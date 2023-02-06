ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

Natchez house fire claims life of school district employee

By Rachel Hernandez
 4 days ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – An employee of the Natchez-Adams School District was killed in a house fire in Natchez on Sunday, February 5.

The Natchez Democrat reported fire crews responded to the scene around 10:59 p.m. at 128 Brookfield Drive.

Crews worked until 1:00 a.m. to put the fire out until a spark from a transformer near the home reignited the flames. Entergy employees were called to the scene to cut service to the home.

According to the newspaper, Dr. Ruby As-Sabor, who was the special services director for the school district, died in the fire.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office will work with local fire crews to investigate the cause of the fire on Monday.

