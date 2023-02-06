ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Detroit Free Press

Suspected norovirus outbreak involving 115 students, staff shuts down Livonia school

At least 115 students and staff at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic School in Livonia have been sickened by a suspected norovirus outbreak that has shut down the school. "The first couple of kids were sick Monday. And then on Tuesday, we had in one class ... about 10 or 12 kids who started throwing up over the course of four hours," Kathy Nold, a co-principal at the K-8 school, told the Free Press on Friday. ...
LIVONIA, MI
CBS Detroit

Warren middle school students get sick after eating THC edibles

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Officials at Carter Middle School in Warren called EMS after cookies and gummies containing THC were consumed by several students and made them sick.According to the superintendent Robert D. Livernois, four students at the school distributed the edibles to the other students."In addition to the severe discipline consequences facing the students involved, this is an important reminder for all of us to be aware of what our children may have access to at home, such as alcohol, tobacco, vape, or marijuana, all of which are illegal for them to use," said Livernois.School officials say they have seen an increase in students vaping and eating edibles since marijuana became legal in the state.In the statement Livernois attached resources for parents."Please take some time tonight to talk with your children," said Livernois. "I appreciate your support."
WARREN, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan child care center accused of locking children inside tents

ROCKFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Child Care Licensing Bureau suspended a Rockwood woman's license after she admitted to locking children inside tents.According to the state, Connie Rookus violated the Child Care Organizations Act.Rookus received her license to operate a home child care facility on March 15, 2021.State documents show that on Feb. 1, the Bureau received a complaint stating that Rookus locked children inside tents during naptime, using small padlocks on the outside so the children could not get out.In addition, the complaint said that she was alone with 13...
ROCKWOOD, MI
wufe967.com

Michigan university union demands police 'abolition,' no-cost abortions, 'gender-affirming care'

The University of Michigan’s graduate employees union petitioned for the abolition of campus police and expanded access to abortion during bargaining sessions with university officials, according to the union’s 2022-2023 contact campaign. The Graduate Employees’ Organizations’ (GEO) proposal includes establishing on-demand abortion access to cover the “financial costs...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

2 arrested during University of Michigan job fair

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Two people were arrested during a job fair at the University of Michigan’s campus for allegedly throwing a substance at tables manned by government employers. Two individuals not affiliated with the university were arrested around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, after entering an ongoing...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Arab American News

Arab Americans celebrate achievements of leadership in the State House in presence of the lieutenant governor, house speaker and local officials

DEARBORN — A reception celebrating the growing political involvement of the Arab community in the state of Michigan took place last Monday at LaPita Banquet Center in honor of the majority floor leader in the Michigan House of Representatives and the state representatives who represent Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Hamtramck and parts of Detroit, and in the presence of several political leaders, elected officials and community leaders.
DEARBORN, MI
berkleyspectator.com

Saying Goodbye to Two of Berkley’s Most Beloved Teachers

After countless years of supporting students through academics and personal growth, Ms. Rubenstein and Mr. Goldberg recently announced their plans to retire. Although many students and faculty members will be sad to see them go, we are all equally as happy to see them take on this new phase of their lives.
BERKLEY, MI
michiganradio.org

Ascension eliminates midwives on staff at Providence Hospital

A major Metro Detroit hospital has announced that it will no longer keep midwives on staff. Ascension Health says that as of March 1, midwives will no longer staff the Alternative Birthing Center at Providence Southfield Hospital. Historically, midwives have supervised most of the births there, according to birth workers.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
CBS Detroit

Teacher charged after written bomb threat note found at Hazel Park Junior High School

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Hazel Park Junior High School teacher has been arrested after he allegedly found a note that threatened to blow up the school and never reported it. Paul Jacobs, 40, of Livonia, has been charged with making an intentional threat to commit acts of violence against a school, school employees or students, which is a one-year misdemeanor. He was arraigned in the 43rd District Court in Hazel park on Saturday, Feb. 4. His bond was set at 10,000 and his next court date is set for Tuesday, Feb. 28.According to the Hazel Park Police Department, after the school day was over on Thursday, Feb. 2, a staff member found a piece of paper that said the school would be blown up the next day. School officials and police began investigating and discovered a teacher, Jacobs, knew about the note and did not report it.In addition, Jacobs is accused of displaying the note so other people would find it.All after-school activities were canceled that day, and K9 units were brought in to search the school. Authorities located, questioned and then arrested Jacobs. 
HAZEL PARK, MI
CBS Detroit

New shelter in Detroit provides 56 beds, wraparound services for homeless

(CBS DETROIT) - Imagine bearing the brutal Michigan winter without having a place to call home.It's a reality for thousands in Detroit, but a new development will help get people off the streets.The Neighborhood Service Organization is taking a holistic approach to assisting unsheltered residents. A new facility will not only provide hot meals and warm beds, but people in need will also have access to addiction counseling, in addition to physical and mental health services.The Healthy Housing Center is opening its doors to the sick and shut out.NSO serves more than 12,000 clients per year, helping them transition from shelters to...
DETROIT, MI
Arab American News

The passing of prominent Lebanese American Dr. Daher Boutros Rahi

With his adoring family by his side, Dr. Daher Boutros Rahi of Grosse Pointe Shores died January 31 at the age of 92. Dad was born in a village in Lebanon called Hemlaya. He lived there with his parents, Boutros and Chafika, and his sister, Emily. To say that the family was poor is an understatement. They lived in a tiny concrete structure propped on the side of a mountain. Despite his upbringing – or perhaps because of it – Dad excelled at everything he put his mind to do. His father pushed him hard at school and as a member of the church, and he rose to every challenge.
GROSSE POINTE SHORES, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Former APS employee charged on five counts of CSC

James Baird, a former vision specialist in Wayne County schools and ex-employee of Allegan County schools, was charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The action was taken after suits were filed against Baird, Livonia Public Schools and Garden City Schools in 2021. Attorney...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Arab American News

23 Michigan residents, including Arab Americans, charged in $61.5 million Medicare scheme

Twenty-three Michigan residents were accused of illegal fraudulent schemes that involved defrauding Medicare of more than $61.5 million by billing Medicare for unnecessary medical services that were never administered and by paying kickbacks and bribes, according to official reports. “As alleged, the defendants and their co-conspirators repeatedly paid illegal bribes...
MICHIGAN STATE

