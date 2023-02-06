Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
A Historic Wall Stands Alone in the Motor CityBashar SalameDetroit, MI
The man giving away millions in MichiganAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
Former National Champion Basketball Star Dies TragicallyOnlyHomersAnn Arbor, MI
Related
Suspected norovirus outbreak involving 115 students, staff shuts down Livonia school
At least 115 students and staff at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic School in Livonia have been sickened by a suspected norovirus outbreak that has shut down the school. "The first couple of kids were sick Monday. And then on Tuesday, we had in one class ... about 10 or 12 kids who started throwing up over the course of four hours," Kathy Nold, a co-principal at the K-8 school, told the Free Press on Friday. ...
fox2detroit.com
Whitmer's budget proposal to include free school meals for all public school students
(FOX 2) - A restaurant owner's noble mission to pay down school lunch debt in Oakland County appears to be gaining steam in Lansing, where the governor is expected to propose free breakfast and lunch for every student in Michigan public schools. A proposal within Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's budget includes...
Experts worry about plan for free early childhood education in Michigan
Research shows early childhood learning, specifically for kids between the age of about 3 - 4.5 years old, can counteract the disadvantage some children experience & improve cognitive development.
Norovirus closes Saint Michael's Catholic School in Livonia until Tuesday
A serious spike in norovirus cases nationwide appears to have hit metro Detroit. The disease, described by the CDC as being very contagious, has unfortunately shut down a local school.
fox2detroit.com
Huron-Clinton Metroparks offering free indoor swim lessons this winter -- How to register
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Children can learn to swim for free this winter thanks to a partnership between Huron-Clinton Metroparks and several locations around Southeast Michigan. The program will teach 1,063 students how to swim ahead of summer to help prevent water-related injuries and deaths. "Last year we committed to...
Warren middle school students get sick after eating THC edibles
WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Officials at Carter Middle School in Warren called EMS after cookies and gummies containing THC were consumed by several students and made them sick.According to the superintendent Robert D. Livernois, four students at the school distributed the edibles to the other students."In addition to the severe discipline consequences facing the students involved, this is an important reminder for all of us to be aware of what our children may have access to at home, such as alcohol, tobacco, vape, or marijuana, all of which are illegal for them to use," said Livernois.School officials say they have seen an increase in students vaping and eating edibles since marijuana became legal in the state.In the statement Livernois attached resources for parents."Please take some time tonight to talk with your children," said Livernois. "I appreciate your support."
THC candy, cookies sicken Warren middle school students
EMS personnel were called to middle school in Warren on Monday after several students fell ill after eating edibles containing THC, district officials said.
Michigan child care center accused of locking children inside tents
ROCKFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Child Care Licensing Bureau suspended a Rockwood woman's license after she admitted to locking children inside tents.According to the state, Connie Rookus violated the Child Care Organizations Act.Rookus received her license to operate a home child care facility on March 15, 2021.State documents show that on Feb. 1, the Bureau received a complaint stating that Rookus locked children inside tents during naptime, using small padlocks on the outside so the children could not get out.In addition, the complaint said that she was alone with 13...
wufe967.com
Michigan university union demands police 'abolition,' no-cost abortions, 'gender-affirming care'
The University of Michigan’s graduate employees union petitioned for the abolition of campus police and expanded access to abortion during bargaining sessions with university officials, according to the union’s 2022-2023 contact campaign. The Graduate Employees’ Organizations’ (GEO) proposal includes establishing on-demand abortion access to cover the “financial costs...
2 arrested during University of Michigan job fair
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Two people were arrested during a job fair at the University of Michigan’s campus for allegedly throwing a substance at tables manned by government employers. Two individuals not affiliated with the university were arrested around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, after entering an ongoing...
Arab American News
Arab Americans celebrate achievements of leadership in the State House in presence of the lieutenant governor, house speaker and local officials
DEARBORN — A reception celebrating the growing political involvement of the Arab community in the state of Michigan took place last Monday at LaPita Banquet Center in honor of the majority floor leader in the Michigan House of Representatives and the state representatives who represent Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Hamtramck and parts of Detroit, and in the presence of several political leaders, elected officials and community leaders.
berkleyspectator.com
Saying Goodbye to Two of Berkley’s Most Beloved Teachers
After countless years of supporting students through academics and personal growth, Ms. Rubenstein and Mr. Goldberg recently announced their plans to retire. Although many students and faculty members will be sad to see them go, we are all equally as happy to see them take on this new phase of their lives.
michiganradio.org
Ascension eliminates midwives on staff at Providence Hospital
A major Metro Detroit hospital has announced that it will no longer keep midwives on staff. Ascension Health says that as of March 1, midwives will no longer staff the Alternative Birthing Center at Providence Southfield Hospital. Historically, midwives have supervised most of the births there, according to birth workers.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What’s Going Around: Increases in playground injuries, contagious illnesses, colds, sinus infections
Here’s our weekly round-up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals. Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:. Wayne County: Viral illnesses, colds, bronchitis, influenza, viral croup, sinus infections. Dr. Ralph Scolari -- Emergency Center...
Teacher charged after written bomb threat note found at Hazel Park Junior High School
HAZEL PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Hazel Park Junior High School teacher has been arrested after he allegedly found a note that threatened to blow up the school and never reported it. Paul Jacobs, 40, of Livonia, has been charged with making an intentional threat to commit acts of violence against a school, school employees or students, which is a one-year misdemeanor. He was arraigned in the 43rd District Court in Hazel park on Saturday, Feb. 4. His bond was set at 10,000 and his next court date is set for Tuesday, Feb. 28.According to the Hazel Park Police Department, after the school day was over on Thursday, Feb. 2, a staff member found a piece of paper that said the school would be blown up the next day. School officials and police began investigating and discovered a teacher, Jacobs, knew about the note and did not report it.In addition, Jacobs is accused of displaying the note so other people would find it.All after-school activities were canceled that day, and K9 units were brought in to search the school. Authorities located, questioned and then arrested Jacobs.
Hello, Ann Arbor: Boom town Milan; toxic pollution spreading in downtown Ann Arbor
And one of them right here in Washtenaw County is booming -- Milan. The downtown area’s occupancy rate in 2015 was around 60% and is currently 93% today, according to officials. Our business reporter Makayla Coffee spent some time in Milan recently to learn a little bit about what’s...
New shelter in Detroit provides 56 beds, wraparound services for homeless
(CBS DETROIT) - Imagine bearing the brutal Michigan winter without having a place to call home.It's a reality for thousands in Detroit, but a new development will help get people off the streets.The Neighborhood Service Organization is taking a holistic approach to assisting unsheltered residents. A new facility will not only provide hot meals and warm beds, but people in need will also have access to addiction counseling, in addition to physical and mental health services.The Healthy Housing Center is opening its doors to the sick and shut out.NSO serves more than 12,000 clients per year, helping them transition from shelters to...
Arab American News
The passing of prominent Lebanese American Dr. Daher Boutros Rahi
With his adoring family by his side, Dr. Daher Boutros Rahi of Grosse Pointe Shores died January 31 at the age of 92. Dad was born in a village in Lebanon called Hemlaya. He lived there with his parents, Boutros and Chafika, and his sister, Emily. To say that the family was poor is an understatement. They lived in a tiny concrete structure propped on the side of a mountain. Despite his upbringing – or perhaps because of it – Dad excelled at everything he put his mind to do. His father pushed him hard at school and as a member of the church, and he rose to every challenge.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Former APS employee charged on five counts of CSC
James Baird, a former vision specialist in Wayne County schools and ex-employee of Allegan County schools, was charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The action was taken after suits were filed against Baird, Livonia Public Schools and Garden City Schools in 2021. Attorney...
Arab American News
23 Michigan residents, including Arab Americans, charged in $61.5 million Medicare scheme
Twenty-three Michigan residents were accused of illegal fraudulent schemes that involved defrauding Medicare of more than $61.5 million by billing Medicare for unnecessary medical services that were never administered and by paying kickbacks and bribes, according to official reports. “As alleged, the defendants and their co-conspirators repeatedly paid illegal bribes...
Comments / 0