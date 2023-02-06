ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Girls high school basketball: A look at the FHSAA's brackets for Alachua County teams

By Ainslie Lee, The Gainesville Sun
 4 days ago
The girls' high school basketball season got underway well before Thanksgiving.

Now, after seeing Christmas and the New Year pass us by, the start of February also represents the start of the FHSAA state tournament, where the real work begins for girls basketball programs around the state.

In the Gainesville area, eight teams have the opportunity to continue their season as they all qualified for their respective state tournaments. The road to Lakeland's RP Funding Center, where the state finals and semifinals are hosted, starts this week.

Hurricanes win district championship:Fast start lifts Gainesville to district title win over Tallahassee Chiles

Girls soccer:P.K. Yonge uses explosive second half to beat Keystone Heights for district crown

Here's a look at all eight local teams' regional competition, per the FHSAA's brackets, which were released Sunday afternoon.

Region 3-1A

No. 1 Hawthorne (11-5) vs. No. 4 Madison County (15-8)

WHEN: Thursday, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Earl Gay Gymnasium, Hawthorne

WINNER GETS: Winner of No. 2 Newberry-No. 3 Hilliard, Feb. 14

No. 2 Newberry (21-5) vs. No. 3 Hilliard (19-8)

WHEN: Thursday, 7 p.m.

WHERE: William N. Berry Gymnasium, Hawthorne

WINNER GETS: Winner of No. 1 Hawthorne-No. 4 Madison County, Feb. 14

Region 4-1A

No. 2 Trenton (17-11) vs. No. 3 Williston (8-10)

WHEN: Thursday, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Trenton High School, Trenton

WINNER GETS: Winner of No. 1 Wildwood-No. 4 Glades Day, Feb. 14

Region 1-2A

No. 7 Oak Hall (16-7) vs. No. 2 North Florida Educational (14-8)

WHEN: Thursday, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Oak Hall High School, Gainesville

WINNER GETS: Winner of No. 3 University Christian-No. 6 Covenant School of Jacksonville, Feb. 14

Region 1-3A

No. 8 Bradford (10-11) at No. 1 Providence School (19-5)

WHEN: Thursday, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Barfield Gym, Jacksonville

WINNER GETS: Winner of No. 4 Florida High-No. 5 Trinity Catholic, Feb. 14

No. 2 P.K. Yonge (14-3) vs. No. 7 Trinity Christian Academy (18-8)

WHEN: Thursday, 7 p.m.

WHERE: P.K. Yonge Developmental and Research School, Gainesville

WINNER GETS: Winner of No. 3 Master's Academy-No. 6 Episcopal School of Jacksonville

Region 1-6A

No. 3 Gainesville (14-7) vs. No. 6 Niceville (18-6)

WHEN: Thursday, 7 p.m.

WHERE: The Purple Palace, Gainesville

WINNER GETS: Winner of No. 2 Nease-No. 7 Land O' Lakes, Feb. 14

