miller. The FBI says that Miller has been missing since 2011. She was last seen at Dandy Mini Mart […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro orders flags to half staff for police officer killed in the line of duty

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has ordered flags to half-staff in honor of a police officer who was shot and killed on Monday. "Today, in accordance with the United States flag code, Governor Josh Shapiro ordered United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of McKeesport Officer-Patrolman Sean Sluganski, who died in the line of duty," a statement from the governor's office said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WMTW

Maine man charged in Jan. 6 riot needs a new lawyer

Maine resident Kyle Fitzsimons will have to wait to be sentenced for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Riot. According to an unopposed motion filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., Fitzsimons' federal defender has resigned from the Federal Defender's Office and so his case must be reassigned to another defender.
LEBANON, ME
WBRE

$200 in counterfeit cash used at Dollar General

SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating counterfeit cash used at two separate Dollar Generals on the same day by the same suspect. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Wednesday troopers were informed that a fake $100 bill was used at a Dollar General store in Penn Township, Snyder County. Police say the suspect […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Three allegedly sell sea salt passing as meth in undercover sting

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested three people for allegedly selling sea salt posing as methamphetamine and ripping off the buyer. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, investigators received a tip that two people, later identified as David Michael Rodriguez, 39, of Madison Street, and Diana Yakabovicz, 42, of Wilkes-Barre, were using Facebook […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

US shoots down another ‘high-altitude object’ over Alaska

The U.S. military on Friday took down an object flying over Alaskan airspace days after shooting down a Chinese spy balloon along the South Carolina coast, the White House confirmed. John Kirby, a national security spokesperson for the White House, said the Defense Department was tracking a “high-altitude object” over Alaska at 40,000 feet that […]
ALASKA STATE
WBRE

Woman charged with abandoning, mistreating her dog

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged a woman they say abandoned a malnourished dog at a Hobby Lobby parking lot. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on February 3 around 8:00 p.m., troopers were called to a Hobby Lobby parking lot in Loyalsock Township to investigate a German Shepard found locked in […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
wfmd.com

Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WBRE

Poconos crash leads to discovery of alleged fraud scheme

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While investigating a crash in the Poconos, Pennsylvania State Police say they uncovered a large theft ring. State police responded to a crash on Interstate 80 in Kidder Township on January 27th around 1:30 a.m. While on scene, police say, they arrested 35-year-old Brian McBride for driving under the […]
WBRE

WBRE

41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy